Top 10 Best propane instant water heater Reviews

Outdoor life always gives people enthusiasm and happiness and CAMPLUX outdoor has that figured out. CAMPLUX outdoor is an important part of JAL group and dedicated to providing you an easy and efficient outdoor life style. With more than 15 years profound experience in gas and electrical industry, JAL group is becoming one of the leading manufacturers in home appliances. Portability, energy saving and innovation are the three key elements of CAMPLUX products. CAMPLUX range is constantly expanding so keen an eye out for quality, innovative products.

The Camplux 12Linstant propane gas water heater is ideal for camping, to the beach or family vacations mountain cabins horse stables etc. It can be also mounted indoors where is well ventilated if a flue pipe is intalled additionally.(the flue pipe not included) Turn the ignition on with 2 size “D”cell batteries whenever electricity is not needed!Applicable water pressure from 4.0～110.0 PSI. Hot water output 4.22 gallons per minute, work easily with great performance.The operating propane gas pressure is 0.4PSI with maximum power output 11,0000 btu/hour.The gas water heater can’t be used for drinking water.The camplux tankless propane water heater line was not recommend for elevation above 2000 ft.

Camplux dedicated to providing you an easy and efficient outdoor life style. Portability, energy saving and innovation are the three key elements for Camplux. With the most advanced technology in water heating, our tankless water heaters can save you up to 50 percent on water heating costs. water heaters save you money, they are also compact and wall-mounted so you save valuable storage space for a new closet!

4.22 gallons hot water output per minute with digital temperature display.Flame failure device, anti-freezing protection and over heating protection to ensure the safety.The simple design and high output structure with 88.5% thermal efficiency. You can get instant endless hot water easily wherever you are.Maximum power output at 110,000btu/hour, supply you instant endless hot water at any time.

Save Money-High thermal efficiency at 88.5% .

Save Space-Traditional tank heaters take up a lot of space.

Connect gas regulator and gas inlet brass fittings by torque wrench with torque force between 20-28 Nm.

The 4.22 GPM Camplux portable tankless water heater is perfect for campsites, cabins, or simply around the house. Wash your car, wash your boat, take a hot shower, wash the dogs or the horse. The ignition is with 2 D cell batteries so it makes it great for off grid or other areas where electricity is not readily available. The ideal operating range for the 4.22 GPM Camplux portable tankless water heater is 4.0～110.0 PSI.Camplux water heater focus on innovative combustion technology and advanced multiple protection systems to ensure your safety.

Outdoor Shower

Enjoying outdoor shower with endless hot water during camping trip.

Bathing Horses

Offering your horse with a relaxing shower in the afternoon.

Washing Dogs

Providing a comfortable sunbath for your pet dog.

GPM

1.32

2.11

1.58

2.64

2.64

4.22

Voltage

3 volts

3 volts

3 volts

3 volts

3 volts

3 volts

Water Pressure

3.0-110.0 PSI

3.0-110.0 PSI

3.0-110.0 PSI

3.6-110.0 PSI

3.6-110.0 PSI

4.0-110.0 PSI

maximum power output

28,000btu/hour

55,000btu/hour

41,000btu/hour

68,000btu/hour

68,000btu/hour

110,000btu/hour

Item Dimensions

11.42*4.33*14.8 in

12.6*6.1*20.5 in

11.61*4.33*17.32 in

12.8*6.1*21.65 in

12.8*6.1*21.65 in

17.32*7.87*27.56 in

Compact,Light Weight Portable Design-17.32 (L)*7.87(W)*27.56(H) inch ,Weight-36.45 lb. Compact and portable design perfect for barns,cabins,outdoor instant hot shower and road trips.

Easy Installation for Instant Hot Water-It only takes you a few minutes to get 4.22 gallons per minute of instant hot water. The camplux portable water heater lights when water pressure between 4.0-110 PSI, low water pressure is perfect for campings and remote cabins.

Multiple Protection Ensure Your Safety-Flame failure device, anti-freezing protection, over heating protection to ensure the family safety. The anti-freezing drain plug discharges the residual water to avoid freezing in cold areas for long-time maintenance. Gas supply automatically shut off when high water temperature protection over 167 °F.

Power Efficient & Energey Saving -Maximum power output 68,000btu/hour, you will get instant endless hot water easily wherever you are. Compact and lightweight structure with 11.5% energy saving technology. The propane water heater exchanger and main burner are desinged with advanced combustion technology to decrease gas consumption and burning noise.

Important Tips -To avoid gas leakage caused by improper sealing of the water heater, DO NOT TWINE TEFLON TAPE between gas regulator and gas inlet pipe. The tankless water heater will “caught on fire “with improper operation. Always check gas leakage before operation.