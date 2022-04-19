Top 10 Best rectangle air conditioner cover Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: LBG Products Outside Square Black Air Conditioner Cover 26″ L x 26″ D x 32″ H for Central AC Condenser Units
Top 10 Rated rectangle air conditioner cover in 2022 Comparison Table
- 【High-Quality Materials】This air conditioner cover is made of polyester material, which is anti-corrosion, deodorant and easy to clean. The silver design is good for reflecting sunlight and slowing down the aging of the machine.
- 【Effectively Protect The Outside Air Conditioner】This air conditioner protective cover is dust-proof, snow-proof, waterproof and sun-proof, which can effectively protect the outdoor unit of the air conditioner. At the same time, it is also durable and not easily damaged.
- 【3 Sizes Available】This air conditioner cover has 3 sizes for you to choose from, which is very suitable for your air conditioner outside machine to meet different needs.
- 【Tips】It is recommended to wash the air conditioner cover by hand instead of hot water to avoid being punctured by sharp objects and prolong its service life.
- 【100% Satisfaction Guarantee】Please allow 1-3cm error due to manual measurement.If you have questions about the product or are not satisfied with it, please contact us at any time, we will provide you with a best solution. Your satisfaction is our main concern.
- Fits rectangular units only
- Prevents rusting and keeps out dirt
- Heavy duty reinforced plastic vinyl
- Heavy duty tie-down strap
- Keep your outdoor HVAC air conditioning unit equipment safe, dry, and clean through fall and winter weather. Hide your AC from freezing over which can end up in costly repairs
- EXTRA LARGE: Rectangular air conditioner, central air unit cover - all weather in taupe SIZE: 38" Long x 36" Wide x 38" High
- QUALITY: Heavy duty weather guard polyester with Anti-UV protection treatment. Neutral tan color blends into your yard and patio space
- DURABLE PROTECTION: 300 x 300 Denier premium tight weave polyester and non-toxic waterproof PU coating. Structured flapped air vents provide protected air flow and breathability
- EASY FIT: Elastic cord all around for secure fit. Zippered back for universal fit around any wiring or piping configuration
- ALL-SEASON AIR CONDITIONER COVER: AC cover for outside use helps prevent the accumulation of debris and is weather-resistant for all seasons
- UNIQUE MESH DESIGN: PVC-coated mesh air conditioner cover provides ample air flow to the unit, helping reduce moisture to provide a dry environment for electrical components
- EASY TO INSTALL: AC condenser cover features 4 bungee hooks that attach securely to the sides of the unit to fit securely over the top
- UNIVERSAL FIT: Measuring 28 by 28 inches, this central air conditioner cover fits most standard-sized AC units; Sturdy Covers recommends confirming AC unit measurements prior to purchase
- GUARANTEED QUALITY: AC Defender mesh air conditioning covers are backed by a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty and a 100% satisfaction guarantee
- 【GREAT MATERIAL】-- Made of silver double coated silver cloth which has imitation of the mirror reflection effect. The heat reflection effect is very significant, it can avoid your air conditioner from sun, rain,scratch. Particularly designed for all kinds of outdoor.
- 【ADJUSTABLE DESIGN】-- Elastic hem cord with a toggle allows adjustment for a tight and custom fit. It perfect for home outdoor / window air conditioner.
- 【GOOD PERFORMANCE】-- The product's fabric is made of polyester fiber (sun umbrella material), the outer is silver coating, so the fabric is slim and tough which can slim work can reduce the cloth deformation due to high temperature, it is good for heat dissipation.
- 【PROTECTIVELY FEATURE】-- The product gives your air conditioners all-round protection, air conditioning and refrigeration pipe for the sticky affixed, comes with elastic strap to keep cover in place on windy days and fits rectangle air conditioner.
- 【MORE CHOICE】-- Our air conditioners has two sizes to choose from to meet your different options, and reinforced air vents let air circulate and help avoid ballooning in winds.
- Made of silver double coated silver cloth which has imitation of the mirror reflection effect. The heat reflection effect is very significant, it can protect your air conditioner against sun, rain, snow,dust and scratch. Particularly designed for all kinds of outdoor environments.
- Size (cm): Approx 80(L) x 28(W) x 54(H)cm(31.5x11x21.3inch).Elastic hem cord with a toggle allows adjustment for a tight and custom fit. It perfect for home outdoor / window air conditioner.
- The product's fabric is made of polyester fiber (sun umbrella material), the outer is silver coating, so the fabric is slim and tough which can slim work can reduce the cloth deformation due to high temperature, it is good for heat dissipation.
- The product gives your air conditioners all-round protection, air conditioning and refrigeration pipe for the sticky affixed, can provide better protection for the product. Comes with elastic strap to keep cover in place on windy days and fits rectangle air conditioner.
- Packaged included:1x Air Conditioner Cover (Other accessories are NOT included )
- STURDY DURABLE MATERIAL: The window ac cover be made of heavy-duty, thick 600D polyester with a smooth waterproof inner lining, block cold and water drafts enter home, those window cover for air conditioner works well to keep out cold and helps keep room warm, help conserve energy in the winter months.
- UPGRADED AND REINFORCED STRAPS: The two adjustable straps have been thickened and widened to make it more durable and not easy to ripped, come with well made & sturdy solid clasp that allows window cover for air conditioner tight fit, easy to use and install , No loose spots, looks neat and spiffy.
- Appropriate Dimensions: 21.5"width x 16"deep x 15"high, Fits Most 3,000 - 7,000 BTU Window ac covers for outside, Please measure your window ac unit and choose the window air conditioner covers size.
- FULL COVERAGE AND PREVENT COLD DRAFTS: The portable air conditioner covers for outside window units is designed to fit over the top, bottom, and sides of standard window units, keeps out debris, water, snow, wind and bad weather, ac defender cover makes you have a warm home.
- SAVE MONEY: The a/c covers for winter exterior protect your AC window unit from rust and corrosion, help prolong the lifespan of A/C window units. Welcome to contact us if any question of heavy duty wall unit air conditioner cover outdoor, It is our honor to serve you.
- Anti-leaf and Ventilation: Air conditioner cover using mesh design, not only could keep leaves, weeds come into ac units, but also ventilate, does not affect the ac units working.
- Easy to Use: Central air conditioner leaf guard include 4pcs sturdy bungee cords with hook, make you could easy to fix the cover on air conditioner and not fall off.
- High Quality Material: Air conditioner leaf cover are made of high quality polymerized material braid, surrounded with nylon cloth, easy to wash, durable.
- Three Size available: Mesh AC cover has three size could choose, 28 x 28in(71 x71cm), 32 x 32in(81 x 81cm), 36 x 36in(91 x 91cm), protect your ac unit, all season could use.
- Please Note: Please choose our product according to your air conditioner size. In order for long-time use, we suggest cleaning it regularly.
- Cooper&Hunter 14,700/14,500 BTU/h Packaged Terminal Unit Heat Pump with Cooling (Dehumidifier) + 13,500/13,200 Heat Pump Heating Capacity – 10,900/8,900 BTU/h Electric Heater Capacity – Perfect for residential/commercial/hotel use
- Pre-Charged with R-410A Refrigerant Type, 6.5' Power Cord Included
- Wall sleeve and grille are required for the new installation but not included and sold separately.
- Standard Sizing - 42” Width x 21” Deep x 16” Height allowing you to replace your old PTAC while using existing standard wall sleeve and grille
- 7 year limited warranty on compressor, 5 year limited warranty on parts
- WATER-BASED SYSTEM: Utilizes an adjustable, water-based system to regulate the surface temperature of your existing mattress, by actively circulating water through silicone micro-tubes in the pad, thus providing a more comfortable sleeping environment!
- IMPROVE SLEEP QUALITY: Your body needs a physical change to signal that it’s time for sleep. This change is a drop in temperature. Use the heat-trapping properties of bedding materials to your advantage by cooling the mattress surface & allowing the blankets to act as insulation. The wide temperature range – 55-115F (13-46C) – allows you to get improved, restful sleep! [*Not meant to replace conventional A/C. Peak operating performance can be impacted by ambient temperature and humidity.]
- IMPROVE PERFORMANCE: Allows for temperature control in one-degree increments so you can reach your ideal sleep temperature and experience the performance and productivity benefits of enhanced, rejuvenating REM sleep!
- AID HEALTH EFFORTS: Designed with recovery benefits from cold therapy in mind, customer testimonials describe how its cooling capabilities assist in reducing sleeplessness from hot flashes, menopause, body pain & night sweats, allowing a more relaxing sleep experience! Never wake up hot or tired again.
- ENERGY EFFICIENT: With a power-rating of 80 Watts per cube, significantly lower than A/C, you can enjoy the benefits of energy efficiently sleeping at your ideal temperature!
Our Best Choice: LBG Products Outside Square Black Air Conditioner Cover 26″ L x 26″ D x 32″ H for Central AC Condenser Units
Product Description
Universal Size
24″ long x 24″ deep x 30″ high26″ long x 26″ deep x 32″ high28″ long x 28″ deep x 32″ high32″ long x 32″ deep x 36″ high34″ long x 34″ deep x 30″ high37″ long x 37″ deep x 40″ high
LBG Products Outdoor Black Central Air Conditioner Cover
Keep AC dry and clean prolong AC life
Made of Waterproof 600D PVC Oxford, Resistant to sunlight,cold,rain and Extreme temperature.Help reduce heating energy costs during winter
The air vent helps reducing interior humidity and Promoting Internal air exchange
Adjustable elastic hem cord for a tight and custom fit
Features
Padded Handles
Padded handles make removal and install easily
Precision Sewing
Made of Waterproof 600D PVC Oxford ,Resistant to sunlight,cold,rains and Extreme temperature
Custom Fit
Adjustable elastic hem cord for a tight and custom fit
Air Vent
The air vent helps reducing interior humidity and Promoting Internal air exchange
Function
Air Conditioner Cover Help Prolong the AC Life
The air conditioner cover resistant to sunlight ,rain,snow, prevent the AC from rust and corrosion
Sizes Available
24”x24″,26″x26″,28″x28″,32″x32″,34″x34“
24”x24″,26″x26″,28″x28″,34″x34“,37″x37″
15″x21″x16″,17″x25″x21″,19″x27″25″
21″x14″x4″,25″x17″x4″,28″x20″x4″
21″x14″x4″,25″x17″x4″,28″x20″x4″
Material
Heavy Duty 600D Oxford Fabric
Waterproof 600D PVC Oxford
Waterproof 600D PVC Oxford
double layer polyester/cotton fabric
double layer polyester/cotton fabric
Season
Winter
Winter
Winter
Winter
Winter
【 ✅ IDEAL SIZE】Guaranteed to fit square American standardard air conditioners 26long x 26deep x 32high inches
【 ✅ WIDELY PROTECTION】 Keeps rain, snow and dirt leaves out of the vents during off-season months
【✅DURABLE & WATERPROOF】Made of Heavy Duty 600D Oxford Fabric, Resistant to sunlight,cold,rain and Extreme temperature. Keep your air conditioning dry during winter and prolong the lifespan of A/C Units.
【 ✅ CUSTOM FIT】Adjustable elastic hem cord for a tight and custom fit and the air vent helps reducing interior humidity and wind lofting
【✅WARRANTY】LBG products offer you 100% satisfaction guarantee .Feel free to contact us.