Top 10 Best rayban safety glasses Reviews

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Item Dimensions‏:‎5.6 x 3 x 1.3 inches .8 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎BH991AF

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Day Initially Available‏:‎December 6, 2013

Manufacturer‏:‎Bullhead

ASIN‏:‎B00H7XJGOO

Region of Origin‏:‎Taiwan

Light-weight present-day entire frame

Consolation-match rubber temples and nose parts prevent eyewear from slipping though giving most performance

Options dual lenses for improved protection and 100% visible correctness

Eyewear meets ANSI Z87.1 – 2010 Substantial Impression Specifications

Filters 99.9% of UVA/UVB/UVC light-weight rays

Produced from 100% virgin materials

Difficult Coat handled lens

