Top 10 Best roof safety kit Reviews

"The tile roof Retro follows the same style cues as our typical Retrofit anchor with the most important variation becoming the length of the anchor. The tile roof Retro is 35″" lengthy vs. 13″" prolonged as a result allowing the D-rings to be exposed less than the last study course of the tile. The anchor can be mounted as a Retrofit application or as a new design application. The one of a kind design and style does not call for a traditional flashing system simply because the anchor does not penetrate the sheeting. It only installs with 8 spiral shank stainless metal nails. The butyl flashing strip attached to the underside of the anchor will present a water resistant set up. Compatible with typical and Vented ridge-cap systems, tis lower profile strap anchor is aesthetically pleasing and can also be painted to match the roof colour. Created precisely for high and small profile tile roofs contains a butyl strip for a watertight seal reduced profile design blends into roofing complies with all OSHA and ANSI requirements includes stainless steel fasteners the Retro is a person of our most well-known anchors ever. As you can see by the pics, it definitely does mix in to the roofing surface area incredibly fantastic. A great deal of our prospects (and architects) really appreciate that they can have security and aesthetics at the same time. On the lookout for a one Sided tile roof anchor? test out our rs-20 anchor. This was the primary style for tile roofs and is still employed thoroughly through North The us. The rs-20 is best for lose roofs, hip corners and other locations where a tile roof Retro will not get the job done."

20ga. Stainless metal anchor

Sheeted roofs with bare minimum 2×4 prime chord

Ideal for most forms of roofing material

Complies with all applicable OSHA and ANSI criteria

For far more details, instruction manuals & products pics please stop by: superanchor.Com

