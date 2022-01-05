Top 10 Best roof safety harness kits Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

🧰 Regulate WITH Ease – The tumble safety system harness has 5 simply obtainable adjustment details to be certain a relaxed suit a extensive range of system styles effectively and securely. The dorsal D-ring for fall arrest, hip D-rings, weighty obligation back support/positioning pad with detachable software belt, tongue buckle leg straps. Brief connect chest. Palmer Basic safety Full Body Security Harness are created for use by man or woman with a combined Pounds (outfits, applications, and so forth.) of 105 – 165 lbs

🧰 RELIABLY Strong – We present fall security equipment that is constructed to past and can continue to keep you out of harm’s way. The 50 foot 5/8” vertical lifeline rope with one particular locking metal snap hook is manufactured of large energy co-polymer twisted rope and is compatible with any protection harness D-ring. The reusable roof anchor designed of galvanized metal with stamped D-ring. Just about every has a breaking strength of 5,000lbs. 4′ Cross Arm Strap, 3” Large with Big D-Ring and Modest D-Ring

🧰 COMPLIANT WITH Basic safety Requirements – We choose doing the job natural environment protection quite significantly. Which is why our roofing drop harness kit complies with numerous OSHA requirements as well as ANSI Z359.11-2014, Z359.18-2017, Z359.15-2014, and Z359.13-2013. It’s a have to-have for secure and entirely-compliant perform operations.

🧰 WHY PALMER Basic safety – Palmer Protection is a comprehensive service tumble security and safety teaching organization with workplaces in New Orleans, Houston, New York, and Los Angeles. We imagine expertise is power and, in the scenario of drop protection, can necessarily mean daily life or loss of life. We give the entire bundle: higher top quality products serviced by skilled staff with marketplace understanding. Place security on top of your agendas. Incorporate the Quality Drop Security Roofing Bucket Kit to your cart these days!