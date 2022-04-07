Top 10 Best puma safety shoes for men Reviews

Top 10 Best puma safety shoes for men in 2022 Comparison Table
PUMA Elevate Composite Toe SD Black 11 W
- The PUMA Safety® Elevate work shoe has a durable yet comfortable construction, superior shock absorption, and reliable traction that will take your performance to the next level.
- Style number: 643165.
- SAFETY KNIT® textile upper for long-lasting comfort and breathability.
- TPU protection in the toe and heel area.
- Fiberglass-reinforced composite toe cap offers a roomier fit for the toes, is anti-magnetic and is thermally insulating. Rotation Point System allows for easy mobility. BreathActive functional lining provides a more comfortable and drier foot environment. Features an anatomically formed evercushion® BA footbed with BreathActive technology. FAP® (Flexible Anti Penetration) midsole technology is made of ceramic-coated fibers and protects the feet from penetrating objects. Heel area fea
PUMA Safety Rio Black Low Size 9
- Oil- & slip-resistant outsole
- ALUMINIUM TOE CAP: These safety shoes meet or exceed the highest ASTM standards for toe impact I/75 and compression C/75 protection (ASTM F2413-18 and ASTM F2412-18a).
- SCHOCK ABSORPTION: The idCELL element in the heel area consists of EVA, a very soft, shock absorbing material. It perfectly absorbs impacts and shocks when the heel strikes the ground.
- COMFORT: The structure of the evercushion pro insole provides lightweight cushioning from the beginning until the end of the movement, thus relieving the pressure zones. Its durable fabric cover and the perforated area at the forefoot ensure both breathability and comfort.
- ADDITIONAL FEATURES: Static dissipative, water resistant, abrasion resistant toe overlay, TPU HeelTec support
PUMA Safety Fuse Motion 2.0 BLK Low Size 10
- OIL-, HEAT- & SLIP-RESISTANT OUTSOLE: The 572°F heat-resistant HRO rubber outsole is inspired by the latest running shoe technology. The anti-slip sole profile with its diagonal flex grooves ensures optimum flexibility and maximum traction (SRC).
- COMPOSITE TOE CAP: The fiberglass reinforced composite toe cap offers more space for the toes, is lighter than a common steel cap, antimagnetic and thermally insulating. These safety shoes meet or exceed the highest ASTM standards for toe impact I/75 and compression C/75 protection (ASTM F2413-18 and ASTM F2412-18a).
- HIGH ENERGY RETURN: The intelligent midsole made of IMPULSE.FOAM reacts to every step with an energy impulse. As a result, the IMPULSE.FOAM not only returns up to 55% of the energy, but also ensures maximum cushioning, excellent stability and long-lasting comfort.
- SUPPORT & STABILITY: The TPU torsion control element in the middle of the sole supports the natural flexing action of the foot while walking and provides a better support and stability for the feet.
- ADDITIONAL FEATURES: Static dissipative, metal free, abrasion resistant toe overlay, heel support, quick lacing system, extra pair of laces in the box.
PUMA Safety AIRTWIST Black Low ASTM EH Size 9
- COMPOSITE TOE CAP: The fiberglass reinforced composite toe cap offers more space for the toes, is lighter than a common steel cap, antimagnetic and thermally insulating. These safety shoes meet or exceed the highest ASTM standards for toe impact I/75 and compression C/75 protection (ASTM F2413-18 and ASTM F2412-18a)
- URBAN EFFECT TRIPLE DENSITY SOLE: Slip, oil and heat resistant rubber outsole with integrated rotation point. Two-layered midsole made of EVA and high performance EFFECT.FOAM, for excellent cushioning and up to 60% energy return
- ADDITIONAL FEATURES: Reflecting elements, TPU heel counter for support and protection, TPU eyelet element for additional strengthening
PUMA Safety Amsterdam Low Size 10 Black-Yellow
- The PUMA® Safety Metro Amsterdam SD is a versatile work shoe that has the ideal protection to keep you safe at work and a modern style that lets you wear them well after your day on the job is done.
- Style number: 642715.
- Nubuck leather upper.
- Traditional lace-up system for a secure fit.
- BreathActive functional lining provides a drier, more comfortable foot environment. Comfortable evercushion® pro footbed offers excellent underfoot comfort. EVA cushioning pad is integrated in the heel area to enhance maximum shock absorption in every step. Slip-resistant TPU outsole METRO PROTECT is lightweight and low profile, which allows for easy flexibility and provides excellent traction. Aluminum toe cap protection meets F2413-11 I/75 C/75 safety standards for impact and compress
PUMA Safety Velocity 2.0 Black Low Size 11
- HEAT-, OIL- & SLIP-RESISTANT OUTSOLE: The 572°F heat-resistant HRO rubber outsole is inspired by the latest running shoe technology. The anti-slip sole profile with its diagonal flex grooves ensures optimum flexibility and maximum traction (SRC).
- COMPOSITE TOE CAP: The fiberglass reinforced composite toe cap offers more space for the toes, is lighter than a common steel cap, antimagnetic and thermally insulating. These safety shoes meet or exceed the highest ASTM standards for toe impact I/75 and compression C/75 protection (ASTM F2413-18 and ASTM F2412-18a).
- HIGH ENERGY RETURN: The intelligent midsole made of IMPULSE.FOAM reacts to every step with an energy impulse. As a result, the IMPULSE.FOAM not only returns up to 55% of the energy, but also ensures maximum cushioning, excellent stability and long-lasting comfort.
- SUPPORT & STABILITY: The TPU torsion control element in the middle of the sole supports the natural flexing action of the foot while walking and provides a better support and stability for the feet.
- ADDITIONAL FEATURES: Static dissipative, metal free, abrasion resistant toe overlay, heel support.
PUMA Safety Conquest Brown CTX High Size 11
- OIL-, HEAT- & SLIP-RESISTANT OUTSOLE: The heavy duty pattern of this hard-wearing, up to 572°F heat-resistant HRO rubber outsole has been designed for optimum safety and performance, even on unsecured grounds. A stabilizing shank is integrated in the midsole. (ASTM F 1677 Mark II)
- COMPOSITE TOE CAP: The fiberglass reinforced composite toe cap offers more space for the toes, is lighter than a common steel cap, antimagnetic and thermally insulating. These safety shoes meet or exceed the highest ASTM standards for toe impact I/75 and compression C/75 protection (ASTM F2413-18 and ASTM F2412-18a).
- WATERPROOF: We use an extremely durable water resistant and breathable high-tech CTX membrane. Its microporous fabric structure protects feet from stagnant moisture.
- SCUFF CAP: Over-the-toe extra high scuff cap for wearers who kneel a lot in their job.
- ADDITIONAL FEATURES: electrical hazard, functional lining with waterproof and breathable CTX membrane, lateral YKK-zipper with gusset, TPU Heel Support and Kick-Off in the heel area.
PUMA Safety Charge Black Low Size 10H
- OIL-, HEAT- & SLIP-RESISTANT OUTSOLE: The unique waffle pattern of the up to 572°F heat resistant rubber sole provides a high level of slip resistance and has self-cleaning properties (mud release).
- COMPOSITE TOE CAP: The fiberglass reinforced composite toe cap offers more space for the toes, is lighter than a common steel cap, antimagnetic and thermally insulating. These safety shoes meet or exceed the highest ASTM standards for toe impact I/75 and compression C/75 protection (ASTM F2413-18 and ASTM F2412-18a).
- HIGH ENERGY RETURN: The intelligent midsole made of IMPULSE.FOAM reacts to every step with an energy impulse. As a result, the IMPULSE.FOAM not only returns up to 55% of the energy, but also ensures maximum cushioning, excellent stability and long-lasting comfort.
- SUPPORT & STABILITY: The POWER PLATE is due to its size and shape a unique torsion control element in a safety shoe and extends from the middle of the sole to the heel. It supports the stability of the entire foot, increases the energy return effect of the IMPULSE.FOAM midsole and supports with every step the natural rolling movement of the foot.
- ADDITIONAL FEATURES: Metal free, static dissipative, abrasion resistant toe overlay, TPU protection in the toe area, durable TPU eyelet, breathable & flexible upper
PUMA Safety Rapid Brown MID Size 13
- Full-Grain Leather
- Lace-up design
- Composite toe
PUMA Safety Velocity 2.0 Blue Low Size 9
- HEAT-, OIL- & SLIP-RESISTANT OUTSOLE: The 572°F heat-resistant HRO rubber outsole is inspired by the latest running shoe technology. The anti-slip sole profile with its diagonal flex grooves ensures optimum flexibility and maximum traction (SRC).
- COMPOSITE TOE CAP: The fiberglass reinforced composite toe cap offers more space for the toes, is lighter than a common steel cap, antimagnetic and thermally insulating. These safety shoes meet or exceed the highest ASTM standards for toe impact I/75 and compression C/75 protection (ASTM F2413-18 and ASTM F2412-18a).
- HIGH ENERGY RETURN: The intelligent midsole made of IMPULSE.FOAM reacts to every step with an energy impulse. As a result, the IMPULSE.FOAM not only returns up to 55% of the energy, but also ensures maximum cushioning, excellent stability and long-lasting comfort.
- SUPPORT & STABILITY: The TPU torsion control element in the middle of the sole supports the natural flexing action of the foot while walking and provides a better support and stability for the feet.
- ADDITIONAL FEATURES: Static dissipative, metal free, abrasion resistant toe overlay, heel support, quick lacing system, extra pair of laces in the box.
Our Best Choice: PUMA Safety Elevate Knit Black Low ASTM SD Safety Shoes Safety Toe Metal Free Fiberglass Toe Cap Slip Resistant Men
Our rating: (4.7 / 5)
