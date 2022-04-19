Top 10 Best rectangle air conditioner cover Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Universal Size

24″ long x 24″ deep x 30″ high26″ long x 26″ deep x 32″ high28″ long x 28″ deep x 32″ high32″ long x 32″ deep x 36″ high34″ long x 34″ deep x 30″ high37″ long x 37″ deep x 40″ high

LBG Products Outdoor Black Central Air Conditioner Cover



Keep AC dry and clean prolong AC life

Made of Waterproof 600D PVC Oxford, Resistant to sunlight,cold,rain and Extreme temperature.Help reduce heating energy costs during winter

The air vent helps reducing interior humidity and Promoting Internal air exchange

Adjustable elastic hem cord for a tight and custom fit

Features



Padded Handles

Padded handles make removal and install easily

Precision Sewing

Made of Waterproof 600D PVC Oxford ,Resistant to sunlight,cold,rains and Extreme temperature

Custom Fit

Adjustable elastic hem cord for a tight and custom fit

Air Vent

The air vent helps reducing interior humidity and Promoting Internal air exchange

Function



Air Conditioner Cover Help Prolong the AC Life



The air conditioner cover resistant to sunlight ,rain,snow, prevent the AC from rust and corrosion

Sizes Available

24”x24″,26″x26″,28″x28″,32″x32″,34″x34“

24”x24″,26″x26″,28″x28″,34″x34“,37″x37″

15″x21″x16″,17″x25″x21″,19″x27″25″

21″x14″x4″,25″x17″x4″,28″x20″x4″

21″x14″x4″,25″x17″x4″,28″x20″x4″

Material

Heavy Duty 600D Oxford Fabric

Waterproof 600D PVC Oxford

Waterproof 600D PVC Oxford

double layer polyester/cotton fabric

double layer polyester/cotton fabric

Season

Winter

Winter

Winter

Winter

Winter

【 ✅ IDEAL SIZE】Guaranteed to fit square American standardard air conditioners 26long x 26deep x 32high inches

【 ✅ WIDELY PROTECTION】 Keeps rain, snow and dirt leaves out of the vents during off-season months

【✅DURABLE & WATERPROOF】Made of Heavy Duty 600D Oxford Fabric, Resistant to sunlight,cold,rain and Extreme temperature. Keep your air conditioning dry during winter and prolong the lifespan of A/C Units.

【 ✅ CUSTOM FIT】Adjustable elastic hem cord for a tight and custom fit and the air vent helps reducing interior humidity and wind lofting

【✅WARRANTY】LBG products offer you 100% satisfaction guarantee .Feel free to contact us.