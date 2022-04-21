Top 10 Best roll up sink drying rack Reviews

Top 10 Best roll up sink drying rack in 2022 Comparison Table
- OVER THE SINK DRYING RACK : 17.5(L) x 11.8(W) inch. Suitable for most kitchen sinks and counter. One of the great kitchen gadgets for a tidy kitchen and cozy home. A great addition to kitchen accessories and apartment necessities. Please measure your sink size before purchasing this roll up dish drying rack over sink!
- HIGH QUALITY : Made of 304 Stainless Steel with durable construction, the collapsible cutting board over sink is sturdy, rust resistant,non-slip, waterproof; support up to 70lbs, not easy to bend or twist by heavy cookware. A great portable stainless steel rolling rack for apartment essentials and home accessories.
- MULTI-PURPOSE : This folding sink dish drying rack not only can be used as a dish drainer for air-drying kitchenware, such as washed bowls, pans, glasses, cups, plates, cookware, cutlery; but also as a vegetable colander for fruit and veggie wash; or as a non-slip trivet mat for hot pots or bakeware on countertop. This dish drying mat can also be used as a kitchen sink caddy, sink cover, sink mat, sponge holder, fruit hammock, over the sink colander, kitchen sink organizer and RV storage.
- SPACE SAVING : The rollable kitchen drying rack is designed with 15 stainless steel tubes, fixed firmly by silicone, which makes it easy to use, lay flat, clean or put away for storing in cabinet when not in use, saving your counter space. This dish drying rack over the sink adjustable design frees up much counter space then traditional dish drainer. Perfect for house organization and storage. Great gifts for your parents, families, friends and perfect house warming gifts for new home.
- FOOD SAFE AND HEAT RESISTANT : The dish draining rack with food safe grade silicone coated is heat resistant up to 400°F (204°C), BPA-free, dishwasher safe. As a perfect trivet for cooling down hot pans from oven or stovetop, or thawing frozen articles from refrigerator. 100% satisfaction guarantee and 2-year warranty. Any issue with this drying rack for sink organizers and storage, please contact us FIRST on order detail page before any return.
- 【PRODUCT SIZE】: The dimension of our kitchen sink organizers is 17" (L) x 11.8" (W). Suitable for kitchen sink, undermount kitchen sink, rv sink, camping sink and other outdoor kitchen sinks, etc. But please measure your sink or kitchen counter FIRST before purchasing this over sink dish drying rack, then you will get the perfect kitchen sink organization and storage tools, kitchen accessories for countertop, rv accessories, apartment necessities, camping kitchen sink accessories, etc.
- 【MULTI-PURPOSE】 Our dish rack over the sink can not only be used as a dish drying mat to air-dry washed plates, dishes, bowls, bottles, cups, etc, but also as a fruit bowl for kitchen counter to hold washed fruits and vegetables, as a heat-proof and anti-slip cooling rack to hold hot pots or bakeware, as a drying mat for kitchen counter to unfreeze some frozen foods, as a small kitchen countertop to prepare food, and as a kitchen sink mats for bottom of kitchen sink.
- 【STURDY AND DURABLE】: The kitchen dish drying rack has a strong frame made with 15 304 stainless steel pipes, connected with high quality silicone. Make the kitchen rack over the sink rust resistant, waterproof, non-slip, support bearing up to 70lbs. An ideal kitchen hacks, apartment essentials for first apartment, kitchen essentials for new apartment, under the sink organizer, home accessories, home essentials for new home, home gadgets,fruit hammock and so on.
- 【ROLL UP DESIGN AND SAVING SPACE】: Soft silicone and foldable design make the over the sink dish rack easy to unfold for using, to roll up for storing when not in use. Just roll up the over the sink drying rack and put the roll up drying rack over sink in your cabinet for storage. This kitchen sink storage rack only take little space to storage, but can save your counter space and make your kitchen life more convenient.
- 【HEAT-RESISTANT AND FOOD SAFE】The dish racks for kitchen counter with BPA-free, food safe grade silicone, is heat resistant up to 400°F (204°C), highly corrosion resistant and dishwasher safe.
- Newest Displayed Dimension:17.8"(L) x 11.2"(W) X 0.5'' (H).16pcs SUS304 Stainless Still Pipes. Please kindly measure your sink size firstly before purchasing this roll up over the sink dish drying rack! Great Gift for Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas Day, New Year, family members and all festivals Gifts
- Stamped with SUS304 Marks Tough Stainless Steel Dish Drying Rack: Made of SUS 304 tough stainless steel, this drying rack is very solid and sturdy and it can resist to constant use and rust for years. In terms of construction, the anti-slippery rubbery grips on either end are firmly attached to the stainless steel pipes, those are our unique advantages
- Roll up Sink Drying Rack and Spacing-saving Dish Drying Mat: This dish drainer can roll up and go in a drawer quickly when not in use. Works great and keeps the kitchen sink area looking neat, the best one of dish drainers for kitchen counter. You can roll up this over the sink dish drying rack as much as you like during using it and for the pipes also can be removable
- Multi-use Folding Dish Drying Rack: This roll up drying rack unrolls above an open sink for air-drying washed dishes, for additional counter top space, or as a trivet. Vegetable and fruit dish drainers, great kitchen dish racks for counter
- Dishwasher Safe Heat Resistant Dish Drainers for Kitchen Sink Counter and Stainless Steel Dish Drain Rack: AHYUAN kitchen dish rack is thermoresistant, and can resist up to 450℉. BPA-Free and you can run hot water over stainless steel dish rack, and even place hot pot on the dish racks without causing any damage
- Small Size, 17.5 x13.1 inches. Use for over the sink up to 16.5 inches width. [*** NOTE * - Please measure your sink before ordering. If your sink is wider than 16" please order a larger model *** ]. High-end quality, made of FDA food safe grade silicone wrapped stiff metal steel rods.
- Resistant to rust, non-slip, durable, glassware friendly, and sturdier than stainless steel racks. Oil-resistant, very easy to clean. Collapsible, rolls up for easy storage. Welcome to compare.
- Heat resistant up to 400°F (204°C), BPA-Free, Can be used as heat resistant trivet mat on countertop. Dishwasher Safe
- Warm Gray color makes you a cozy, natural, and sophisticated feel, perfectly matches popular trendy kitchen painting color themes.
- Measurement: 17-1/2"L x 13-1/8"W x 1/4"H (44.45 cm x 33.3 cm x 0.6 cm) . Full LIFETIME WARRANTY from the Authentic Surpahs product. 100% satisfaction guarantee.
- 【PRODUCT INTRODUCTION】：The most practical function of the sink dish rack is to help drain water and help baked goods cool faster with excellent results. It is a good helper in the kitchen. (NOTE: Only Drying Rack not including the silverware or dishes.)
- 【New Design Dimension With Extra Utensil Baskets】： The Fully expanded size of the sink dish drying rack is 17.5" x 15.2". Please kindly measure your sink size firstly before purchasing this roll up sink drying rack!
- 【SUS304 Stainless Steel With High Quality】: Made of SUS304 stainless steel and with food-grade durable material, the foldable drying rack is sturdy, rustproof, non-slip, and waterproof. It supports 80 lbs and is not easily bent or twisted by heavy cookware for durability
- 【Multiple Functions To Meet Your Need】: This roll up dish drying sink rack can be used as a dish drainer for air-drying washed dishes, vegetables, and fruit or as a non-slip trivet mat for hot pots or bakeware on the countertop, as it can resist up to 500℉(260℃).
- 【Roll Up Sink Rack For Easy Storage And Space Saving】: This Foldable dish drying rack is convenient and efficient for rolling it up and storing it in the cupboard or drawer quickly when not in use. This over the sink dish strainer can extend your counter space. This roll-up drying rack is also perfect for college dorm sinks and RVers!
- 【NEWEST UPGRADE DISH DRYING RACK】：18.5 x 13.39 inch. Suitable for most kitchen sinks and counter. A good helper for a tidy kitchen and cozy home.【 NOTE: Please measure your sink before ordering. If your sink is wider than 17.5" please order a larger model 】
- 【MULTI-PURPOSE SINK RACK】: This folding sink dish drying rack not only can dry dishes on it, but you can use it as a place setting to wash veggies and fruits when you are preparing meals. In addition to that, you can also place cookware on top of it if you need it to cool down.
- 【HIGH QUALITY SINK DRYING RACK】: Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack is Made of 304 Stainless Steel with durable construction, the collapsible dish drying rack over sink is sturdy, rust resistant, anti-slip, waterproof; Not easy to bend or twist by heavy cookware.
- 【SPACE SAVING DISH DRYING RACK】:Foldable design, easy to store. When the sink drying rack is not using, you can easily roll it up and put it in your cabinet. Easy to clean, and not afraid of rust and oil.
- 【FOOD SAFE & HEAT RESISTANT】: The kitchen sink rack with food safe grade silicone coated is heat resistant up to 400°F, BPA-Free, dishwasher safe. 100% satisfaction guarantee. Please contact us for any issue.
- MULTI PURPOSE KITCHEN AID--Is there a drain rack that can dry food? Sure!!With Embather's ultra-modern design,the sink dish drainer can not only air-dry washed bowls, pot, fry pans, tableware, cookware, etc., but also be used as a colander for freshly cut fruits and vegetables.
- HIGH-END QUALITY, ENTIRELY SILICONE--100% safety, customers can safely use our sink dish rack.
- LONGER LASTING AND MORE DURABLE--Silicone rods tends to flake and chip over time, so you won’t find any flimsy coating on our racks.This roll up sink rack can safely bear the weight of 88 lbs and is heat resistant up to approximately 450°F. When finished, it can be roll it up for fast and easy storage
- SPACE SAVING DESIGN:EMBATHER Multi-Dish Rack was designed to accomplish many different tasks with its large Size:20.8" x 18.1".it fits one sink or two sink
- LIFETIME GUARANTEE---Any quality problem(Non-artificial damage) please feel free to contact us, we will reply you within 24 hours.
- Every Kitchen Needs One: The problem with most dish racks is they take up space. Our over the sink roll-up dish rack features a flexible design, it rolls up like a sink mat and takes up minimal room. This makes it ideal for any kitchen. Made from stainless steel and coated entirely with food-grade silicone, which keeps the rack completely slip-free. It is heat-resistant up to 400 degrees. Dimensions: 20.5 inches x 13 inches.
- Incredibly Versatile: Not only can you dry dishes on it, but you can use it as a colander to wash fruits and veggies when prepping meals. You can place hot cookware on top of it if and use it as a Trivet and counter protector. This sink rack can withstand up to 400 degrees F. The simple and practical design will blend into whatever kitchen type you have.
- Great Value: The rack is made out of a high-temperature resistant silicone and is secured on each side by durable and flexible silicone bands. Great grip ensures it will stay in place. Ideal for drying hand-washed dishes, fruits and veggies. You will love the non-slip feel. The roll-up rack is designed to be set over a portion of your sink, allowing the dishes to drain allowing you to continue using the sink. These sink dish matts have a lot to offer
- Keeps Water Off Your Counters: The roll-up rack is designed to be set over a portion of your sink, allowing the dishes to drain allowing you to continue using the sink. Designed to securely hold delicate glass stemware as well as large and bulky cookware. Rolls out to fit neatly over any standard-sized kitchen sink.
- No Hassle, Zulay Guarantee: we back this product with a lifetime warranty.
- [Upgraded Dish Rack, More Considerate] We add a special rack for dishes, knives, and forks than other over-the-sink dish drying racks. You can place dishes vertically without worrying about falling and breaking because the space between the poles is too large.
- [High Quality, Safe] Combined with 304 stainless steel and silicone, this sink rack can remain steady on the sink and strong bearing capacity. The special dish rack is made of PP. All of these materials are food-grade. You can directly put food and tableware on it safely. The sink drying mat is 17.1”x13.1”, we suggest it be used for sink within 15” width. Please measure your sink before ordering.
- [Versatile, Practicability] One drying rack for multiple uses. You can use the two parts separately. Use the special dish rack to dry and replace dishes, forks, and knives, and use the drying mat to drain water for washed cooking pots, bowls, plates, cups, glasses, to defrost foods with running water, to cool hot things, or as a colander to wash fruits and vegetables, etc.
- [Expand Space, Save Space] You can use it not only as a dish drainer but also as a stretch of your kitchen countertop. Put the mat over the sink, then put the cutting board on it for cutting. This will be more convenient as you are near the sink, and the water on the cutting board will fall into the sink, keeping the countertop from getting wet. And this drying mat is foldable. Just roll up it to store.
- [Easy to Clean] Easy cleaning surface won’t trouble you a lot while it gets dirty. Just put it in running water to rinse and wipe, then you will get a spotless rack. And, this dish drainer is dishwasher safe. You can clean it without your hands. Wonderful kitchen accessories.
- ADJUSTABLE LENGTH: The length of Kitsure over-sink drying rack can be adjusted according to your needs, allowing it to be unrestrictedly placed over the sink. You can stretch it before unrolling it if for more accommodation, effectively protecting dishes from falling off due to limited storage space. When you need more space for other kitchen stuff, simply retract the dish rack.
- ROLL-UP SPACE SAVER: Kitsure over-the-counter dish drying rack fits right over the sink, providing a great solution for thoroughly drying kitchenwares while not taking up much room. The non-slip soft silicone material enables the dish drying rack to be easily rolled up for storage when it is not in use, leaving the sink and countertop pleasantly neat and organized.
- PREMIUM MATERIAL: Made of durable stainless steel, this roll-up dish drying rack is rustproof, anti-corrosion, and sturdy for long-term use. The non-slip gray silicone grips match most kitchen decors while preventing the dish rack itself from falling off. Moreover, the rolling rack for sink can be put into a dishwasher for cleaning, saving a lot of your energy and time.
- LARGER STORAGE SPACE: Kitsure dish rack comes with four dish fasteners with which you can vertically place the dishes. Kitsure dish rack can drain water efficiently while saving more storage space on the countertops for other kitchenware. Moreover, the plastic cutlery holder is designed for storing slim forks and knives, preventing them from falling off from the gaps.
- MULTIPURPOSE DESIGN: This rolling dish rack over sink is quite versatile in the kitchen. It can be used not only for draining washed bowls, glasses, cups, plates, cutlery but also as a colander for fruits and vegetables. With its heat-resistant material, Kitsure rolling dish rack with over-sink placement also works well as a heat insulation pad for hot pots below 212℉.
Our Best Choice: JEMYCO Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Over The Sink, Roll Up Drying Rack, Rolling Dish Rack Over Sink, Extra-Thick 304 Stainless Steel Tubes (0.5mm Net Thickness), 17.5″(L) x 13.2″(W)-Medium
[ad_1]
Product Description
Ideal kitchen sink accessory for quick dish drying and storage.
Set it over the sink or roll it up, in 3 seconds.
This roll up dish rack will keep your kitchen counter in perfect order. Non-slip design makes everything easy. It’s an amazing complement for your lovely kitchen.
Be The Artist Of Your Life.
We know you love cooking and want to make full use of your kitchen space, this multipurpose roll-up dish drying rack from JEMYCO will help to save your space and your time as well.
It’s quite reliable to use and easy to clean, you will be surprised about the convenience it brings to your daily life.
No matter how you use it, the BPA-Free & Food-Grade silicone and Premium SUS304 stainless steel tubes will ensure your happy experience.
Thank you, for trusting JEMYCO.
Rinse Fresh Fruits On It.
Both of the silicone ends and SUS304 stainless steel tubes are BPA-Free and Food-Grade safe.
Drip-dry Dishes On It.
Equal small gaps between the tubes ensure the efficiency of quick dish drying.
Use Cutting Board On It.
The SUS304 stainless steel tubes with 0.5mm net thickness support up to 40 LB (18 KG).
Put Hot Stockpot On It.
The reliable materials ensure heat-safe up to 400°F (205°C), suitable for all kinds of cookwares.
AMAZING DIFFERENCE: Overall weight capacity 40 LB, nearly twice of similar products. By using Extra-Thick 304 Stainless Steel Tubes (0.5mm Net Thickness), this over the sink roll up dish drying rack can easily hold your heaviest stockpot full of water. The sturdy tubes won’t bend or warp even after long-time repeated use, welcome to compare.
VISIBLE PREMIUM QUALITY: All the SUS304 stainless steel tubes and silicone ends are FDA Food-Grade and BPA-Free. With beautiful metallic luster, resistant to rust and super easy to clean (simply rinse it in your sink or put it into the dishwasher).
CREATE EXTRA SPACE: Need more space in your lovely kitchen? This item is more than a roll up dish drying rack, you can also use it as an over sink storage shelf when your counter space is limited. If you want to put it away, just roll up in 3 seconds.
PERFECT GIFT: Color box packaging & High quality make this rolling sink rack an excellent gift to your family members and friends (Mother’s day, Housewarming, Birthday Party, Wedding Party). [NOTE: If you receive a product without our official logo on the packaging, it’s not an Authentic JEMYCO Product]PRACTICAL SIZE: 17.5″ x 13.2″ x 0.3″ (44.5×33.5×0.8cm). Suitable for small kitchen sink within 16.5″ width (Please measure your sink before ordering). Thank you for being our amazing customers, we believe everyone can be the artist of his/her life. Since your satisfaction is our motive power, we promise you the FULL LIFETIME WARRANTY. If you have any question while using JEMYCO’s products, simply contact us and we will handle the rest for you.