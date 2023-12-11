Top 10 Best rheem propane tankless water heater Reviews

Top 10 Rated rheem propane tankless water heater in 2023 Comparison Table
Rinnai RL94iP Tankless Hot Water Heater, 9.8 GPM, Propane, Indoor Installation
- Original Design: Tankless hot water heater's Circ-Logic technology offers recirculation patterns that match your habits; For the latest in non-condensing technology that speeds up service and installation, check out our new RE180iP model
- Never Run Out of Hot Water with this Compact Propane Water Heater: Non-condensing tankless hot water heater from Rinnai is only the size of a small suitcase and fits in a wide variety of spaces, but provides up to 9.8 GPM (6 fixtures at once)
- Smart, Durable Design: Includes 12-, 5-, and 1-year residential guarantee and 5-, 5-, and 1-year commercial factory warranty for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively; See Controlr module for WiFi control (not included)
- Professional Installation Recommended: Visit the Find a Rinnai PRO page on our website to locate a qualified technician in your area to install your tankless water heater; We do not recommend installing a water heater without a technician
- Find Your Rinnai: See our product guides, manuals, energy guide, warranty information, videos, and tables to find the right tankless water heater for your home; Check our Ground Water Temperature Map to see if this heater is optimal for your region
Rheem SP20172 Flammable Vapor FV Sensor Kit White, 6.7X2.7X9.4 inches
- Size: 6.7X2.7X9.4 inches.Includes: FV Sensor (AP13447-3), Cap Plug (AP13450-3), and 6" Wire Tie.
- HVAC replacement part Rheem SP20172.
- Rheem/Ruud replacement FV sensor kit.
- This product replaces the AP13447-3 (this kit includes this sensor)
Rheem 18kW 240V Tankless Electric Water Heater
- External digital thermostatic control with LED display (+/1 degree accuracy)
- Most advanced self-modulation, adjust power to meet hot water demand
- Durable Copper immersion two heating elements, field Serviceable. Flow Rate- up to 4.4 GPM
- Simple installation – bottom 3/4 inch NPT water connections
- Threaded for easy replacement, simple installation, digital temperature display
Rheem SP14410 Ignitor & Bracket,WHITE/BLACK,6X3X3 inches
- Piezo Igniter With Bracket
- Piezo
- Piezo Igniter
- Brand Name: Rheem
Rheem 240V Heating Chamber RTEX-13 Residential Tankless Water Heater, GRAY
- External adjustable digital thermostatic control with LED display (+/1 degree accuracy
- Durable Copper immersion two heating elements, field Serviceable.Self-modulating power control
- Simple installation – 1/2 NPT adapters included; side 1/2 inch Compression water connections
- 99.8% energy efficient. External controls to adjust temperature in increments of 1°f. Water-Saver Shower Head – 1.5 GPM
- Threaded for easy replacement, simple installation, digital temperature display 54 A. 13kW Model Flow Rate: up to 3.17 GPM
Rheem SP12574 Temperature and Pressure Relief Valve,Small
- Size: Small.For best results, use only Rheem replacement parts for repairing your Rheem Water Heater
- Maximum Temperature Setting (Deg. F): 210, Maximum Pressure Setting (psi): 150, CSA Capacity (BTU/HR): 105,000, Inlet Thread Size - NPT (in.): 3/4
- Outlet Thread Size - NPT (in.): 3/4, Overall Length (in.): 7-1/4, Body Length (in.): 3-1/4, Sensor Length (in.): 4
- Kits which contain this part: 45W613
Rheem 11kW 240V Tankless Electric Water Heater
- ON/OFF Dial Control with adjustable digital temperature display
- Self-modulating power control
- 11kW Model Flow Rate: up to 2.68 GPM
- Side 1/2" NPT water connections
- On demand, consistent and continuous hot water
Rinnai V53DeP Tankless Hot Water Heater, 5.3 GPM, Propane, Outdoor Installation
- Endless Hot Water: Enjoy unlimited hot water flow throughout the house; compact, durable, and easy to install; professional installation recommended
- Energy and Space Efficient: Space-saving design conserves energy as it heats only when necessary
- Optimal Water Pressure: High-performance up to 5.3 GPM hot water flow rate for a powerful, constant stream
- Enhanced scale detection lessens possibility of serious, long-term damage to unit
- Guaranteed to Last: 10-, 5-, and 1-year residential factory warranty for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively
Rheem 3.5kW 120V Point of Use Tankless Electric Water Heater
- Compact and stylish with digital temperature control in increments of 1f ranging from 80f to 140f
- RTEX04 and RTEX06 only show output temperature and are non thermostatically controlled
Rheem Mid-Efficiency 8.4GPM Outdoor Natural Gas Tankless Water Heater
- Exclusive Water Savings technology conserving up to 1, 100 gallons per year
- 157, 000 BTU (gas consumed per hour)
- Exclusive Hot Start Programming minimizes cold water burst by staying in ready-fire state
- Recirculation pump ready kit ready
- For use outdoors with freeze protection up to -30 degrees
Our Best Choice: Rheem RETEX-04 Performance 3.5 kW 0.5 GPM Point-of-Use Electric Tankless Water Heater
Our rating: (4.8 / 5)
