Top 10 Best puma safety shoes for men Reviews

[ad_1] The PUMA Safety® Elevate perform shoe has a durable however comfortable design, exceptional shock absorption, and reliable traction that will consider your overall performance to the up coming stage. Model variety: 643165. Security KNIT® textile higher for very long-long lasting comfort and ease and breathability. TPU safety in the toe and heel location. Fiberglass-strengthened composite toe cap provides a roomier fit for the toes, is anti-magnetic and is thermally insulating. Rotation Place System enables for uncomplicated mobility. BreathActive practical lining presents a a lot more comfy and drier foot atmosphere. Features an anatomically shaped evercushion® BA footbed with BreathActive technology. FAP® (Adaptable Anti Penetration) midsole engineering is built of ceramic-coated fibers and shields the toes from penetrating objects. Heel spot attributes idCell element technological innovation that is designed of lightweight foamed EVA, providing exceptional shock absorption. Category SRC: Fulfills both SRA and SRB prerequisites which guard versus slipping on a wide range of oily and damp surfaces. Rubber outsole is warmth resistant up to 300°C / 572°F. It features a operating-impressed wraparound heel and diagonal grooves that ensure dependable adaptability, grip, and slip resistance. ESD footwear reduce electrostatic charging and secure from electrostatic discharge, which can e.g. harm or destroy electronic factors. Imported. Measurements: Body weight: 1 lb 3 oz Products measurements were taken making use of size 11, width W. You should note that measurements may perhaps differ by dimension. Body weight of footwear is dependent on a single product, not a pair.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Item Dimensions‏:‎10 x 15 x 6 inches 1.19 Pounds

Product model number‏:‎00-42K4KVZR-ZU

Department‏:‎Mens

Day First Available‏:‎July 19, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎PUMA Basic safety

ASIN‏:‎B0742K4KVZ

Imported

Rubber sole

Shaft measures roughly 4″ from arch

