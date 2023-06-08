Top 10 Best queen size electric blanket Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Climb into your toasty mattress and sleep soundly in heat, quilted softness. This Sunbeam Reversible Sherpa/RoyalMink Heated Toss Blanket is designed of comfortable, 100% polyester with a plush RoyalMink complete on just one side and cuddly sherpa on the other. The EliteStyle II Controller gives you manage more than 3 heat amounts, and the 3-hour auto-shutoff perform will allow for peace of intellect. The exceptional ThermoFine warming system senses and adjusts all over the night for the optimum consolation and reliable warmth.

Created of 100% polyester, this gentle 50″ x 50″ electrical throw is machine washable and dryer secure

5-calendar year restricted guarantee. Notice : Refer to the PDF hooked up below in Technological Specification for manual

