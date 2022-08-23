Top 10 Best pull down kitchen faucet brushed nickel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

APPASO Touchless Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer, Motion Sensor Activated Hands-free Smart Kitchen Faucet



Let’s Start the Smart Kitchen Life with APPASO



This is a super useful thing to have. It saves time, it saves effort when cleaning, and it makes cleaning your kitchen safer.

For those people who hate soiling their spout, handling dishes, cookware, and utensils uncomfortably to clean them – then a touchless faucet will come like a fantastic product to have.

Hands-Free: If your hands are dirty, or you just have them full – then this type of faucet comes like a gem. Magnetic Docking: Pull down kitchen faucet with a powerful integrated magnet snaps your faucet spray stick into place and secures it there.Pull-Down: A spray-head with pull-down feature lets you get closer to dishes and cookware when cleaning.Saving Water: If you’re tired of wasting water, then a sensor faucet is your best bet. It doesn’t let any water go to waste, as it will automatically turn off in 3 mins.3-Function Outlet water effective: Sweep/Stream/Spray modes, improve the efficiency of your kitchen cleaning.

A beautifully designed, high arc and high-quality faucet that accomplishes routine work quickly, efficiently and perfectly.



We attach a great importantce to your Kids’ Safety



Kids won’t have to extend to reach knobs and open the faucet, or step over things to get taller. Both of those things can be dangerous, especially in the kitchen. With a touchless faucet, they only need to place their hands under the spot.

Motion Infrared Sensor Provides Smart Hands-free Touchless Convenience



It won’t occur that the faucet can’t be used for lack battery



Original intelligent control box, high-tech induction technology,On and off can be activated at any time within the sensing range,High-precision, high-sensitivity sensing technology makes every control accurate,Put 2 AAA batteries (not included) in the control box, and then open the handle to activate the sensor.If you don’t want to use the touchless mode, just easily remove the sensor control switch.Turn knob counter-clockwise completely to use the faucet in manual mode.Turn knob clockwise completely to use the faucet in sensor mode.

Sweep Mode, It is a powerful high-pressure piece of wide sweep water, thoroughly sweep away stuck-on food from your dishes, sink and the bar, or sweep garbage and sewage to the sink drain, no need to re-scrub by hand.Brushed spot-free finish with thickness of nickel layer is >10.0µm, which is 5.0µm usually,5-layer deep galvanized metal finish,Nano Material Resists Fingerprints and Spots.

HOW TO INSTALL OUR SMART KITCHEN FAUCET?



A Low Battery Indicator Light

When the power is less than 10%, the Low-Battery Indicator Light begins to keep flashing up to 10 times, signaling that it’s time to change the AAA battery.The Sensor range is up to 5.9in.Don’t be afraid！The faucet will be used normally like an ordinary faucet, as long as the valve of your control box is open.

Install the Battery Easily

Easily pull out the box and insert 2 AAA batteries.The 2 AAA batteries can last more than 1.5 years (batteries is not included).

Easy to Install within 20-min

Connect the control line,Connect the quick-in connector,Connect the pull-down hose.

If you’re ready, then buy one! You won’t regret getting this touchless kitchen faucet!



Magnetic Docking

Built-in powerful integrated magnet,Strongly adsorbed after each recycling，Let you enjoy the kitchen fun with innovative features,Never worry about falling.

User Friendly & US Standard Size

Spout Height: .8.2″Spout Reach: 9″Overall Height: 16.1″Waterline nut size: 3/8″Pull Out Hose Length: 20″Supply Lines: 31.5“Mounting Hole Size: 1.4″~1.5″Deck plate width: 2“Deck plate Length: 9.8″

What’s in the box?

✔ APPASO Kitchen Faucet✔ Accessories: Rubber,Gasket,Nut✔ User Manual✔ 2x 1/2″ Adapter✔ Gravity Ball✔ Deck Plate✔ Control Box

➤MOTION SENSING TECHNOLOGY — Motion infrared sensor for extraordinary hands-free touchless convenience. The water will turn off automatically within 3 minutes to prevent children or pets from accidentally entering the sensor area and wasting water.

➤ATTRACTIVE PRICE AND LONG SERVICE LIFE — Kitchen pull down faucet with commercial SUS 304 stainless steel construction, high quality ceramic cartridge has passed 500,000 cycle testing to ensure that it will lasting over 10 years, NSF standard zinc alloy cover with multi-layer brushed nickel, high temperature resistant PEX hose. The price is very reasonable and attractive.

➤MULTIFUNCTION OUTLET WATER EFFECTS — Pull down kitchen faucet with 3 setting sprayer(STREAM/ SPRAY/BLADE SWEEP), the BLADE SWEEP is a powerful high-pressure piece of wide sweep water, thoroughly sweep away stuck-on food from your dishes,sink and the bar, or sweep garbage and sewage to the sink drain, no need to re-scrub by hand.

➤20 MINUTES QUICK-IN — kitchen faucet’s Quick-In system requires only 4 simple steps to install the tap, without plumbers and specialized tool, and it takes only about 20 minutes to finish the DIY installation. DIY is Like a Breeze.

➤100% 180-DAY MONEY BACK — All of our hand-free kitchen faucets are backed up by 5 years limited warranty, Any question, please feel free to contact our supportive CS team.