Top 10 Best quip electric toothbrushes for adults Reviews

- 40,000 VPM Smart Toothbrush – Beauty, brains and power. The Black Series is a world class modern electric toothbrush packed with the most up to date technology. It features an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute , lithium-ion battery, ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, smart vibration timers, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads and bristles, and a custom travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight and IPX7 rated waterproof design.
- Accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA) Council on Scientific Affairs – We put our money where your mouth is. Investing in premium oral care technologies has earned the Black Series the prestigious ADA seal of approval. It has shown efficacy in removing plaque and helping to prevent and reduce gingivitis. Black Series goes beyond just cleaning teeth – it provides complete oral care with unique modes that include one for whitening and polishing teeth and one for improving gum health.
- 8 DuPont Brush Heads & Travel Case Included - Every Black Series toothbrush comes with 8 brush heads engineered by world famous DuPont; a world leader in quality & materials science. Each brush head lasts 4 months so 8 will last for over 2.5 years. Also included is a convenient custom hard shell travel case made of BPA Free plastic with space for two brush heads. AquaSonic can last 4 full weeks (2 min/2x a day) on a full charge so it's perfect for on the go travel with the included travel case
- Modern Tech for a Healthy Smile - Black Series brings toothbrushes into modern times with its built in enhanced features. A lithium-ion battery, ultra fast wireless charging (forget outdated USB charging), 4 distinct brushing modes and a smart vibrating notification timer are some of the enhanced features built in to the sleek and ergonomic waterproof black satin handle
- What's in the Box - 1 AquaSonic Black Series Smart Toothbrush, 1 wireless charging base, 8 DuPont Brush Heads, 1 Travel Case, Instruction and Support Contact Manuals
- Designed with you in mind, Philips One is a big step up from manual brushing. Battery life up to 30 days
- Micro vibrations and tapered bristles made of soft nylon gently polish teeth for a brighter smile
- Take your manual brushing experience to the next level by pairing regular brush motions with bristle micro-vibrations
- 2 Minute Timer with 30 second notifications
- Dentists recommend replacing brush heads every 3 months
- 3x Cleaning Effect Than Other Electric Toothbrush: 100% removes plaques, prevent cavities and improving oral health with 40,000 vibrations per minute.
- One Shopping For 24 Months: PHYLIAN rechargeable toothbrush is more durable than similar electric toothbrushes on the market with 8 slender, sturdy, and flexible Dupont Brush Heads that will last for a full 24 months.
- Perfect Partner For Travel: This electric toothbrush for adults is designed for your convenience. It is fully charged in 3 hours for seamless 60-day performance, making the best travel toothbrush.
- Customize Your Toothbrush: Choose Sensitive Mode to protect your sensitive gums, Cleaning Mode for your daily dental care, Whitening Mode for weekly use, Polishing Mode for brighter teeth, or Massage Mode for strengthening your teeth.
- Develop Healthy Tooth Brushing Habits: Built-in 2 minutes timer to ensure scientific brushing time, the sonic electric toothbrush pauses every 30 seconds to remind you to change the brushing area. And you can rinse it easily or use it in the shower with IPX7 waterproof.
- Gentle and effective care made easy with sonic technology that removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
- Protect your teeth and gums with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you're brushing too hard.Voltage:110-220 V
- Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head replacement reminder
- 2 minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth
- Long lasting 14 days battery life. Battery indicator light lets you know when to recharge
- Clean 3X More Plaque With A High Power Toothbrush: More efficient than most similar electric toothbrush for adults to prevent cavities and improve oral health with 40,000 high-frequency vibrations per minute.
- Get More For Less:This sonic electric toothbrush for adults can work for 24 months with 8 premium DuPont toothbrush heads. Saving you money on brush head replacement.
- Brush Your Teeth On The Go: This rechargeable electric toothbrush for adultsis fully charged in 3 hours and lasts for 60 days of teeth brushing. Offered in a handy travel case, it makes the perfect option for frequent travelers.
- 5 Modes for All Oral Care Needs: Use the electric toothbrush for adultsdaily for plaque removal, choose whitening mode to remove stains from the teeth, select sensitive mode to protect your gums, massage your gums, or polish your teeth before an appointment.
- Develop Healthy Tooth Brushing Habits: Built-in 2 minutes timer to ensure scientific brushing time, the sonic toothbrush for adults pauses every 30 seconds to remind you to change the brushing area.
- 【Powerful Sonic Cleaning and 1 Year Warranty】- New Upgraded Electric Toothbrush with the latest sonic technology along the gum line for exceptional clean and remove up 100% plaques, whitening your teeth and improving your oral health in two weeks better than a manual toothbrush. We promise: 1 year warranty, if you have any problems, please contact us, we will give you a satisfactory customer service.
- 【5 High-Performance Brushing Modes】- Clean(gentle), White(strong), Polish(strong invert frequency), Milder(gentle invert frequency) and Sensitive(soft) to suit different conditions of teeth of gums, so you can choose different modes according to your preferences and dentist's recommendations.
- 【6 Replacement brush heads, "W" shape design】- Comes with 6 replacement brush heads to avoid order new replacement brush heads frequently. The bristles are made with DUPONT nylon, "W" shape design to suit teeth topography for thorough cleaning of gums and hard to reach areas.
- 【Smart Vibrating Notification Timer】- Built in smart timer control, 30 seconds interval reminding you to move to the next quadrant of your mouth, and totally in 2 minutes(4 quadrants), which is highly recommended by professional dentists, as a correct brushing way.
- 【90 days battery life, Wireless Charge, IPX7 Waterproof】- One full charge last 90 days of normal usage (2 times per day), the largest battery capacity on the market with low battery reminding and automatically cuts off power after full charge. Ultra fast USB charging. Also, IPX7 waterproof to be used at bath and shower.
- Electric Toothbrush: ADA-Accepted & helps remove plaque, prevent & reduce gingivitis
- Sensitive Sonic Vibrations: 2-minute timer, 30-second pulses, 3-month charge (AAA battery inside)
- Multi-Use Travel Cover: Mounts to mirrors, glass, and tile & covers bristles to pack for on the go
- Sleek, Sustainable: Slim plastic handle (no wires or charger) with replaceable soft brush head
- Our Mission: Better oral health, made simple, affordable, and enjoyable with expert dental advice
- Starter Kit includes: 1 smart electric adult toothbrush handle and head, 1 charger, 1 carrying case and an extra refill brush head keep you humming for up to 6 months
- Smart toothbrush guides you to brush better: Connected, Bluetooth toothbrush targets spots that need extra love.Material: ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)
- Powerful sonic vibrations in 3 modes: Personalize your pulse by choosing the vibration level that suits you; choose from normal, sensitive, or deep clean
- Win-win situation: hum your way to clean with our sonic toothbrush and improve your brushing while earning points toward rewards
- Electric toothbrush with timer: Reminds you to stick it out for 2 minutes
- 2-Minute timer with four 30-second intervals to help track brushing progress for a consistent clean
- Stunning glossy finish with decorative metallic ring
- Memory function so you can pause and resume the brushing cycle
- Soft, nylon bristles with rounded filaments for a gentle clean
- Powered by a pre-installed AAA battery
Quip Metal Electric Toothbrush – Electric Brush and Travel Cover Mount – Gold Metal (Color) – Frustration Free Packaging
