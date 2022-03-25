Top 10 Best robert tisserand essential oil safety book second edition Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

InnoGear is a pioneer company in the art of aromatherapy that will transform our routine life naturally. We continuously innovate to integrate nature and technology to provide comfortable, superior and straightforward products as we aim to help you spread care for your family.

Unveil the Fragrance of Nature’s Own



awaken your senses with every breath

Aromatherapy is a great way to create a soothing environment. Enjoying a moment of freedom, peace, and sensuality in between the disturbances of modern living could never be easier with our InnoGear diffuser.

Fill this little device with a few drops of your favorite essential oils, it will pump a relaxing, natural scent throughout your home which helps to calm the mind and pave the way for a good night’s sleep. It also functions as a humidifier that evenly humidifies its surroundings.

Multifunction: Diffuser, Night Light, Humidifier, Home Decor

Perfect Gift: For Birthday, Anniversary, Mother’s Day, Holiday

Compact in Size: Measuring 3.9*5.5 inches, this ultrasonic diffuser is easy to be moved around.

2 Misting Modes

Continuous Mist: Keep misting until water runs out. Perfect for achieving an instant fragrant scent.Intermittent Mist: Mist and Pause every 30 seconds. Long-lasting mist that runs about 6-8 hours with one filling of water. Whether you’re taking a short nap, or tucking in for the night, you’re guaranteed deep sleep.

8 Colors Mood Light

Sooth in style with a color range from orange, yellow, red, cyan, green, blue, purple white that can add atmosphere to your room. You can set it to cycling colors, fixed color or turn the light off.Light and mist features can be used independently according to your needs.

Waterless Auto off

Add water below the MAX line for stonger mist.You can keep this aromatherapy diffuser on at night, no need to worry about overheating because of the waterless auto-off protecting function, which assures safety for you and your family.

Capacity

300ml

6 x 10ml

400ml

150ml

500ml

50ml

Adjustable Mist

✓

N

✓

✓

✓

✓

Timer Setting

4

N

4

N

4

N

Auto-off Feature

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Special Features

Ultra Quiet

Native Sourced

Idea Size

Great Gift Idea

Large Capacity

Car Applicable

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎3.94 x 5.51 x 3.94 inches; 7.04 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎MT-039

UPC‏:‎702168720690

Manufacturer‏:‎InnoGear

ASIN‏:‎B00V9JP8EE

2 Misting Modes: You can set it to intermittent mist (6-8 hrs working time) that diffuser mists and pauses every 30s, it goes for almost the whole night; Or set it to continuous mist (3-4 hrs working time) that keep misting until water runs out, it creates an instant fragrance in your room.

PP Material and Cool Mist: Using PP material, this diffuser disperses a comfortable stream of room-temperature mist, which provides ideal coverage for small or medium sized room.

Colorful Mood Light: InnoGear essential oil diffuser has 8 soothing colors, light can switch from dim to bright. Great for creating atmosphere, meditation, or using as a night light.

Wateless Auto-off: You can enjoy a restful sleep and keep this diffuser on at night without worrying about overheating. The diffuser will automatically shut off once the water runs out.