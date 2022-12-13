Top 10 Best roof harness safety kit Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Frontline Combat Complete Roofers Kits are a ready to go solution straight out of the bag! Self sufficient providing the essential equipment to start a roof job. The roofer’s kit includes our Combat harness, roof anchor, vertical lifeline with an integrated rope grab with a shock absorber and they come all conveniently packaged in a Frontline bag with carry handles. The harness and lifeline are made out of safety orange colored material, helping make the equipment potentially more visible and its universal sizing harness helps fit most users.

Harness:

Lightweight components make the harness lighter1 Back d-ring for fall arrest5 point adjustabilityChest strap with pass thru buckles

Vertical Lifeline with Rope Grab:

Diameter of the rope is 5/8″Snaphook end and other side has a stop-knot for added safetyAvailable in lengths of 25 ft and 50 ft

Anchor:

Quick and easy install, just by adjusting to roof pitch and nailing the 8 holes of the steel flaps onto a wooden structural memberMade up of high strength galvanized steelFeatures a finished powder coating

Full Body Harness with Tongue Buckle Legs

Additional back support strap provided for a comfortable fitIdeally positioned sub-pelvic strap for extended comfortIncludes elastic loops on all the straps for better adjustmentEquipped with fall indicator on shoulder strap

Hinged Reusable Roof Anchor

Hinged to accommodate most roof peaksMaterial: Galvanized steel with forged d-ringMinimum Breaking Strength: 5,000 lbsFinish: Steel black powder coatedMeets or exceeds ANSI Z359.1-2007 & OSHA applicable standards

Vertical Lifeline with Rope Grab

Rope grab is of steel materialRope grab comes with a shock packRope grab is self locking when not being adjustedVertical lifeline and rope grab meets or exceeds ANSI & OSHA applicable standards

Premium Vertical Lifeline

Diameter of the rope is 5/8″Snaphook end and other side has a stop-knot for added safetyAvailable in lengths of 25 ft and 50 ftMeets or exceeds ANSI & OSHA applicable standards

COVERAGE

Our mission is to provide full coverage to all your fall protection needs! That means bringing together diverse products for the situations that you may encounter while working at heights.

COMPLIANCE

All Frontline Fall Protection product lines go through rigorous testing to exceed or meet ANSI, OSHA and other international construction and worker safety standards.

INNOVATION

Our eyes are set on those Fall Protection solutions that will make your job easier and more productive while keeping you protected to the maximum degree.

