Top 10 Best roof safety harness kits Reviews

Top 10 Best roof safety harness kits in 2021 Comparison Table
- Safety Kit: Safe-tie Bucket is primarily designed for the safety of roofers and other crew members to help prevent accidental falls. It is perfect for restraint applications in construction work, roofing, thatching, and high-rise window cleaning tasks.
- Comfort: Safe-Tie Bucket undergoes rigorous testing standards to ensure optimum performance every time. Full-body harness with 5 adjustment points, features anti-slip back placard for user comfort. The bucket allows a maximum free fall of only 6 feet
- Shock Absorber: Lifeline assembly comes with an integrated shock absorber that eliminates the need of additional shock-absorbing lanyard. This also means lesser dead weight transferred to the dorsal D-ring which helps in reducing fatigue and increasing comfort for the user
- Safe-Tie Bucket: This Guardian roofing safety kit keeps equipment packed together when traveling to different jobsites. The waterproof bucket has a harness, anchor, and lifeline, made with steel, polyester, and nylon to boost durability.
- Specifications: OSHA, ANSI compliant Qual-Craft fall protection bucket has a capacity of 130 - 310 lbs and weighs 15 LBS. It includes 5 temper reusable anchor, universal velocity harness HUV, vertical lifeline assembly, shock pack, permanently attached positioning device, and 18in. lanyard extension
- FALL PROTECTION COMBO - The KwikSafety TSUNAMI Combo is made of high value PPE products that come together to become your ultimate fall protection guardian! Each Combo comes with a TSUNAMI Vertical Lifeline Rope Assembly, TORNADO 1 D-Ring Safety Harness, TENTACLE light duty tool lanyard, and a waterproof 20 Liter Fabric Dry Bag. The ideal, high quality combination of construction/roofing/roofer tools bucket put together with your safety and security in mind!
- PREMIUM BRAIDED ROPE (Better Than Twisted Rope!) – The TSUNAMI vertical lifeline rope is a durable, yellow & black poly (polyamide) rope that comes with an attached rope grab, 2 alloy steel snap hooks, and a 100% polyester shock/energy absorbing pack. The premium braided design makes it stronger and more resistant than twisted lifeline ropes. Includes a hardened plastic thimble and stitched eye terminations for greater strength and durability and is tested to ANSI/ASSE Z.359.15-2014 standards.
- 1 D-RING SAFETY HARNESS, TOOL LANYARD, DRY BAG – The TORNADO Full Body 1 D-Ring Safety harness supports 130-310 lbs. capacity, compliant with ANSI Z359.11-2014. The rear D-Ring is compatible with any fall arrest lanyard or lifeline. The durable bungee TENTACLE tool lanyard is designed for lightweight hand & power tools and is third party tested to a max. capacity of 10 lbs. Carry all of your tools in the heavy duty fabric, waterproof 20 Liter dry bag with two adjustable and detachable straps.
- ANSI TESTED BY 3RD PARTY (Unique to KwikSafety Products) – The items in the TSUNAMI combo are quality checked and ANSI tested by a 3rd party accredited testing lab. KwikSafety gets all of their products ANSI tested while most other safety companies don’t and its buyers beware. Make the TSUNAMI Combo your go-to fall arrest system, which is suitable for any project where OSHA compliance is required: Construction, Arborist, Window Washer, Gutter Cleaning, Roofing, Search and Rescue.
- FALL PROTECTION GUARDIAN – With the TSUNAMI Combo, you’ll want to conquer heights as tall as the peak of Malta! KwikSafety products are proudly designed & shipped from Charlotte, NC, USA. Our Charlotte-based team will quickly answer any and all of your questions and concerns about your order in English or Espanol (línea de vida vertical, cuerda de salvamento vertical). KwikSafety products are premium stylish safety products designed by Americans with American Standard level of quality.
- ✅ Frontline Combat Complete Roofers Kits are a ready to go solution straight out of the bag!
- ✅ Harness with 1 Back d-ring for fall arrest and 5 point adjustability
- ✅ 50' polysteel rope Lifeline with snaphook end and rope grab
- ✅ Galvanized steel hinged anchor
- ✅ Roofers Kit components meets or exceeds ANSI & OSHA applicable standards
- Permanent roof anchor
- Low profile design
- Includes stainless steel fasteners & butyl flashing
- Complies with OSHA standards
- 🧰 WORK SAFELY – Safely handle roofing work with this essential protection package! Our kit includes a universal full body 5 point safety harness, a reusable roof anchor, a 50 foot vertical lifeline rope with rope grab and attached personal shock absorbing lanyard plus a storage bucket to protect the kit. The Palmer Safety Roofing Bucket Kit is ideal for both residential and commercial roofers and all construction workers
- 🧰 ADJUST WITH EASE - The fall protection body harness has 5 easily adjustment points to ensure a safe and comfortable fit for a wide range of body types. The harness features a single dorsal D-ring with pass-through legs and is compatible for quick and safe connection with any manufacturer’s ANSI-compliant fall protection equipment. Palmer Safety Universal Full Body Harness are designed for use by a person with a combined weight (clothing, tools, etc.) of 130 – 310 lbs. (59 – 140 kg)
- 🧰 RELIABLY DURABLE - We provide fall protection gear that is built to last and can keep you out of harm’s way. The 50 foot 5/8” vertical lifeline rope with one locking steel snap hook is made of high strength co-polymer twisted rope and is compatible with any safety harness D-ring. The reusable roof anchor made of galvanized steel with stamped D-ring. Each has a breaking strength of 5,000lbs
- 🧰 COMPLIANT WITH SAFETY STANDARDS - We take working environment safety very seriously. That’s why our roofing fall harness kit complies with various OSHA standards as well as ANSI Z359.11-2014, Z359.18-2017, Z359.15-2014, and Z359.13-2013. It’s a must-have for safe and fully-compliant work operations
- 🧰 WHY PLANK SUPPLY – We provides our customers with the tools and materials needed to complete their project safely and affordably. We focus on servicing the industrial and residential contractors to the weekend DIY warrior with our brand ATERET in rope, personal protective equipment and fall protection. Customer service and satisfaction is the key to our success by quickly delivering great products at affordable prices
- 🧰 WORK SAFELY – Safely handle roofing work with this essential protection package! Our kit includes a full body 5 point safety harness, a reusable roof anchor, 4 feet roof anchor strap, a 50 foot vertical lifeline rope with rope grab and attached personal shock absorbing lanyard plus a 5 gallons storage bucket to protect the kit. The Plank Supply Premium Bucket Kit is ideal for both residential and commercial roofers and all construction workers
- 🧰 ADJUST WITH EASE - The fall protection body harness has 5 easily accessible adjustment points to ensure a comfortable fit a wide range of body types properly and safely. The dorsal D-ring for fall arrest, hip D-rings, heavy duty back support/positioning pad with removable tool belt, tongue buckle leg straps. Quick connect chest. Palmer Safety Full Body Safety Harness are designed for use by person with a combined Weight (clothing, tools, etc.) of 140 – 240 lbs.
- 🧰 RELIABLY DURABLE - We provide fall protection gear that is built to last and can keep you out of harm’s way. The 50 foot 5/8” vertical lifeline rope with one locking steel snap hook is made of high strength co-polymer twisted rope and is compatible with any safety harness D-ring. The reusable roof anchor made of galvanized steel with stamped D-ring. Each has a breaking strength of 5,000lbs. 4' Cross Arm Strap, 3” Wide with Large D-Ring and Small D-Ring
- 🧰 COMPLIANT WITH SAFETY STANDARDS - We take working environment safety very seriously. That’s why our roofing fall harness kit complies with various OSHA standards as well as ANSI Z359.11-2014, Z359.18-2017, Z359.15-2014, and Z359.13-2013. It’s a must-have for safe and fully-compliant work operations.
- 🧰 WHY PALMER SAFETY - Palmer Safety is a full service fall protection and safety training organization with offices in New Orleans, Houston, New York, and Los Angeles. We believe knowledge is power and, in the case of fall protection, can mean life or death. We offer the complete package: high quality products serviced by experienced personnel with industry knowledge. Put safety on top of your agendas. Add the Premium Fall Protection Roofing Bucket Kit to your cart today!
- FALL PROTECTION KIT - The KwikSafety TORNADO Fall Protection Assembly is the ultimate bang for your buck, high value PPE products all bundled into one! Each Kit comes with a: 1D TORNADO Safety Harness, a 50 ft TSUNAMI Vertical Lifeline Rope, a GATOR Temporary Reusable Roof Anchor (no screws/nails included), and a TENTACLE 10 lb capacity tool lanyard. Truly the perfect Construction / Roofing / Roofer tool kit for a great value.
- ANSI COMPLIANT - All of the items in the TORNADO ASSEMBLY are ANSI/ASSE and OSHA compliant, A personal fall arrest system is required when working 6ft. or more above lower levels & usually consist of a full body harness, a declaration device, a lanyard and a an anchor point. Construction, Arborist, Window Washer, Gutter Cleaning, Roofing, Search and Rescue.
- SAFETY HARNESS - The KwikSafety TORNADO Full Body 1D Ring Safety Harness supports users within the capacity range of 130 to 310 pounds (59 to 140 kg). To ensure proper fit, ensure that all pass-through connectors are connected and aligned, leg and shoulder straps are snug, and chest straps are in the center of the chest area.
- VERTICAL LIFELINE ROPE & TOOL LANYARD - | The lifeline (not for horizontal use) has a maximum capacity of 310 lbs (One (1) person with equipment) and comes equipped with snap hooks with 5,000 lbs limit. Move freely and easily with the adjustable rope grab. The fast acting energy absorber pack is 100% durable polyester with a maximum braking strength of 1,800 lbs and an average arresting force of 900 lbs. The tool lanyard attachment has 2:1 Safety Factor and can hold tools up to 10 pounds.
- TEMPORARY ROOF ANCHOR - The GATOR temporary reusable roof anchor comes with a single adjustable D-Ring for an easy range of motion, as well as an easy attachment with compatible fall protection harness, lanyard, ropes, lifelines, and other roofing equipment. Weather resistant so no worries about rusting if you leave the anchor bracket outside. With a minimum tensile strength of 5,000 lbs the GATOR is designed to be used by one person, maximum capacity of 310 lbs (140 kg).
- D ring: The internal shock-absorbing lanyard makes the GLOROUSCHU a more lightweight fall protection device. A dual-action, double-locking snap hook prevents accidental rollout while remaining easy to latch on to your anchor point. Tensile strength (max load) for the snap hook is rated at 5,000 pounds with a gate strength of 3,600 pounds. Meets American National Standards Institute ASTM F1774 standards.
- WE MET THE STANDARD: ANSI/ ASSE Z359.11-2014 -- All of GLOROUSCHU’s full-body harnesses have undergone the “Qualification and Verification Testing of Fall Protection Products.” The GLOROUSCHU System exceeds the already-rigorous ANSI testing standards and is heavy-duty, high-performance fall protection you can trust to have your back.
- Great Size: Correct fit is essential for proper performance.Our 5-point full body harness a good general purpose safety harness for men and women. Waist size: 80-140cm(31.49inch-55.12inch) Leg size: 60-75cm(23.62inch-29.53inch).
- Important Equipment Choice: Great for use in Construction, Demolition, Climbing, Welding, Roofing, Camping, Emergency, First responder, Landscaping, Paving, Police, Railroad, Sanitation, Security, Surveyor.
- WARRANTY: All the GLOROUSCHU Full Body Harness Kit have the fully passed test report in accordance with ANSI/ASSE Z359.11-2014 & ANSI Z359.13-2013. Locking Carabiner ASTM F1774 Certified ,SAFE and GUARANTEED. 45 Days Money-Back & 2 Years Warranty, When You Are Not Satisfied with Our Product, Please Don't Hesitate to Contact Us. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
- SAFETY DESIGN PERFORMANCE: YMACHRAY Full Body Harness JO-02 are used for fall arrest, positioning, travel restraint, suspension and rescue applications. When supported by the dorsal attachment during a fall, the design of our Full Body Harness directs load through the shoulder straps supporting the user, and around the thighs. Each of our products is Individually inspected
- PROPER PERFORMANCE: Correct fit is essential for proper performance. Our YMACHRAY Full Body Harness supports users within the capacity range of 100 to 280 pounds (45 to 127 kg). To ensure proper fit, ensure that all pass-through connectors are connected and aligned, leg and shoulder straps are snug, and chest straps are in the center of the chest area.
- MULTI-PURPOSE Harnesses include rear D-rings and are ideal for use as a general harness tool in a variety of applications, it's and ideal tools for roofing, ladder climbing, construction site worker, warehouse forklift cage work, and for ironworker.
- CONTOURED DESIGN: Minimizes contact around the neck, lower back and inner thighs to reduce chafing and irritation; vibrant color for easy identification, greater visibility and increased safety,SINGLE-HAND ADJUST/RELEASE CAM BUCKLE.
- WARRANTY: 45 Days Money-Back & 2 Years Warranty, When You Are Not Satisfied with Our Product, Please Don't Hesitate to Contact Us. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.
- WELKFORDER Full Body Harness Kit Permanent have the fully passed test report performed at laboratory in accordance with ANSI/ASSE Z359.11-2014 & ANSI Z359.13-2013. Applied to Construction, Climbing, Roofing, Camping, Window cleaning, and Surveyor etc. Packed in Nonwoven Bag.
- WELKFORDER Full Body Harness Kit Permanent are used for fall arrest, travel restraint, suspension applications. When supported by the dorsal attachment during a fall, the design of our Full Body Harness directs load through the shoulder straps supporting the user, and around the thighs. The Shock Absorbers have a maximum deployment distance of 48 inch/1.2m & average arresting force 900lbs after a fall occurred. Each of our harness kit is Individually inspected.
- WELKFORDER Full Body Harness has one dorsal D-Ring with Min. Breaking strength 5000lbs/22KN. Five Adjusting mating buckles with stamping steel material are of Min. Breaking strength 4000lbs/18KN. Snap Hook used on Shock Absorber Stretchable Lanyard are self-locking with minimal tensile break strength of 5,000 lb. and a 3,600 lb. gate rating. All Metal Components are ANSI/ASSE Z359.12-2009 Compliant provide both premium comfort and safety.
- WELKFORDER Full Body Harness Kit Permanent Webbing is made from pure, non-recycled synthetic material having the strength, aging, abrasion and heat resistance characteristics with high tensile strength more than 22KN/5000lbs. All structural stitching patterns are of high breaking strength 4000lbs/18KN to keep you safe, secure and supported. All Kit straps are inspected for tears, cuts, fraying, abrasion, discoloration, or other signs of wear and damage.
- WELKFORDER Full Body Harness Kits are ANSI/ ASSE Z359.11-2014, ANSI Z359.13-2013 and OSHA 1926.502(d) (16) complaint. This harness Kit must be used by a Competent Person. Or the user must read and fully understand the limitations and proper use of the Fall protection equipment, and be properly trained by the Competent Person prior to use.
Our Best Choice: Palmer Safety Premium Fall Protection Roofing Bucket Kit I Full Body Safety Harness, 50′ Vertical Rope, Anchor Set
