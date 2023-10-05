Top 10 Best pull down faucet spray head Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

We are a company specializing in the research and production of bathroom and kitchen household products. With the continuous advancement of science and technology, our research and design on faucets has expanded from the original faucet to the smart faucet. We reject any shortcuts and are committed to using high-quality materials and advanced designs. No need to add any bells and whistles. We continue to innovate to create high-quality, easy-to-install, and fully functional products. We aim to be able to bring innovative faucet products to your home. At the same time, it will bring you a comfortable life experience.

The best and most practical gift for family and friends.

Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer Oil Rubbed Bronze Black

Unique handle design

Stainless Steel material

360 degree rotatable

1-hole/ 3-hole installation

Pull Down Sprayer

3-Function Sprayer Head

Can adjust the water temperature

Oil rubbed bronze surface

Pull Down Sprayer



The spray is connected with the telescopic hose.

Pull out the sprayer as needed.

There is no need to repeatedly wipe or rinse the areas that need to be cleaned.

More convenient. Don’t let go of every detail in the sink or on the desktop.

3-Function Sprayer Head



Blade sweep mode & Stream mode & Spray mode.

Blade sweep mode suits for sweeping the corners of crevices.

Stream mode suits for filling water.

Spray mode suits for rinsing.

Providing stable water pressure.

Adjust the water outlet mode as needed. Makes cleanup easier.

Soft Bubbler

Air infution. The bubbler contains a filter net. The water flow can be split, filtered, and mixed with air to form oxygen-enriched bubble water. The water quality is clean, delicate and not easy to splash.

360 Degree Rotatable

360-degree smart rotation. The use of space is more open. By adjusting the position and angle of the outlet pipe, the position of the falling water point can be adjusted. Let the water flow cover a wider range.

Stainless Steel & Oil Rubbed Bronze

Excellent lead-free stainless steel material. The metal structure is sturdy and durable, and the high-quality ceramic valve core provides anti-drip use. Oil rubbed bronze finish and surface transition design, to prevent dirty/water stains from sticking to the surface of the faucet. Cleaning the faucet with a cloth is sufficient for daily use.

Adjust the water temperature

The single handle only needs to rotate about a quarter back and forth to adjust the water temperature. If you don’t change the temperature, there is no need to operate the temperature adjustment handle. Single handle operation is simple and convenient. The experience is excellent.

Installation

4-hole / Deck Plate

1 or 3-hole / Deck Plate

1 or 3-hole / Deck Plate

1 or 3-hole / Deck Plate

3-hole / Deck Plate

Material

Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel

Surface

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Applicable Scene

Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bathroom

Pull Down

Side spray can be pulled

✓

✓

✓

✘

【Three-Function Sprayer Head】Three-function sprayer with Stream, Spray and Blade Sweep Mode. Stream for filling water, spray for rinsing and blade sweep mode for sweeping, Providing stable water pressure, makes cleanup easier.

【Easy to Install】Pull down hose and water Line hose altogether, pre-installed in kitchen faucet to save much time under the sink. Plumber is not required. Designed to fit 3-hole configuration. Installation process can be completed within 30 minutes.

【Easy to Clean】Oil Rubbed Bronze finish & Surface transition design. Prevent dirty / water stain from sticking to faucet surface, Cleaning faucet by cloth is enough in Daily Use.

【Sleek Design】Tulip kitchen faucet design makes your kitchen simple and neat. Pull-Down Function makes it easy to use.

【Smart Handle Design】: Single handle operates with 90 degree forward rotation, enable to control water temperature and flow volume easily.