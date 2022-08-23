Top 10 Best pull down kitchen faucet replacement head Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Dokour Kitchen Faucet Sprayer Head Replacement



As a manufacture of kitchen faucets for more than 20 years, we deeply know our client’s request and the importance of a good quality kitchen faucet for a family. We aim to play a good roll in house work, special in the kitchen. Dokour kitchen faucet will help to make your kitchen cleaning job easier and faster.

Please kindly measure your kitchen faucet spray head’s size before order, it is NOT universal.

Only design for normal standard type of pull out hose, NOT FIT for some models of Delta, Kohler, Pfister, Moen kitchen sink faucets.

Upgrad Your Old Kitchen Faucet Head



Maintenance

1-2 month regularly

Soft cottom mop is enough to keep the surface clean

Avoid detergents, that might damage the surface.

Warm Tips

There will be a little dimension difference, cause it is measured by hand.

There might be a little color difference with the picture due to the light influence.

Specifications

Connection size: Male, outer dismension is 20.5mm, or 0.8 inch

Material: ABS, enginnering grade

Finish: Chromed

Packing Content: 1 spray head

Easy cleaning nuzzle

The sprayer head’s nuzzle is made of silicon and water comes out softly.

Wipe away cacium and lime build up dasily with your finger

3 Different Modes



Stream

Stream mode can fill water to pots or pans

Spray

Spray mode can help to clean sink or dished

Sweep/Aqua Blade

Powerful sweep mode can make the cleaning job easier and faster

•STANDARD CONNECTION: the male connection of our pull down faucet head is 20.5mm or 0.8″ or 13/16″(outer diameter), NOT 1/2″, the inside diameter is 14mm or 9/16″, fits with most applications, but doesn’t fit some models from specific brands. Note that it’s ONLY designed for a STANDARD TYPE of pull out hose, please check the size and thread type before ordering.

•3 FUNCTION & UPGRADED AQUABLADE MODE: Easily switch between stream, spray and aquablade modes. Aquablade mode is a new design, which is very strong and can easily flush the food debris with blade water.( The button to control the Stream Mode & Sprayer Mode is on loose status when you receive it, but will be tight after installation and water filled in. Please don’t worry, it’s not defective item.)

•Easy To Install: Easy installation and you can install this faucet head by yourself with confidence. Simply unscrew the old one and replace the new one and screw it on.

•High Quality: Engineering grade ABS constructed with brushed nickel finish ensures durability and longevity . The faucet sprayer head surface is chrome plated and resist corrosion.

•DURABLE DESIGN: The sprayer is made of silicone nozzles, easy to clean as video showed. No leaking and 20-30% water saving than normal sprayer. It has excellent wear resistance, high temperature resistance, corrosion resistance, just need to one cotton dishcloth to keep the surface clean and shinning.