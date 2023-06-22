Top 10 Best pur sink filter Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

AQUACREST RF-9999 Replacement Faucet Water Filter



Compatible with the Following Model

Pur

RF-9999

PFM100B, PFM450S, FM-3333, FM-9400B, FM-3700B, FM-2000B, FM-9000B, FM-4000B, FM-4100B, FM-2500V, FM-3400B, PFM350V, Pur-0A1, FM-9600, PFM150W, PFM400H, PFM-270G, PFM800HX, FM-9600, PFM200B, PFM360F, FM2700G

Our coconut carbon block can reduce harmful substances and leave beneficial minerals in the water to keep you hydrated.

Please note this is a compatible spare part. This filter is not sourced by or sponsored by Pur. The manufacturer’s name and part number have been used for reference purposes only. AQUACREST is an independent brand.

Highlights

Stronger water flow without compromising filtration helps you get clean water without waiting.

Uses food-grade and BPA-free material.

Compatible with the original brand faucets.

Enjoy fresh water by replacing your filter every 3 months.

International certifications

The filter is certified by NSF against NSF 42 and NSF 372, ensuring that the purified water is of a consistently high standard, thereby giving you the best water filter for faucet.Certificate C0145653, by NSF International, 2019.

Advanced filtration media

AQUACREST filter uses advanced filtration media to reduce sand, rust, sediment and bad taste in your tap water.

Stronger water flow

The faucet filter meets the requirements of both high efficiency and faster filtration without waiting to get premium filtered water.

Pure Water for Your Entire Family



Offers pure water for multiple uses, giving enhanced protection to your family.

Take Care of Your Pets



Blocks out harmful impurities in tap water, keeping your pets energetic.

⭐Note: AQUACREST RF-9999 filter with stronger water flow meets the requirements of both high efficiency and rapid filtration. If turbidity appears in the filtered water at the beginning, please flush the filter for about 3 minutes to release bubbles before using.⭐

【NSF certifications】Tested and certified by NSF International against NSF/ANSI standard 42 for the reduction of chlorine, taste and odor, and to NSF/ANSI 372 for lead-free material. For detailed NSF certification information: Visit the NSF official website, type “AQU-RF-9999” into “Brand name/ Trade name/ Model” bar and click the “Search” button.

【High-efficiency filtration】AQUACREST faucet water filter uses premium natural coconut activated carbon block with a reduction rate of chlorine up to 97.2%. It is also tested to reduce heavy metals, lead, taste and odor, sediment, rust and so on. The efficient filtration is dedicated to provide you with an excellent water experience.

【 Longer service life】 Enjoy fresh water by replacing your filter every 3 months. Whichever comes first will vary based on water quality. Please refer to the instructions for details.

【 Various ways to use】It doesn’t matter if it’s for drinking, cooking, brewing coffee or making tea, you deserve refreshing and great-tasting water. Our faucet filter meets your water needs in various ways.

【 Compatibility】Interchangeable with PUR RF-9999 faucet water filter replacement; For use with PUR Classic, Advanced and Horizontal Faucet Mounts, including PFM100B, PFM450S, FM-3333, FM-9400B, FM-3700B, FM-3700, FM-2000B, FM-9000B, FM-4000B, FM-4100B, FM-2500V, FM-3400B, PFM350V, Pur-0A1, FM-9600, PFM150W, PFM400H, PFM-270G, PFM800HX, FM-9600 and more models. This filter is not sourced by or sponsored by PUR. The manufacturer’s name and part number have been used for reference purposes only.

