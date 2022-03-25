Top 10 Best retro safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Titus WGD Welding Protection Glasses filter medium depth Infrared gentle produced when Torch Soldering/Brazing, Grinding, ect. They can also be made use of for mild welding apps. – 6.25″ Duration, 6″ Width, 2″ Peak

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Products Dimensions‏:‎7 x 3 x 3 inches 1.12 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎WGDT3

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Date Initially Available‏:‎May 8, 2018

ASIN‏:‎B01GD908UI

Polycarbonate lens

Anti-Glare Coating coating

Satin Black Effects Resistant Abs Body, Mesh Stainless Metal Folding Side Shields

UV/IR3 Lenses are marked with the Z87.1 Designation. Protect Your Eyes from Torch Soldering/Brazing, Grinding, And Light Welding Purposes

Anti-glare, Scratch Resistant, Optical Quality, Polycarbonate Shatterproof Lenses

ANSI & CE Permitted as protective safety Glasses. Exceeds ANSI Z87.1 Specifications

Lifetime Warranty against Manufacturer’s Defects, Titus Given that 2009