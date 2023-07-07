Top 10 Best red carpet dip powder Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Red Carpet Manicure’s Color Dip Nail Powder



Red Carpet Manicure’s Color Dip Nail Powder can last up to 21 days of wear and will change the way you apply color. The dip powder creates intense, vibrant color with perfect, even application, no matter your skill level. This odorless formula is sure to give you perfect nails using the easy steps. When powder is low, use enclosed spatula to scoop and pour powder over the nail.

How To:



Step 1:

Clean and prep nails, by pushing cuticle back and shaping nails. Wipe nail clean with an alcohol based cleanser.

Step 2:

Apply a thin coat of Color Dip BASE COAT and quickly dip into COLOR DIP powder. Tap off excess. Repeat on all nails. Reapply Base Coat and repeat color dip steps until you get desired depth of color.

Step 3:

Apply ACTIVATOR to all nails. Follow with a thin layer of Color Dip BASE COAT.

Step 4:

Shape and buff top of nail with Red Carpet Manicure’s Groom Buffer. Wipe with a lint free wipe.

Step 5:

Apply ACTIVATOR to all nails and wait 20 seconds. Remove excess ACTIVATOR with a dry lint free wipe.

Step 6:

Apply 2 thin coats of Color Dip TOP COAT and let air dry.

Use With:



Red Carpet Manicure Color Dip Base Coat

Red Carpet Manicure Color Dip Activator

Red Carpet Manicure Color Dip Top Coat

About Red Carpet Manicure



Red Carpet Manicure is the worlds’ first at home gel manicure kit. Transforming the popular professional gel manicure; a treatment previously exclusive to salons and spas, into an easy, affordable and high quality at home system! Just like a nail polish, you paint Red Carpet Manicure onto nails with a brush and like a gel, each layer is cured under an LED lamp in as little as 30 seconds. The result is a high-shine long-lasting manicure that is instantly dry.

Package Dimensions‏:‎4.33 x 2.95 x 1.69 inches; 1.52 Ounces

UPC‏:‎817248204554

ASIN‏:‎B081SFPQ8K