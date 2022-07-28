Top 10 Best pur bluetooth¬Æ ultimate faucet filtration system Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Why RO water?

RO water gets rid of 99.99% of over 1,000 contaminants, including lead, chlorine, fluoride, mercury, chloramine, chromium, arsenic and much more. The purity of RO water is equal to or even surpasses that of bottled water.

Also, drinking RO water is much cheaper than buying bottled water from supermarket shelves. Enjoy purer and cleaner water at lower costs

Premium purity

Cleaner choice

Gets rid of 99.99% of harmful contaminants



Frizzlife PD600 under counter filter uses high-grade reverse osmosis membrane with 0.0001 micron filtration accuracy.

3 huge filters provides a decent purification of water with 7 filtration layers:

Filter 1：3-in-1 composite filter (ASR211) – Blocks fine debris and reduces particles such as sand, silt, rust and insoluble impurities. Conditions the water and prolong service life of RO membrane.

Filter 2: High grade 0.0001 micron RO membrane (ASR212) – Gets rid of 99.99% of 1000+ contaminants, including chlorine, lead, heavy metals, fluoride, mercury, VOCs, chloramine, arsenic and much more.

Filter 3: Alkaline remineralization filter (TAM3) – Restores natural minerals, balances the alkalinity of RO water and adjusts the PH to more than 7.5. Reduces bad taste, odor & polishes the flavor.

Installation Tutorial Video

Still worry about installation?

Besides well-organized instruction manual, you can also find step-to-step installation video on Frizzlife channel. You can put every part together and make the system work by yourself!

✔Tutorial Video

✔Clear instruction manual

Alkaline Remineralization filter

TAM3 filter solves inherited issues of conventional RO systems. Traditional RO filters removes essential minerals from water and the filtered water is slightly acidic.

PD600 under counter filter uses alkaline remineralization filter, which restores essential minerals and produces weakly alkaline RO water. It gives the water a better taste!

Test Video Available

To discover more about PD600

Find remineralization test, chlorine test, PH test and color test videos on Frizzlife channel.

The test results are as clear as Frizzlife RO water!

✔Remineralization Test

✔Chlorine Test

✔PH Test

✔Color Test

Convenient Installation and Replacement



With the help of step-to-step instructional manual and tutorial video, you can completely install the PD600 water purification system in a few minutes by yourself.

The filter replacement is super easy. The first two stages of filter can be replaced only with one single turn ONE SINGLE TURN after shutting off the power supply. To change TAM3 filter, you even don’t need to shut off the power supply.

Money Saver & Green Choice



TAM3 filter abandons conventional all-in-one filter housing: you only need to change the filter cartridge inside instead of throwing away the whole plastic part. Enjoy ultra-pure RO water at lower costs!

By reducing plastic waste, we are making contribution to environmental protection together. Every small step counts more than you ever imagined.

Real-time TDS and Filter Life Monitoring



When the system keeps producing water, the out TDS reading is always being updated for every 1 minute. The built-in smart TDS system monitors water quality 24/7. You know your water!

The color-coded indicators will remind you to change the filter cartridges in advance. Take your time to change the filter during the buffer period, no more hurry.

3X Longer Life



PD600 under counter filter uses pleated 2-in-1 composite filter cartridge (ASR211), the removing capability of which is better than traditional sediment filter. What’s more, pleated filter has 3 TIME LONGER service life compared with normal filter, which also protect and prolong the lifespan of RO membrane.

✔3X Longer life

✔Better removing capacity

✔Protect RO membrane

Flow Rate

400GPD

500GPD

500GPD

500GPD

Filter Type

CP Compoun filter, 400GPD RO membrane

CP Compoun filter, 500GPD RO membrane

PPC Compound filter, 500GPD RO membrane, Post carbonfilter

PPC Compound filter, 500GPD RO membrane, Alkaline Filter

compound filter (PP filter & Carbon block filter)

0.0001 micron RO membrane

Removes dissolved solids, chemicals, heavy metals and VOCs

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Lead Removal

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Chlorine Removal

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Reduce Chloramine

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Alkaline Remineralization

✓

Package Dimensions‏:‎18 x 17.6 x 15.6 inches; 28.9 Pounds

Date First Available‏:‎January 2, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎Frizzlife

ASIN‏:‎B083DFW1QS

【Remineralization & Alkalization Under Sink Water Filter】: The water from the RO membrane is slightly acidic, which also removes natural minerals. The 3rd stage filter solves both issues of conventional RO systems! It balances the alkalinity of RO water and adjusts the PH to more than 7.5. Drinking weakly alkaline water is beneficial to your health. It also restores health-benefiting essential minerals to your water. Frizzlife PD600 produces the healthiest and greatest tasting water for you.

【No Tank Design Under Sink Reverse Osmosis System】: Frizzlife PD600 adopts a tankless design. A compact and sleek filter system with a small and convenient footprint takes up less space, saves storage under the kitchen sink! No tank also means no more secondary pollution. Guaranteed to provide ultra-pure, safe, and clean water for you and your family.

【600 GPD High Water Flow】: PD600 Reverse Osmosis water filter system adopts internal prompt and can produce 600 gallons of water per day. High capacity can serve the daily water needs of a large family. Water flow is fast and stable, the system can fill a 330ml cup of water in about 10 seconds. Get a full cup of fresh RO water in a snap!

【1.5:1 Low Drain Ratio】: Thanks to advanced water-saving technology, Frizzlife PD600 RO system maximizes the efficiency and can save your water up to 450% compared with conventional RO filter systems on market! Being both economic and environmental-friendly, the RO system makes your water bills more affordable. Over the life of the system, the PD600 RO filter system pays for itself in water savings!

【Smart LED Display & Quick Change】: The smart display panel tells real-time out TDS and the remaining lifespan of each filter. The built-in TDS system constantly monitors the quality of your drinking water 24/7. Acting as an intelligent reminder, the color-coded indicators will always remind you to change filters in advance. With all parts included and well-organized instructions and videos, Frizzlife PD600 RO filter can be completely installed in a few minutes by yourself.