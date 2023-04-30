Top 10 Best pur advanced faucet water filter chrome fm-3700b Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

1.You can use sandpaper or brush to clear filter aspect, but clean up it with detergent is forbidden.2.If you find the stream of filtered h2o decreases naturally, you want to clear or replace the filter factor.3.The doing the job life of filter component is linked with community water good quality, h2o pressure. But propose that you should substitute it every single 3~6 months.4.Be sure to check out if our solution fits your faucet prior to invest in.1.With change lever easily switch among faucet water or pure h2o.2.Uncomplicated mounted way. This faucet water filter in shape most conventional faucet. But it doesn't healthy hand-held, pull-out or spray fashion faucet.3.Washable and replaceable filter much more economical and sanitary.Content: 304 Stainless metalFilter ingredient material: CeramicUse: Faucet mountedWater quality need: Municipal waterOperate: Indirect drinkDrinking water stream: 2L/ minutesH2o force: .2 MpaDrinking water Inlet stress:.1-.3 MpaFunctioning Tempreture:41℉-113℉ / 5°C-45°CUnfilter Procedure Tempreture: less than < 176℉ /80°CService life :3-6 monthsColor: Sliverpackage Weight: 1.32lbpackage Size: 8.46*5.9*3.14in1 x 304 stainless steel shell1 x 5-layer Filtration Filter element2 x faucet connectors2 x connect soft rubber1 x Sandy paper1x Instruction manual

【Great quality】The faucet water filter filtered purifier housing is made of premium 304 stainless steel,cracking-proof and no-leakage, durable and longer life time.

【High effictive filtration】The water filter faucet using the advanced Ultrafiltration Membrane filtration technology,it can effectively reduce chlorine,dirt,rust,sand and other pollutants,inhibit bacterial growth and improve taste,Let you and your family enjoy healthier water.

【 Good for health 】The tap water filter filtered water is clean and delicious, making your coffee taste better.It is suitable for cooking, cleaning fruits and vegetables,suitable for pregnant women,infants and the elderly with poor resistance,protecting the safety of family members.

【 Easy installation】The water faucet filtration system has 2 outlets, which can be switched by the switch,control whether the water is filtered through the filter,ergonomic rotary design,easy to install .

【Customer Service】We offer this faucet water filter 90 days technical support and full refund.any problem about the faucet water purifier ,please contact with us,we promise to resolve the issue within 24 hours.