Top 10 Best range safety glasses Reviews

- Anti Fog Anti Scratch Polycarbonate UV400 Lens blocks 99.9% of harmful UV rays
- Soft Rubber Nose Pieces for a comfortable fit without the slipping
- Wrap-around Lens gives full side vision and maximum protection
- Lightweight Semi-rimless Black Frame gives you preferred comfort
- Comes with a zipper hard case, easy to carry and protect your safety glasses from damage, scratch and dust
- YOUR PERFECT FIT - Keep your eyes protected from all sides because of the SOLID. curve shape of the lenses. The temples adapt to the shape of your head for a firm hold while the soft nose piece ensures highest wearing comfort. Even great for airsoft guns!
- MOST COMFORTABLE - No pinching or sliding down your nose. Thanks to the soft pads on the nose and temples, these glasses always feel comfortable. Clear side extensions offer you maximum safety including an unobstructed panoramic view.
- SOLID. RETINA COATED LENSES - Due to the special coating, our protective eyewear is highly scratch resistant, will not fog up and protects against harmful UV rays. Our Shooting Glasses are certified according to US ANSI Z87+ and German DIN EN 166 & EN 170.
- THE BEST CHOICE - The combination of ballistic resistant lenses and rugged construction makes these safety glasses highly resistant and durable. Only the best quality materials are used in our protective eyewear, ensuring no chemical odors or skin irritations.
- 100% MONEY BACK - SOLID. products are backed by GERMAN ENGINEERING DESIGN AND SERVICE and we stand by it: If you are not 100% satisfied, we will refund your money - up to 1 year after purchase! That’s a promise!
- DESIGNED TO BE PROTECTIVE AND BUILT TO LAST - The NoCry Safety Glasses keep your eyes safe from direct and peripheral threats with a strong and durable polycarbonate wraparound construction. Also protects eyes from 90-100% of harmful UV radiation
- CUSTOMIZABLE FOR ULTIMATE FIT AND COMFORT - Side and nose pieces adjust to give you a perfect fit without the slipping - no matter the face type or head size
- FOG, GLARE, AND SCRATCH RESISTANT FOR BETTER VISIBILITY - Double coated, untinted lenses mean no fogging up or optical distortion so you can see better at all times
- IDEAL FOR WORK AND PLAY - Ideal for woodworking and carpentry, metal and construction work, lab and dental work, shooting, cycling, racquetball, or anywhere you need to wear PPE eyewear
- BACKED BY THE NOCRY GUARANTEE - NoCry stands behind every item we make. If there’s an issue with your glasses, we’ll make it right by replacing them or giving your money back
- Introducing our new Shooting Glasses accompanied with 9-base polycarbonate lens provides a 180° field of distortion-free vision
- One of the best feature of this safety goggles is that it is scratch-resistant contains hard coat lens coating for longer lens life.
- Shooting eye glasses are Lightweight, flexible temples with padded rubber tips so you don’t have to worry about comfort because it will ensure all-day comfort.
- Best shooting glasses has molded universal nose bridge provides a comfortable fit; clear lens is suitable for most indoor and outdoor settings.
- shooting glasses clear meets ANSI Z87.1-2010 (High Impact) and is certified to the requirements of the CSA Z94.3 standard; 99.9% UV protection
- 3 Color Lens - Yellow & Smoke and Clear, the lens options make them great for any type of light in most circumstance, interchangeable lenses are easy to change
- Scratch and impact resistant anti-fog polycarbonate lenses to protect your eyes from UVA/UVB. Compliant with ANSI Z87+
- The semi-rimless frame is made of lightweight and durable material, this safety glasses are very comfortable to wear with a rubber nose bridge,fits most faces;they don't slide down when you are sweating
- Comes with a hard shell zippered case and a soft drawstring bag to store the glasses in, also included is a neoprene strap to help keep your glasses around your neck when not in use
- High quality sunglasses kit - great for shooting,fishing,riding,hiking,training,anything from casual to tactical
- MOST COMFORTABLE- Anti-Fog + Anti-Scratch + Anti-Glare coating. Our tactical shooting safety glasses for men & women. These ballistic glasses are great for gun range eye protection! Thanks to the soft pads on the nose and temples, these glasses always feel comfortable.
- MADE TO FIT YOUR FACE - Shooting eye protection for shooting range from all sides because of the SOLID. curve shape of the lenses provides safety for men & women.
- SOLID. RETINA COATED LENSES - Due to the special coating, our protective eyewear is highly scratch resistant, will not fog up and will protect against harmful UV rays. Our shooting glasses are US ANSI Z87+ and German DIN EN 166 & EN 170 certified.
- THE BEST CHOICE - The combination of ballistic resistant lenses and rugged construction makes these safety glasses highly resistant and durable. Only the best quality materials are used in our protective eyewear, ensuring no chemical odors or skin irritations.
- 100% MONEY BACK - SOLID. products are backed by GERMAN ENGINEERING DESIGN AND SERVICE and we stand by it: If you are not 100% satisfied, we will refund your money - up to 1 year after purchase! That’s a promise!
- EYE PROTECTION FOR WORKING PROFESSIONALS. Get ready for the ultimate dual protection. Protect your eyes from droplets, dust and flying particles. Keep your prescription glasses safe from scratches. How is this possible? These “over the glasses” safety glasses fit most standard frames — up to 5.7in wide, 1.37in high on the sides and 1.77 high at the center — protecting both.
- STRONG, DURABLE WRAPAROUND DESIGN. The polycarbonate wraparound lenses protect you from the front and the sides. Here’s the best part: the lenses have a clear UV 400nm scratch resistant coating. This means they block out 90-100% of harmful UV radiation without causing any optical distortion. They’re durable too: ANSI Z87.1 and CSA Z94.3 safety certified, OSHA approved. ( Z87+ embossed on the frame).
- COMFORTABLE AND DESIGNED FOR YOU. Wearing a pair of safety glasses that fit over your eyeglasses can be a hassle. That’s why we added soft tips that eliminate pressure behind your ears and adjustable, extendable arms that help you get the fit just right. These thoughtful touches make this protective eyewear perfect for men, women, youth and anyone who wants to put the safety of their eyes and prescription glasses first.
- VERSATILE WORK AND PLAY PROTECTION. Confidently wear these eye protection glasses at the shooting range (after double-checking the local safety requirements of course). Or put them on for woodworking, construction, chemistry or science lab work, doing yard work, using power tools, and doing dental work. In short, wear them anywhere you’d like to use PPE glasses. You can even wear them for extra eye protection during travel.
- DON’T FORGET TO PROTECT YOUR PRESCRIPTION GLASSES. To avoid scratches, make sure that no part of your own prescription lenses are in direct contact with the protective lenses of the OTG safety glasses. (You can also wear these safety glasses on their own as oversized eye protection.) And —if you have any problems— get in touch. We offer hassle-free support and replacements.
- 【Military-Grade Protection】ANSI Z87.1+ compliant, in-house lab simulation tests meet CSA Z94.3 and withstand the U.S. standard MIL-PRF-32432A 4.8.4 ballistic impact velocity exceeded 725 ft/s. The hexagon shape on the frame front symbolizes the exceptionally mechanical strength of the honeycomb structure that gives your eyes the ultimate protection.
- 【Customized and Secure Fit】The frame is lightweight, flexible and durable. The soft and non-slip nose pads are adjustable to fit your nose shape. They secure the glasses in place without sliding down. It provides ergonomic comfort for all day wear and take your performance to next level.
- 【Maximum Eye Protection】The large-size wraparound lens provides maximum coverage that prevents eye injuries from impacts of collisions and blocks flying objects, shrapnels, unburned gun powder spray and dust into your eyes.
- 【Anti-fog Clear Lens with Optical-grade Clarity】Our lenses provide fog-free vision for longer time than the normal anti-fog lenses. They are water-washable and are more durable. They offer great optical clarity without distortion, block harmful UV rays and blue light up to UV400. To ensure the anti-fog effect, leave the lenses dry completely before using. Cleaning the lenses with the microfiber pouch or rinse with water only. Avoid using any detergents or soap to effect the anti-fog function.
- 【Sports, Activities and the Complete Set】Anti-fog Clear lens, Cat. 0, for very dim light condition, indoor and norcturnal use. Suitable for hunting, shooting, archery, cycling, running and indoor activities. The complete set includes 1 piece of glasses and 1 pouch.
- SAFETY FROM ALL SIDES - Our Safety Glasses for men & women guarantee the maximum amount of eye protection due to the clear side extensions. Our clear Anti Fog, UV ray resistant safety glasses protect your eyes to the max without you even noticing them
- AS IF MADE FOR YOU - Because of the reinforced safety goggles side protection your eyes are completely protected from all directions. The temples will ensure a firm hold and guarantee a perfect fit.
- MOST COMFORTABLE - No pinching or sliding down your nose. Thanks to the soft pads on the nose, these glasses always feel comfortable. Clear side extensions offer you maximum safety including an unobstructed panoramic view.
- SOLID. RETINA EDGE COATED LENSES - Due to the special coating, our protective eyewear is highly scratch resistant, will not fog up and protects against harmful UV rays. Our clear safety glasses are certified according to US ANSI Z87+ and German DIN EN 166 & EN 170.
- 100% MONEY BACK - SOLID. products are backed by GERMAN ENGINEERING DESIGN AND SERVICE and we stand by it: If you are not 100% satisfied, we will refund your money - up to 1 year after purchase! That’s a promise!
- 【ANTI FOG SAFETY GLASSES】The performance six-layer clear & anti-fog coating，scratch resistant coating with higher hardness Reduce deformation and effectively prevents fogging, avoiding the of fog in use，Affect vision，resulting in unnecessary trouble.
- 【MULTIFUNCTIONAL ADJUSTMENT】Ergonomic design, the angle of the goggles can be adjusted according to different foreheads (up to 30 degrees), the nose pads can be easily adjusted and the goggles feet can be adjusted .The high-quality lenses have anti-fog and UV functions, It is to achieve the most comfortable state.
- 【SAFETY GOGGLES OVER GLASSES】Oversized frame, you can wear a variety of larger size myopia glasses in the goggles, safety glasses. size: 5.5*1.85
- 【PROTECTIVE GLASSES FUNCTION AND APPLICABLE SCENARIOS】Suitable for a variety of outdoor activities and work lives to protect the eyes.For example: laboratory, medical eye protection, shooting, woodworking, metal, construction, cycling, car factory and ironworks DIY work, etc., it effectively protects eyes, anti-saliva, anti-sand, anti-dust, anti-pollen， Anti-metal fragments, anti-impact, anti-spark, anti-splash, etc.
- 【CERTIFICATE--MEET ANSI Z89 STANDARD】
Our Best Choice for range safety glasses
SOLID. Shooting Glasses with Ballistic Impact Protection | Safety Glasses with Anti-Fog, Scratch- and UV-Protective Lenses
Product Description
Coatings
The lenses are multi coated in a complex process which ensures that the glasses do not fog from the inside, are particularly scratch-resistant and protect your eyes from harmful UV light.
Certifications
The safety goggles are certified for the US market according to US ANSI Z87+ as well as after the German standards DIN EN 166; EN 170.
PROTECT YOUR SENSES
Solid. offers a wide range of professional protection equipment to protect your senses.
Your health has to be protected
More and more people are underestimating the fatal consequences of occupational accidents in connection with the human eye. These accidents can easily be prevented by wearing the right protective safety glasses!
Flex-fitting temples
The temples adapt to the shape of your head for a firm hold.
Perfect protection
Your eyes are protected from all sides because of the SOLID. curve shape of the lenses.
Microfiber-Pouch
Comes with a high quality storage bag to protect the glasses from dust and other hazards.
SOLID. Level
Advanced
Advanced
Best Deal
Premium Pro
Weight
1,16 ounces
1,2 ounces
0,74 ounces
2,96 ounces
Lens Color
clear
grey
clear
clear
Coating
Retina Edge Coating
Retina Edge Coating
Retina Edge Coating
Retina Edge Coating
Over-Glasses Abilities
✓
UV-Protection
99,9 %
99,9 %
99,9 %
99,9 %
Anti-fog + anti-scratch
✓
✓
✓
✓
Ballistic Impact Protection
✓
✓
Temples
flex-fitting
fully bendable
flex-fitting
adjustable headband
Accessories
Pouch
Pouch
Pouch
Department:Unisex Adult
Date First Available:August 20, 2022
Manufacturer:SolidWork
ASIN:B09D8HLM7M
Strong & Scratch-Resistant Polycarbonate lens
Anti-Fog + Anti-Scratch + Anti-Glare coating
YOUR PERFECT FIT – Keep your eyes protected from all sides because of the SOLID. curve shape of the lenses. The temples adapt to the shape of your head for a firm hold while the soft nose piece ensures highest wearing comfort.
MOST COMFORTABLE – No pinching or sliding down your nose. Thanks to the soft pads on the nose and temples, these glasses always feel comfortable. Clear side extensions offer you maximum safety including an unobstructed panoramic view.
THE BEST CHOICE – the combination of ballistic resistant lenses and rugged construction makes these shooting glasses highly resistant and durable. Only the best quality materials are used in our protective eyewear, ensuring no chemical odors or skin irritations.
SOLID. RETINA EDGE COATED LENSES – Due to the special coating, our protective eyewear is highly scratch resistant, will not fog up and protects against harmful UV rays. Our Shooting Glasses are certified according to US ANSI Z87+ and German DIN EN 166 & EN 170.
100% MONEY BACK – SOLID. products are backed by GERMAN ENGINEERING DESIGN AND SERVICE and we stand by it: If you are not 100% satisfied, we will refund your money – up to 1 year after purchase! That’s a promise!
