Top 10 Best rigid faucet and sink installer Reviews

Increase flexibility with the T-240 Device Established for 3/8-inch cable. Consists of the T-202 bulb auger, T-211 spade cutter, and the A-13 pin critical.

The auger and cutter heads can be improved out by sliding the software head onto the 3/8-inch cable. With the head in put run the cable down the line to get rid of clogs. The A-13 pin is employed to take out the pin when changing out the head.

Given that 1923, RIDGID has remained the symbol of certainty to committed gurus of the qualified trades. Each device that bears the RIDGID brand name is engineered to the same superior requirements of top quality, toughness, and endurance, as was that first hefty-responsibility pipe wrench a lot more than 80 several years in the past.

Country Of Origin: China

Model Range: 12128

Product Offer Dimension: 7.” L x 4.” W x 1.5″ H

Product Offer Body weight: 1. lb