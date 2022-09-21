Top 10 Best propane instant water heater Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: Camplux 4.22 GPM Instant Propane Gas Water Heater,Tankless Propane Gas Water Heater with Over-Heating Protection,Camping Water Heater for Remote Cabins,Barns,Pet Washing
- Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used. Save up to 50% in water heating costs according to the Department of Energy
- EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; Refer to Sizing Map. Requires 60 AMP Double Pole Breaker, 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- Warranty and Certifications; Lifetime Warranty on electronics, exchanger and element; UL-499 certified; ETL Listed
- Endless on-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 17 x 17 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used. Save up to 50% in water heating costs according to the Department of Energy
- EcoSmart ECO 27 Sizing; Refer to the sizing map. Requires 3x40 AMP Double Pole Breaker, 27-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for whole home applications; provides between 2.7 and 6.5 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- Warranty and Certifications; Limited Lifetime Warranty on electronics, exchanger and element; UL-499 certified; ETL Listed
- Self Modulating Technology & digital temperature control in 1-degree increments for complete control of hot water for even greater savings and control
- Save up to 50% on your water heating costs with the most advanced
- Save space - up to 90% smaller. Easy to maintain, easy-to-replace heating elements. Activation flow is 0. 3 GPM
- On Demand, endless hot water and Copper and stainless components designed for efficiency, durability and easy replacement. Lifetime for residential use. Breaker recommended 4 x 40 Amps DP
- 6 GPM tank less water heater provides on-demand, endless hot water. Pipe Fittings: 3/4 inch NPT
- Endless Hot Water: Enjoy unlimited hot water flow throughout the house; compact, durable, and easy to install; professional installation recommended
- Energy and Space Efficient: Space-saving design conserves energy as it heats only when necessary
- Optimal Water Pressure: High-performance up to 6.5 GPM hot water flow rate for a powerful, constant stream
- Enhanced scale detection lessens possibility of serious, long-term damage to unit
- Guaranteed to Last: 10-, 5-, and 1-year residential factory warranty for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively
- The product is highly durable
- The product is easy to use
- Manufactured in China
- Heating elements are durable and are threaded for easy replacement
- Activation Flow - 0.3 GPM
- Save up to 45% on your water heating costs
- NEVER run out of hot water with an ECOSMART tank less water heater.
- Save up to 12 cubic feet of storage space.
- Easy to install. Digital temperature display in 1-degree increments
- Works with low water pressure and activates at 0. 25 GPM
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 4 GPM that activates only on demand and no pilot light needed, reducing energy consumption
- Sleek, modern design with black tempered glass front panel featuring an easy to use LED display controls
- Features fully automatic temperature controls with an energy saving mode and child lock technology
- Safe electronic ignition system; Plugs into standard 110v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and comes with horizontal venting allowing for a convenient and quick installation
- Lifetime warranty
- Save up to 60-percent on your water heating cost with an ECOSMART electric tankless water heater
- Never run out of hot water with an ECOSMART tankless water heater
- Patented Self Modulating Technology and design.Activation flow 0.3 GPM
- ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
- Energy and Space Efficient: Space-saving design conserves energy as it heats only when necessary
- Optimal Water Pressure: High-performance 7.5 GPM hot water flow rate for a powerful, constant stream
- Instant Heating: Circ-Logic technology enables recirculation patterns that coincide with your typical habits; Wi-Fi monitoring creates hot water on demand
- Guaranteed to Last: 12-, 5-, and 1-year residential and 5-, 5-, and 1-year commercial factory warranty for heat exchanger, parts, and labor respectively
- Naturally vented outdoors: you don't need to buy a extra venting
- Serves to a variety of applications, since washing your car, windows cleaning, wash your horse or your dog and take a hot shower
- Perfect for campsites, cabins, remote areas or just around the house. BTU/h - 35000 BTU/h. Fuel Type - LPG(liquid propane gas). pipe fittings - 1/2 inch NPT, incoming/outgoing water and gas
- Provide endless hot water on demand only as needed
- No electrical connection is required
Our Best Choice: Camplux 4.22 GPM Instant Propane Gas Water Heater,Tankless Propane Gas Water Heater with Over-Heating Protection,Camping Water Heater for Remote Cabins,Barns,Pet Washing
Product Description
Outdoor life always gives people enthusiasm and happiness and CAMPLUX outdoor has that figured out. CAMPLUX outdoor is an important part of JAL group and dedicated to providing you an easy and efficient outdoor life style. With more than 15 years profound experience in gas and electrical industry, JAL group is becoming one of the leading manufacturers in home appliances. Portability, energy saving and innovation are the three key elements of CAMPLUX products. CAMPLUX range is constantly expanding so keen an eye out for quality, innovative products.
CAMPLUX. Enjoy Outdoor Life!
Features-
The Camplux 12Linstant propane gas water heater is ideal for camping, to the beach or family vacations mountain cabins horse stables etc. It can be also mounted indoors where is well ventilated if a flue pipe is intalled additionally.(the flue pipe not included) Turn the ignition on with 2 size “D”cell batteries whenever electricity is not needed!Applicable water pressure from 4.0～110.0 PSI. Hot water output 4.22 gallons per minute, work easily with great performance.The operating propane gas pressure is 0.4PSI with maximum power output 11,0000 btu/hour.The gas water heater can’t be used for drinking water.The camplux tankless propane water heater line was not recommend for elevation above 2000 ft.
Why Camplux?
Camplux dedicated to providing you an easy and efficient outdoor life style. Portability, energy saving and innovation are the three key elements for Camplux. With the most advanced technology in water heating, our tankless water heaters can save you up to 50 percent on water heating costs. water heaters save you money, they are also compact and wall-mounted so you save valuable storage space for a new closet!
Bullet Points of Camplux 4.22 GPM Tankless Water Heater
4.22 gallons hot water output per minute with digital temperature display.Flame failure device, anti-freezing protection and over heating protection to ensure the safety.The simple design and high output structure with 88.5% thermal efficiency. You can get instant endless hot water easily wherever you are.Maximum power output at 110,000btu/hour, supply you instant endless hot water at any time.
Save Money-High thermal efficiency at 88.5% .
Save Space-Traditional tank heaters take up a lot of space.
Connect gas regulator and gas inlet brass fittings by torque wrench with torque force between 20-28 Nm.
Enjoying Your Outdoor Shower with Camplux 4.22 GPM Gas Water Heater
The 4.22 GPM Camplux portable tankless water heater is perfect for campsites, cabins, or simply around the house. Wash your car, wash your boat, take a hot shower, wash the dogs or the horse. The ignition is with 2 D cell batteries so it makes it great for off grid or other areas where electricity is not readily available. The ideal operating range for the 4.22 GPM Camplux portable tankless water heater is 4.0～110.0 PSI.Camplux water heater focus on innovative combustion technology and advanced multiple protection systems to ensure your safety.
Suitable Applications
Outdoor Shower
Enjoying outdoor shower with endless hot water during camping trip.
Bathing Horses
Offering your horse with a relaxing shower in the afternoon.
Washing Dogs
Providing a comfortable sunbath for your pet dog.
Sold By
Camplux
Camplux
Camplux
Camplux
Camplux
Camplux
GPM
1.32
2.11
1.58
2.64
2.64
4.22
Voltage
3 volts
3 volts
3 volts
3 volts
3 volts
3 volts
Water Pressure
3.0-110.0 PSI
3.0-110.0 PSI
3.0-110.0 PSI
3.6-110.0 PSI
3.6-110.0 PSI
4.0-110.0 PSI
maximum power output
28,000btu/hour
55,000btu/hour
41,000btu/hour
68,000btu/hour
68,000btu/hour
110,000btu/hour
Item Dimensions
11.42*4.33*14.8 in
12.6*6.1*20.5 in
11.61*4.33*17.32 in
12.8*6.1*21.65 in
12.8*6.1*21.65 in
17.32*7.87*27.56 in
Compact,Light Weight Portable Design-17.32 (L)*7.87(W)*27.56(H) inch ,Weight-36.45 lb. Compact and portable design perfect for barns,cabins,outdoor instant hot shower and road trips.
Easy Installation for Instant Hot Water-It only takes you a few minutes to get 4.22 gallons per minute of instant hot water. The camplux portable water heater lights when water pressure between 4.0-110 PSI, low water pressure is perfect for campings and remote cabins.
Multiple Protection Ensure Your Safety-Flame failure device, anti-freezing protection, over heating protection to ensure the family safety. The anti-freezing drain plug discharges the residual water to avoid freezing in cold areas for long-time maintenance. Gas supply automatically shut off when high water temperature protection over 167 °F.
Power Efficient & Energey Saving -Maximum power output 68,000btu/hour, you will get instant endless hot water easily wherever you are. Compact and lightweight structure with 11.5% energy saving technology. The propane water heater exchanger and main burner are desinged with advanced combustion technology to decrease gas consumption and burning noise.
Important Tips -To avoid gas leakage caused by improper sealing of the water heater, DO NOT TWINE TEFLON TAPE between gas regulator and gas inlet pipe. The tankless water heater will “caught on fire “with improper operation. Always check gas leakage before operation.