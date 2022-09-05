Top 10 Best rheem electric tankless water heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

KINGWORK UL-Listed Bucket Water Heater



1000W 120V Power

Heats 5 Gallons of Water in Minutes

Full 304 Stainless-Steel Guard, Anti-rust, Durable

5.9FT 16AWG Guage Heavy-duty and Water Resistan Power Cord

Full 304 Stainless-Steel Guard Design

Our water bucket heaters are made of high quality 304 stainless steel, which is rust-proof and durable, design for long term use.

The guard on the electric bucket heater protects the heating element from directly contacting persons or animals, prevents scalding of hands, the holes on the guard help release heat into the water faster.

US Standard Ground Plug, No Electric Shock

Compare with other thin 2-wire not standard products on the market, our immersion heater for water adopts US standard thick 3-wire ground plug, safe enough to touch water when plug in and without electric shock.

Warning:

1. People can’t be in the water while the heater is working.

2. Don’t plug 2 heaters on the same outlet.

3. Make sure the water is always cover the stainless steel guard to avoid dry burning.

Thermostat and Auto Shut off Function

The middle stainless steel tube contains a thermal overload safety switch, when heating element reaches about 190 degrees F, it can automatically cycle on and off to maintain water temperature, It will not overheating and save power.

If the water in the bucket dries out when left unattended, overload switch will automatically power off, avoid to catch on fire.

Power Indicator Light

High-quality transparent ground plug with a power indicator light in the plug, when you plug in, the light will be on, so you can easily identify if the electric bucket water heater is already working or not. very user-friendly design.

Easy to Use

No any tools are required, just immerse in water at proper level. plug into any grounded wall outlet. Check power indicator light in plug to make sure unit is on. then the portable water heater can automatically start heating, easy to use without complex steps.

Widely Application

Our immersion heater travel is widely used in construction industry, agriculture, machine repair and other fields, you can also take the immersion heater for bathtub and washing your pet, awesome camping necessity, heat a small pool, use for animal husbandry, car washing, indoor use and many other jobs in cold weather.

Power

1500W

Voltage

120V

Thermostat Feature

✓

Auto-off Function

✓

Brand

KINGWORK

Quick Heating Speed: 1000w 120v electric pool heater for water only, high power ensures a quick heating speed, heats 5 gallons of water in minutes, use for cold weather and travel. Perfect for winter time jobs. Note:people can’t be in the water while the heaer is working.

Thermostat and Auto Shut off: The stainless steel tube contains a thermal overload safety switch, when the heating element reaches about 190 degrees F, bucket heater with thermostat can automatically cycle on and off to maintain water temperature to save power. dry burning will auto shut off power to avoid catching fire.

304 Stainless-steel Guard: The high quality 304 stainless-steel guard on the portable immersion heater protects the heating element from directly contacting persons or animals. the holes on the guard will release heat into the water faster.

Simple Operation: Immerse in water at proper level. Plug into any grounded wall outlet. Check power indicator light in plug to make sure travel immersion water heater is on. It will heat water continuously over 180 degrees F and towards boiling. make sure the container designed to contain boiling water.

UL-Listed against to the US safety standards, 12-month warranty. Package included: 1 pack bucket heater + Manual.