Top 10 Best retro safety glasses Reviews

Top 10 Best retro safety glasses in 2022 Comparison Table

Pyramex Pathfinder Aviator Safety Glasses with Gold Frame and Clear Lens
  • Metal Frames Feature Traditional Aviator Style
  • Lenses Are Coated For Superior Scratch Resistance
  • Lenses Provide 99% Protection Against Harmful Uv Rays
  • Country Of Origin: China
$6.74
Titus Retro Style Safety Glasses with Side Shield (Glasses Only, Tortoise Frame / Clear Lens)
  • Quality Frame - Impact Resistant Abs, Protect Your Eyes - Uv400 Shatterproof Polycarbonate Lenses
  • Folding Side Protection - Stainless Steel Mesh Folding Side Shields
  • Dot Approved For Motorcycling, Ansi & Ce Approved As Protective Safety Glasses.
  • Exceed Ansi Z87.1 Standard Anti-Glare, And Scratch Resistant, Titus Since 2009
$16.49
Pyramex Monitor Safety Glasses, Caramel Frame with Clear Lens
  • Conventional plastic frame
  • General purposes for indoor applications that require impact protection
  • Offers protection from excessive glare
  • Provides 99% protection from harmful UV-A and UV-B rays
  • 100% polycarbonate lenses
$6.39
F6000 Series Plano Safety Glasses
  • Attractive aviator style safety glasses
  • Smoke frame
  • Safety glasses
  • Country of origin: United States
$30.55
MAGID ANSI Z87+ Performance Anti-Fog Safety Glasses with Side Shields, Scratch-Resistant, Comfortable & Stylish, Cloth Case Included, Clear Lens, Y50 Iconic Design, Y50BKAFC (1 Pair)
  • Stylish, classic design promotes worker compliance
  • Low base curve frame and clear side shields provide excellent peripheral vision and protection
  • Glasses are packed one pair per wiper case making it easy to keep the glasses clean and smudge-free
  • Scratch resistant hard coat polycarbonate lenses in clear and grey offer long-lasting protection
  • Black nylon frame with soft grey temple pads for comfort
$10.32
SAS Safety 5125 Classic Safety Glasses with Polybag, Black Frame/Clear Lens
  • Impact resistant polycarbonate lens
  • 99.9% UV Protection
  • Lightweight comfort
$7.69
Bouton 249-5907-400 5900 Traditional Eyewear with Smoke Propionate Full Frame and Clear Anti-Scratch/Fog Lens
  • 5900 traditional eyeware with smoke colored propionate full frame features anti-scratch/fog polycarbonate lens
  • Molded nose bridge design to fit the vast majority of users
  • Blocks 99.9-Percent of the suns ultraviolet rays; lens transmission is UV-5, VL-20 and IR-7
  • U-Fit spatula temples with a wire core
  • Available in smoke frame and clear lens color
$13.95
Safety Glasses
  • Features a modern sleek and stylish lightweight design that your employees will be happy to wear
  • Meets the ANSI Z87.1+ standards for optical and impact protector requirements
  • Polycarbonate lenses provide 99.9% UVA/ UVB/UVC protection
  • Premium Anti-Fog and Premium Anti-Scratch lens coatings for better performance and longer life
  • 2 Pair
$15.50
Transitions Safety Glasses Meet ANSI Z87+ Approved in Model 206 Retro Frame Style
  • Yellow/Black Frame with Smoke Gray Side Shields
  • 100% UVA/UVB Protection
  • ANSI-Approved, OSHA-Compliant Safety Glasses
  • Lenses turn Clear Indoors and Gray in Direct Sunlight
  • Ballistics-Rated Impact-Resistant Polycarbonate Lenses
$35.95
3M 34453754 F6000 Series Plano Safety Glasses, Standard, Smoke
  • Attractive aviator style safety glasses
  • Smoke frame
  • Safety glasses
  • Country of origin: United States
$30.38
Titus Retro Style IR Welding Safety Glasses w/Folding Side Shield


Our rating:4.4 out of 5 stars (4.4 / 5)



Titus WGD Welding Protection Glasses filter medium depth Infrared gentle produced when Torch Soldering/Brazing, Grinding, ect. They can also be made use of for mild welding apps. – 6.25″ Duration, 6″ Width, 2″ Peak

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No
Products Dimensions‏:‎7 x 3 x 3 inches 1.12 Ounces
Item model number‏:‎WGDT3
Department‏:‎Unisex-adult
Date Initially Available‏:‎May 8, 2018
ASIN‏:‎B01GD908UI

Polycarbonate lens
Anti-Glare Coating coating
Satin Black Effects Resistant Abs Body, Mesh Stainless Metal Folding Side Shields
UV/IR3 Lenses are marked with the Z87.1 Designation. Protect Your Eyes from Torch Soldering/Brazing, Grinding, And Light Welding Purposes
Anti-glare, Scratch Resistant, Optical Quality, Polycarbonate Shatterproof Lenses
ANSI & CE Permitted as protective safety Glasses. Exceeds ANSI Z87.1 Specifications
Lifetime Warranty against Manufacturer’s Defects, Titus Given that 2009

