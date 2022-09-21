Top 10 Best recirculating water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

From the manufacturer

Improving the Art of Fluid Motion for Over 80 Years

Ever since our modest beginnings, Danner Manufacturing, a family owned and operated business, has developed and produced innovative products for hobbyists and professionals alike.

The brands which we manufacture and market are: Supreme Aquarium, Pondmaster, ProLine, Supreme Hydro, Pool-Care and Pondmaster ECO. These brands can be found in the Aquarium, Water Gardening, Pond, Pool & Spa, OEM and Hydroponic industries throughout North America and the offshore markets. We are committed to providing our customers with high quality and reasonably priced products, creating the best value.

Hydroponic Utility Pump

With an adjustable venturi, the supreme hydroponic utility pump adds aeration into the nutrient rich water flow, stimulating root growth. This pump uses time proven magnetic drive technology and is energy efficient. It is capable of in-line or submersible operation. Features an 1/2-inch FPT inlet and MPT outlet. UL listed, 10-feet power cord. 5 year limited manufacturer warranty. Comes with 950-GPH capacity.

Features:

Time Proven Magnetic Drive Technology, Energy Efficient and Oil-Free

In-line or Submersible Operation

Comes with 950-GPH capacity

40127

Model:

Model 1.9

Model 2

Model 3

Model 5

Model 7

Maximum Flow Rate:

190 GPH

250 GPH

350 GPH

500 GPH

70 GPH

Watts/Amps:

19/0.3

24/0.4

35/0.6

45/0.9

70/1.6

Inlet:

3/8” MPT

1/2” FPT

1/2” FPT

1/2” FPT

1/2” FPT

Outlet:

1/4” MPT

1/2” MPT

1/2” MPT

1/2” MPT

1/2” MPT

Model:

Model 9.5

Model 12

Model 18

Model 24

Maximum Flow Rate:

950 GPH

1200 GPH

1800 GPH

2400 GPH

Watts/Amps:

93/1.33

110/1.5

145/1.55

237/2.2

Inlet:

3/4” FPT

3/4” FPT

3/4” FPT

1″ FPT

Outlet:

3/4” MPT

3/4” MPT

3/4” MPT

1″ MPT

Time Proven Magnetic Drive Technology, Energy Efficient and Oil-Free

In-line or Submersible Operation

Model 9.5 has 3/4″ FPT Inlet and MPT Outlet

No Assembly Required

UL/CUL Certified

With an adjustable venturi, the supreme hydroponic utility pump adds aeration into the nutrient rich water flow, stimulating root growth

This pump uses time proven magnetic drive technology and is energy efficient