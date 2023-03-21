Top 10 Best rectangular undermount bathroom sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

PetusHouse-Your Bathroom Solution Wholesaler

PetusHouse has 15 years experience & proffessional in bathroom products. Pretested carefully each vessel sink before the shipment: ISO & 5S Quality Management. Not only a retailer but also a big supplier who has exquiste design, leading bathroom trends. Stay with clients, Build Connection with customers all the time.

3 Years Service for Quality Issue.

Package Content

1 x Petushouse Bathroom Vessel Sink

1 x Pop Up Drain

Mounted Above-Counter



Mounted above-counter . Easy and quick installation to use, no seams, non-leakage.

White Porcelain Ceramic



Using white porcelain ceramic material, white brilliant shine appearance, glaze glossy, delicate and rugged, low water absorption, acid resistance.

Stainless steel pop-up drain



Package includes 1x stainless steel pop-up drain(valued at least 20).

Product Detail



Dimension

20″ L x 15.6″ W x 5.43″ H

Pop Up Drain Dimension

8.46″ L x 2.56″ W

Sharp

Rectangle

Color

White

Sink Material

Ceramic

Drain Material

Brass

Overflow

No

Faucet Hole

No Faucet Hole

【AMAZON EXCLUSIVE】This Petushouse bathroom vessel sink’s thickness is half thinner than other shop’s ordinary sink, it requires higher manufacturing technique, so do packaging. It looks very modern, flexible not clumsy in your bathroom.

【VESSEL SINK AND DRAIN COMBO】White porcelain ceramic bathroom vessel sink and high quality stainless steel pop-up drain(valued at least $20) combo. Sink dimension: 20″ x 15.6″ x 5.43″.

【INSTALLATION METHOD】Mounted above-counter or partially recessed into the countertop. Easy and quick installation to use, no seams, non-leakage.

【PORCELAIN CERAMIC】Using white porcelain ceramic material, low water absorption, acid resistance, these PetusHouse bathroom vessel sinks are especially designed for impact-resistance. Smooth surface, never worry about water splashing out or water accumulation at the bottom.

【VERSATILE】White brilliant shine appearance, glaze glossy, delicate and rugged, giving a simplistic and elegant style to your bathroom. 【3 YEARS WARRANTY FOR QUALITY ISSUE】

