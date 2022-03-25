Top 10 Best ring doorbell 2 solar charger Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Type

Adjustable Angle

Solar Panel Charger

Solar Panel Adjustable Mount

Charging Station

Charge Cable

Solar Panel Charger

Compatible with

All Video Doorbell

Stick Up Cam Batter&Spotlight Cam Battery

OLAIKE Solar Panel

Batteries

Video Doorbell 1&Video Doorbell 2

Video Doorbell 1&Video Doorbell 2

Quantity

1

1

2

1

1

1

Cable Length

–

12ft/3.8m

–

3ft/1m

16ft/5m

12ft/3.8m

★Compatibility: Only Suitable for All-new Video Doorbell 4(2021 release) & Video Doorbell 2 & Doorbell 3 & 3Plus, NOT Fit For Doorbell 1st & 2nd Gen, Spotlight Cam, Stick Up Cam.

★Solar Panel Charges Device Directly: the External Solar Panel is made of Polysilicon, Waterproof Design, Working Condition is -5 ° F to 120 ° F (-20 ° C to 48 ° C), High-Efficiency Photovoltaic cells are installed inside to achieve efficient charging. You no longer need to worry about frequent battery changes!

★Multi-Angle Flexible Installation: 360-Degree Wall Mount Bracket can Meet Different Installation Needs, can Adjust Angles at will to Get the Maximum Sunlight Energy.

★Special Cable Design: The cable is 3.8 meters / 12 ft in length so that provides sufficient flexibility for solar installation. At the same time, using waterproof insulation material which is safer and more durable than others for longer service life.

★Easy to Install: Put the solar panel outside the house, facing direct sunlight, and then connect to the Doorbell 2 & Doorbell 3 & 3Plus through the micro USB FPC connector, it only takes a few minutes to complete the installation.