Top 10 Best replacement filters for pool Reviews

To find the right filter for your INTEX pools, check if your pump model is listed down below:

Model: 603; SKU: 28603EG; Pump Flow Rate: 530 GPH

Model: 637R; SKU:28637EG; Pump Flow Rate: 1,000 GPH

Model: 635T; SKU: 28635EG; Pump Flow Rate: 1,500 GPH

Other models including: 604, 636T/G, 638R/G.

To find the right filter for your Bestway pools , check if your pump model is listed down below:

Model: 58384(E); Pump Flow Rate: 530 GPH

Model: 58387; Pump Flow Rate: 800 GPH

Model: 58388E; Pump Flow Rate: 1,000 GPH

Model: 58389; Pump Flow Rate: 1,500 GPH

Model: 58390(E); Pump Flow Rate: 1,500 GPH.

To find the right filter for your Summer Waves pools, check if your pump model is listed down below:RX1000 RX1500

SFX1000 SFX1500 SFX1500+

RP800 RP1000 RP1500 RP2000

F700C F800C F1000C F1500C F2000C

SFS1000 SFS1500 SFS2000

CP2000-C

Contains 6 Pack Pool Filter Cartridges BIHARNT