Top 10 Best pumice stone toilet bowl cleaner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Great Deal to You

Living a happy life starts from making cleaning simple.

Tuodeal has been focusing on selling professional cleaning products and always pays great attention to the quality. We check every pumice stone carefully before it goes to your home.

Tuodeal, to make a great deal for cleaning.

SPECIFICATIONS



Material: Stone: pumice stone; Handle: PP

Color: Gray pumice cleaning stone and white handle

Weight: 87g/2.8oz each

Dimensions:The stone: 5.6 inch X 1.6inch x 1.6inch; The handle: 4.8 inch long

Manual: Wet the stone before use it and scrub the surface gently and slowly

ring in toilet bowl

clean barbecue racks

dead skin on your feet

sink stains

any stain that you fail

Great Cleaning Functions



Ring in toilet bowl, bathtubs and sinks

Scale in the swimming pool

Barbecue grill and cookware

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎9.69 x 3.35 x 1.89 inches; 4.23 Ounces

Date First Available‏:‎March 1, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎Tuodeal

ASIN‏:‎B07C11SVDR

Pumice with fine and smooth holes

Handle keep your hand clean

sharpened into different shapes to clean corners

Scrub the bowls gengtly when use it