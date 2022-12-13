Top 10 Best roof harness safety kit Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Best roof harness safety kit in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: Frontline RK5PTB50 Combat Complete Roofers Kit with 50′ Lifeline | Combat Economy Series Full Body Harness | 50’ Vertical Lifeline with Rope Grab | Hinged Reusable Roof Anchor | OSHA & ANSI Compliant
- Keep arms/hands free -The Shoulder Dolly recognized the need for your arms to be unconstrained. The need for stabilization, opening doors, and overall balance is all attained.
- Safely lift and move - Ergonomically designed to promote and facilitate proper lifting techniques. Built with heavy-duty materials, the ShoulderDolly can lift up to 800 lbs
- Reduce back pain - Back pain and strain is avoided by ensuring proper lifting techniques and utilizing the body's strongest muscles, the legs and torso. Significantly reduces strain on arms and hands.
- Versatility - Due to the seemingly unlimited adjustability of the strap through the buckle, users can move and lift heavy, bulky furniture easier than ever.
- One size fits all - Differences in the height of movers are overcome due to the adjustability of the webbing through the buckle.
- Universal fit: Compatible with all automobiles, boats and devices equipped with a 12 volt power source
- Circuit protection: Power relay-safety protection and conversion circuit. Blade fuse protects the circuit when overcurrent or short circuit occurs.
- Illuminated switch: 3 pin on/off rocker switch with red indicator light when truing on, easy to turn on or off, has been passed test of 5,000 times pressing.
- Two available leads: With 2 sets of light output connectors for dual lighting fixtures less than 180W, the connection is more stable.
- Package include:1 x wiring harness kit, 1 x instructions.
- 【Y Branch Parallel Connector】1 male to 2 female (M/FF) and 1 female to 2 male (F/MM) solar connectors, which can connect 2 solar panels in parallel.
- 【Main Technical Specification】Rated Current: 20A, Rated Voltage: DC1000V.
- 【Wide Application】The solar y connector is compatible with various solar cables:14-10AWG (1.5mm² - 6mm²).
- 【IP67 Waterproof】The waterproof ring in male connector is designed to prevent water and dust. With high-quality PPO material, solar connectors can resist to ultraviolet rays, and high temperature.
- 【Plug and Play】You can assembly solar y connector quickly and simply. Just press the built-in-lock on the male connector to disconnect.
- 3 Types for you to choose: the package comes with 24 pieces of LED dome lights in assorted sizes, bulbs in T10 model are approx. 25 x 10 mm/ 0.98 x 0.39 inches, there are another 2 types of LED interior car lights, they are respectively approx. 31 x 20 mm/ 1.22 x 0.79 inches and approx. 41 x 10 mm/ 1.61 x 0.39 inches, various enough to satisfy your different demands in daily life
- Wide range of compatibility: the interior LED lights for cars are compatible with many kinds of sockets, such as W5W, 12V, 2825, 192, 194, 158, 168, 501, 175, PC175, 906, 904 and 161, and the dome light bulbs are suitable for sockets in the models of 560, 578, 211-2, 212-2, 214-2, 2112 and 2122; Please check the size of your socket carefully before ordering
- Reliable workmanship for lasting service: mainly made of PC and LED bulbs, the dashboard lights are compact and sturdy in structure, not easy to break or deform; Moreover, the color temperature of the map lights is 6500K, and they are DC12V in voltage, 3W in power, inserted with IC drivers, stable and serviceable, hardly delaying or flickering, offering you 50000 hours' service
- Convenient to install: it is easy for you to install the auto map lights, since they have negative and positive polarities, you just need to remove you broken bulbs and install these festoon LED bulbs with the correct polarity, not occupying too much time and energy
- A variety of applications: there is a variety of applications for the festoon LED lights, you can use led map and dome lights as headlights, map lights, license plate lights, cosmetic mirror lights, door control lights, courtesy lights and more, bringing you a bright and clear visual experience when you are in a dark environment
- Impressive brightness: The 2PCS light strip includes 180 PCS 5050-SMD LED chips, outputs a 2400LLM 6000K super bright white light to light up your entire truck bed.
- Quick installation: Peel and stick, the self-adhesive tape with tough-as nail adhesive enhancer offers a 5X strength for strong sticking. You can also add on the included mounting hardware for extra security.
- Easy and safe your electrical hookup: Come with 2-way splitter, inline blade fuses, on/off switch and extension cable for all your wiring needs, and always ensure the circuit safety in driving.
- Flexible & durable design: The light strip is in IP67 sealed housing, well protect strip against raindrop, dirt and sand, super durable and flexible with up to 30, 000 hours lifespan
- Wide application: Can be widely used for RV Awning light, truck bed light, step bar led light, side door light etc.
- Stay safe throughout the hunt; No dangerous dangling straps or confusing weave-through buckles
- Lightweight meets phenomenal comfort in this incredibly lightweight harness; Weighs in at only 2.5 pounds, which allows for all-day comfort and mobility
- Versatile enough for all-season use and can be easily worn over lightweight clothes or underneath cold-weather gear
- Comes with all the necessary accessories include a Primary Treestrap, Suspension Relief Strap, Safe-Use Instructions, and DVD
- Features a 5-year warranty, strongest in the industry
- Premium Quality: excellent electrical conductivity, outstanding bending performance, high temperature and melting resistant, longer lifespan
- Protective blade fuse: inline blade fuse prevents from overcurrent or short circuit. Three extra fuses, more scientific and reasonable
- Reliable power relay: made of Advanced materials and well conductive pins to ensure safety protection and conversion circuit
- Durable switch: high quality 5 pin on-off rocker switch with laser-etched pattern, simple to install and convenient to use
- Package include: 1 x wiring harness kit, 1 x 5 pin LED rocker switch, 1 x instruction
- Super bright beam: High intensity 3W LED chips and clear PC lens, super bright white light dispels darkness, ensuring safety of your trip
- Combo beam, clear view: 126w-appropriate combination of spot beam and flood beam for wide spread and long distance illumination
- Adjustable mounting bracket: The light bar can be adjusted to about 45 degrees, which makes changing direction of light beam easier
- Superior quality wires: Good electrical conductivity, high temperature and melting resistant, outstanding bending performance
- Package include: 1Pc 126W combo LED light bar, 2Pcs 18W spot LED light bars, 1Pc wiring harness and mounting brackets
- Phone APP Controlled & iPhone and Android Compatible & Timing function & Music Mode & Flashing Function & Automatic Control
- Rock Solid Construction. Die-cast Aluminum Housing With Toughed Glass. 500 Lumens. Flood Beam (120 Degrees) and 50, 000 Hours of Life Span. Made to Last. Waterproof / Shockproof / Dust-Proof / rustproof
- Universal Fit: Off-road, Jeep, Motorcycle, Truck, Car, 4x4s, ATVs, SUV, Vehicles, Tractors, Boat etc.
- The package included: 4 sets of Rock lights; 4pcs Rubber pad; 4 sets of Connection wiring harness; 1 PCs Controller
- Installation Note: Please connect 4pcs rock lights together before they connect the power. (Avoid strong current burns the light out)
- ESSENTIAL ROAD SAFETY KIT – Always feel protected and secure while driving in your car with our 125-piece premium roadside assistance emergency kit that you can count on when you need immediate help on the road.
- ALL-IN-ONE SOLUTION – Small, organized, and useful in a variety of road emergency situations, this exceptional car roadside assistance kit comes in a compact bag that can easily fit in your vehicle’s trunk, backseat, or spare tire compartment.
- LIFE-SAVING BATTERY & CABLES – Made of 8-gauge copper wire, our emergency car kit includes handy jumper cables to help get your car working again in flash if you ever need a boost whether in the summer or winter.
- GIFT FOR FIRST-TIME CAR OWNERS – The ideal gift for anyone in search of a new car, our road emergency kit is perfect for young new drivers, those buying a used or new car, and those wanting a little extra piece of safety and security in their vehicles.
- EMERGENCY ITEMS – Our car emergency road kit includes special and standard items including battery booster cables, reflective safety vest and warning triangle, self-powered flashlight, 2 light sticks, emergency rain poncho and mylar blanket, and a whistle.
Our Best Choice: Frontline RK5PTB50 Combat Complete Roofers Kit with 50′ Lifeline | Combat Economy Series Full Body Harness | 50’ Vertical Lifeline with Rope Grab | Hinged Reusable Roof Anchor | OSHA & ANSI Compliant
Product Description
Frontline Combat Complete Roofers Kits are a ready to go solution straight out of the bag! Self sufficient providing the essential equipment to start a roof job. The roofer’s kit includes our Combat harness, roof anchor, vertical lifeline with an integrated rope grab with a shock absorber and they come all conveniently packaged in a Frontline bag with carry handles. The harness and lifeline are made out of safety orange colored material, helping make the equipment potentially more visible and its universal sizing harness helps fit most users.
Harness:
Lightweight components make the harness lighter1 Back d-ring for fall arrest5 point adjustabilityChest strap with pass thru buckles
Vertical Lifeline with Rope Grab:
Diameter of the rope is 5/8″Snaphook end and other side has a stop-knot for added safetyAvailable in lengths of 25 ft and 50 ft
Anchor:
Quick and easy install, just by adjusting to roof pitch and nailing the 8 holes of the steel flaps onto a wooden structural memberMade up of high strength galvanized steelFeatures a finished powder coating
ROOFERS KIT COMPONENTS
Full Body Harness with Tongue Buckle Legs
Additional back support strap provided for a comfortable fitIdeally positioned sub-pelvic strap for extended comfortIncludes elastic loops on all the straps for better adjustmentEquipped with fall indicator on shoulder strap
Hinged Reusable Roof Anchor
Hinged to accommodate most roof peaksMaterial: Galvanized steel with forged d-ringMinimum Breaking Strength: 5,000 lbsFinish: Steel black powder coatedMeets or exceeds ANSI Z359.1-2007 & OSHA applicable standards
Vertical Lifeline with Rope Grab
Rope grab is of steel materialRope grab comes with a shock packRope grab is self locking when not being adjustedVertical lifeline and rope grab meets or exceeds ANSI & OSHA applicable standards
Premium Vertical Lifeline
Diameter of the rope is 5/8″Snaphook end and other side has a stop-knot for added safetyAvailable in lengths of 25 ft and 50 ftMeets or exceeds ANSI & OSHA applicable standards
ABOUT US
COVERAGE
Our mission is to provide full coverage to all your fall protection needs! That means bringing together diverse products for the situations that you may encounter while working at heights.
COMPLIANCE
All Frontline Fall Protection product lines go through rigorous testing to exceed or meet ANSI, OSHA and other international construction and worker safety standards.
INNOVATION
Our eyes are set on those Fall Protection solutions that will make your job easier and more productive while keeping you protected to the maximum degree.
✅ Frontline Combat Complete Roofers Kits are a ready to go solution straight out of the bag!
✅ Harness with 1 Back d-ring for fall arrest and 5 point adjustability
✅ 50′ polysteel rope Lifeline with snaphook end and rope grab
✅ Galvanized steel hinged anchor
✅ Roofers Kit components meets or exceeds ANSI & OSHA applicable standards