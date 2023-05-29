Top 10 Best rinse ace sink faucet rinser with detachable 3 hose Reviews

Contents
Product Description
Kitchen Side Sprayer with 12 Brass Adapters
Adjustable Flow: Strong Jet/Soft Bubble
Hibbent Kitchen Sink Faucet Side Sprayer ReplacementDual function sprayers: 1.Strong jet sprayer 2.Soft bubble sprayer Feature and Advantage:Three furnish options (Chrome, Brushed Nickel, Oil Rubbed Bronze) and multiple usage scenarios. Identify the adapter which fits your brand of faucet (12 different adapters included)
Dual Function Water Flow: Bubble Stream
Bubble Stream and Strong Sprayer
Meet your different washing needs in the kitchen sink
Dual Function Water Flow: Strong Sprayer
Directional power spraying/ bubble stream as well
Easy to clean spray head which prevent mineral buildup
Always open trigger
Make the trigger straight up. It will flow water alway the way. Free your hands when you need water always flow.
Bubble Stream
Strong Sprayer
Always open
12 Adapters
4 pcs Hose Clamp 5/16”-5/8”
Note: For D e l t a faucets-remove clips from hose and save for re-installation (Clips not included). Remove weights or springs from hose and save for re-installation.
Extra12 pcs Brass Adapter for Installation:
Includes 47-Inch Hose with 1/4 inch Brass Connector
Adapter1: Male 1/4”to Female 9/16”Adapter2: Male 1/4”to Male 1/4”Adapter3: Male 1/4”to Male 9/16”Adapter4: Male 1/4”to Quick connectorAdapter5: Male 1/4”to Quick connectorAdapter6: Male 1/4”to Quick connectorAdapter7: Male 1/4”to Wand Pull-out end with O-ringsAdapter8: Male 1/4”to Diverter clip Adapter9: Male 1/4”to Hose fittingAdapter10: Male 1/4”to Fitting Quick Connect End
Adapter11: Male 1/4”NPT to 1/4” Barb
Adapter12: Male 1/4”NPT to 3/8” Barb
Three kinds of spray for choosing from according to your need
Strong Sprayer
Bubble Stream
Always open trigger