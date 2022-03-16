Top 10 Best range safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Coatings

The lenses are multi coated in a complex process which ensures that the glasses do not fog from the inside, are particularly scratch-resistant and protect your eyes from harmful UV light.

Certifications

The safety goggles are certified for the US market according to US ANSI Z87+ as well as after the German standards DIN EN 166; EN 170.

PROTECT YOUR SENSES

Solid. offers a wide range of professional protection equipment to protect your senses.

Your health has to be protected

More and more people are underestimating the fatal consequences of occupational accidents in connection with the human eye. These accidents can easily be prevented by wearing the right protective safety glasses!

Flex-fitting temples

The temples adapt to the shape of your head for a firm hold.

Perfect protection

Your eyes are protected from all sides because of the SOLID. curve shape of the lenses.

Microfiber-Pouch

Comes with a high quality storage bag to protect the glasses from dust and other hazards.

SOLID. Level

Advanced

Advanced

Best Deal

Premium Pro

Weight

1,16 ounces

1,2 ounces

0,74 ounces

2,96 ounces

Lens Color

clear

grey

clear

clear

Coating

Retina Edge Coating

Retina Edge Coating

Retina Edge Coating

Retina Edge Coating

Over-Glasses Abilities

✓

UV-Protection

99,9 %

99,9 %

99,9 %

99,9 %

Anti-fog + anti-scratch

✓

✓

✓

✓

Ballistic Impact Protection

✓

✓

Temples

flex-fitting

fully bendable

flex-fitting

adjustable headband

Accessories

Pouch

Pouch

Pouch

Department‏:‎Unisex Adult

Date First Available‏:‎August 20, 2022

Manufacturer‏:‎SolidWork

ASIN‏:‎B09D8HLM7M

Strong & Scratch-Resistant Polycarbonate lens

Anti-Fog + Anti-Scratch + Anti-Glare coating

YOUR PERFECT FIT – Keep your eyes protected from all sides because of the SOLID. curve shape of the lenses. The temples adapt to the shape of your head for a firm hold while the soft nose piece ensures highest wearing comfort.

MOST COMFORTABLE – No pinching or sliding down your nose. Thanks to the soft pads on the nose and temples, these glasses always feel comfortable. Clear side extensions offer you maximum safety including an unobstructed panoramic view.

THE BEST CHOICE – the combination of ballistic resistant lenses and rugged construction makes these shooting glasses highly resistant and durable. Only the best quality materials are used in our protective eyewear, ensuring no chemical odors or skin irritations.

SOLID. RETINA EDGE COATED LENSES – Due to the special coating, our protective eyewear is highly scratch resistant, will not fog up and protects against harmful UV rays. Our Shooting Glasses are certified according to US ANSI Z87+ and German DIN EN 166 & EN 170.

100% MONEY BACK – SOLID. products are backed by GERMAN ENGINEERING DESIGN AND SERVICE and we stand by it: If you are not 100% satisfied, we will refund your money – up to 1 year after purchase! That’s a promise!

