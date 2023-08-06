Top 10 Best red carpet manicure gel nail polish Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Red Carpet Manicure LED Nail Gel Color



Red Carpet Manicure is the first at-home LED GEL system. Our award-winning patented formula will give you salon-quality results in the comfort of your own home. Simply use an LED Gel Nail Polish, an LED light, and your nails will stay chip-free, with a high shine for up to 21 days of wear.

Up to 21 days of wearHigh performance LED gel polish Professional quality, shine, and durability No chipping of peeling Easy to use

About Red Carpet Manicure



Red Carpet Manicure is the worlds’ first at home gel manicure kit. Transforming the popular professional gel manicure; a treatment previously exclusive to salons and spas, into an easy, affordable and high quality at home system! Just like a nail polish, you paint Red Carpet Manicure onto nails with a brush and like a gel, each layer is cured under an LED lamp in as little as 30 seconds. The result is a high-shine long-lasting manicure that is instantly dry.

How It Works:



Step 1

Brush on Prep Max Adhesion Sanitizer to clean nails.

Step 2

Apply a thin coat of Structure BASE COAT GEL to your 4 nails. Leave the thumbs for last.Cure in the Portable Light for 1 minute -OR- Cure in the Professional LED Light for 45 seconds.

Step 3

Apply a thin coat of your choice of RCM COLOR.Cure for 3 minutes (for dark shades) in the Portable Light; Cure for 2 minutes (for light shades) in the Portable Light -OR- Cure for 45 seconds in the Professional LED Light.Repeat for second coat.

Step 4

Apply a thin coat of Brilliance SEAL & SHINE TOP COAT GELCure for 2 minutes in the Portable Light -OR- Cure for 45 seconds in the Professional LED Light.

Step 5

Remove tacky residue with Purify PRE & POST APPLICATION CLEANSER.

