Top 10 Best reader safety glasses 1.5 Reviews

Top 10 Rated reader safety glasses 1.5 in 2021 Comparison Table
Carhartt - CHB1110TR15 Braswell Anti-Fog Bifocal Reading Safety Glasses Eye Protection, Black Frame, Clear Lens, 1.5 Diopters
- Lightweight half-frame design for all-day comfort
- Bifocal reading lens insert
- Adjustable nosepiece for a customized fit; Ratchet temples for optimal face angle
- Scratch resistant polycarbonate lens provides 99% UVA/B/C protection
- Meets standard ANSI Z87. 1 and can/CSA Z94. 3-07 safety specifications
3M Safety Glasses with Readers, Nuvo Protective Eyewear, +1.5, ANSI Z87, Clear Lens, Retro Gray Frame, Soft Nose Bridge, Side Shields
- Plus-1.5 MAGNIFYING: Molded-in magnifying diopters combine eye protection with reading enhancement(Bifocal reader)
- RETRO STYLING: Distinct, nostalgic look with reliable eye protection including an integral brow bar and side shields for added coverage.
- COMFORT: Soft nose bridge cushions a high contact point.
- ANSI Z87: Meets the High Impact Requirements of CSA Z94.3-2007 and the High Impact Requirements of ANSI Z87.1-2020.
- POLYCARBONATE LENSES absorb 99.9% UV rays.
Elvex - WELRX500C15 RX-500C 1.5 Diopter Full Lens Magnifier Safety Glasses, Black Frame /Clear Lens
- Delta Plus is the parent company of Elvex.
- Full Lens Magnifier
- Ballistic Rated
- Wraparound polycarbonate lens
Bifocal Safety Glasses with Readers Wrap Around Sport Magnifying Safety Reading Protective Goggles for Men and Women Palermo in Black 1.50
- Safety - Full Frame is Lightweight But Offers High-Impact Protection That Meets ANSI Z87.1-2015 Standards for Safety Eyeglasses with Wraparound Design that Provides Increased Side Protection and Peripheral Vision
- Nearly Invisible Bifocal Lenses - Regular Glasses on Top with Almost Invisible 1.50 Power at the Bottom
- UV 400 Flash Coating - Provides Superior Clarity, Ultra Scratch-resistant, Blocks 100% of UVB and UVA Rays by Ensuring No Light Below Wavelength of 400 Nanometers Reach Your Eyes
- Eye Protection - High-impact, Splash-resistant, Eye Protection Designed For Industrial Workplaces To Reduce Eye Injury
- Ideal Wrap Frame for Work and Play - Great for Woodworking and Carpentry, Metal and Construction Work, Lab and Dental Work, Shooting, Cycling, Racquetball
Pyramex Safety Emerge Plus Readers Safety Glasses, 1.5, Clear Full Reader Lens (SG9810R15)
- Rubber nosepiece for all day comfort
- Dual mold rubber temple grips for better stability
- Polycarbonate lenses provides 99% protection from harmful UV rays
- Included components: Emerge Plus Readers Safety Glasses
Outray 2 Pack Women's Work Safety Glasses Bifocals Readers Purple Frame + 1.5 Magnification Clear Lenses
- MULTIFUNCTIONAL BLUE LIGHT READING GOGGLES: The safety goggles are ergonomic and fit your eyes.Widened wing protection, not as thick as regular goggles. Fully protect your eyes.Anti-pollen/Dust-proof/Anti-fog/Anti-saliva.
- BLUE LIGHT BLOCKING EYE PROTECTION EFFECT: The anti-blue light material is injected into the lens, wearing a non-reflective blue halo.Blocks blue light radiation damage from computer / tablet / mobile screens
- LIGHTWEIGHT AND COMFORTABLE BIFOCAL READING GLASSES: Stylish and lightweight safety reading glasses, repel conventional bulky goggles, no need to wear two glasses, you can get magnification and eye protection.
- BIFOCAL READING GLASSES: The surface of the lens is smooth and clear on top£¬you can hardly see the bifocal lines.Whether you look at far or near, it always have a clear view on object.So you are no need to take off reading glasses frequently
- 30 DAYS MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed. Please let us know if you're not satisfied with your purchase within 30 days, and we'll take care of you
BISON LIFE Safety Glasses, One Size, Clear Protective Polycarbonate Lens - Clear Temple, 12 per Pack (Case of 12 packs, 144 pairs total)
- BUILT FOR COMFORT: Incredibly light, all-around ballistic impact protection with a snug, comfortable, and tight fit that helps minimize slippage
- FULL COVERAGE PROTECTION: Full coverage UV and anti-scratch coating for the best protection. Built for all around visibility and a high level of direct and peripheral eye protection from flying particles or debris. Exceeds ANSI Z87.1 standards. Deep, universal-fit temples provides full brow and side protection equal to that of eye wear with large side shields
proSPORT Bifocal Safety Glasses Reader Z87 +1.50 Wrap-Around Work Motorcycle Shooting Nigt Indoor Outdoor
- TR90 SUPER DURABLE THERMOPLASTIC FRAMES – This proSPORT Bifocal reading sunglasses are made of TR90 thermoplastic. This revolutionary material TR90 frame is a Swiss technology that offers outstanding properties such as extreme stress and crack resistance, flexibility, lightweight and an incredibly smooth finish. They are also extremely heat resistant, so you don't have to worry about wearing them melting, getting sticky, or getting too hot under the sweltering sun on the beach.
- ANSI Z.87.1 SAFETY LENSES – No matter what you plan on wearing these bifocal sun readers for, eye protection should always be a priority. These lenses are constructed of safety rated ASIN Z87.1 impact resistant thermoplastic that is virtually unbreakable and extremely scratch resistant. Have you tried to break a CD (compact disc) before? It can’t be done! CDs are made of polycarbonate. The bottom line is, your eyes are worth every penny you spend on.
- INCREDIBLY FLEXIBLE FRAMES & NOSE PIECES – Stiff plastic sunglasses can pinch behind your ears. These sport bifocal readers are extremely light weight and flexible, so they conform nicely around your head. You can wear these bifocals for hours and not even notice they are on. Soft rubber nose pieces and ear pieces prevent slippage, so they are perfect for cycling, tennis, baseball, golf, biking, running, driving, fishing, boating, motorcycle riding, hunting and shooting.
- 180 WRAP PROTECTION: In order to block UV rays, wind and debris from all angles, you need sunglasses with 180 wrap protection. If the sun is behind you, flat lenses don’t block UV rays that bounce off the inside of the lenses onto your eyes. Flat lenses also don’t seal out wind or debris that can cause temporary blindness. Wrap frames offer protection that keep your eyes comfortable and safe.
- NEAR INVISIBLE BIFOCAL LINE: Everyone will need to wear bifocal eyewear at one point in their lives. But do you need the whole world to notice the unsightly bifocal lines? The magnified reading area is injection molded, which means you can’t feel the line on the front of the lenses. The front of the lens is smooth, like nothing is there. So the bifocal line is nearly invisible. It’s visible from the back of the lens, but not so much on the front of the lens. So, stay smoooooth!
Gamma Ray Bifocal Reading Safety Glasses Readers
- Package Includes: Set of 4- Clear Bifocal Reading Safety Glasses Readers: More than just protective eyewear, our safety readers have magnified lenses with diopters from +1.0 to +3.0. Great for men and women on-the-go, they allow you to read documents and devices without sacrificing protection.
- MAINTAIN CLEAR VISION: Anti-scratch and ballistic-resistant, our reading safety glasses allow you to maintain a clear field of vision, even if wearing a mask. Complete with clear lenses, they’re great for most working environments.
- RELIABLE EYE PROTECTION: Made with impact-resistant polycarbonate lenses, our anti-scratch safety goggles are perfect for sports like biking and racquetball. UVA, UVB, and UV-resistant with a wide-lens design, you’ll enjoy total protection outdoors.
- PREMIUM QUALITY: ANSI Z87.1-approved, our surgical glasses are ideal for lab work, nurses and other dental or medical professionals. Lightweight, scratch-proof and made with durable plastic, they’re as comfortable as they are long-lasting.
- SHOP RISK-FREE: From your morning bike ride to an indoor DIY project, this convenient 4-pack ensures you always have a pair of safety glasses with readers on-hand. If you’re not fully satisfied with your set, take advantage of our 90-day guarantee.
Our Best Choice: Pyramex Safety Intruder Safety Glasses with Readers Lenses + 2.5 Lens
Our rating: (4.4 / 5)
Accessible in the subsequent magnifying strengths 1.5, 2., 2.5.Intruder Visitors are offered in 3 magnifying strengths.
Lens insert is out of user’s immediate line of vision
Light-weight, frameless defense
Remarkable ease and comfort and suit
Mini-Intruder has all the great characteristics of Intruder in a design and style far better suited for smaller facial sizing
Scratch-resistant polycarbonate lens offers 99% UVA/B/C protection