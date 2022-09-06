Top 10 Best propane air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Briza Features



Comes with Remote

All Briza units come with a remote, letting you control your Briza from anywhere in the room.

Handles for Easy Mobility

Molded handles make the Briza easy to move from room to room within your home.

No Hose Required

No annoying ventilation hose required. Just plug into any power outlet, crack a window to let out humidity, and relax with the cool air of a Briza.

Cools and Cleans



When air is drawn into the Briza it passes through filters that have been soaked by the water pump. As the air passes through them it picks up water vapors which provide the cooling effect in the air.

High Quality Aspen Wood



Our aspen wood filters will last 1-3 years depending on your environment and the air quality. The filters should be cleaned once every 2 months with water and vinegar to avoid dust, dirt, and calcium build-up.

4 Filters in each Air Cooler



We put 4 Filters in the Briza to make sure all air blowing out through the air cooler is filtered and cooled as much as possible.

Preforms Best in Dry Climates



Air Coolers work best in hot, dry climates. This is because the cooling effects of air coolers come from evaporating water vapor into the air. In places with high humidity there is already a high amount of moisture in the air, therefore mitigating the cooling effect.

Cools And Cleans

High Quality Aspen Wood

4 Filters

Dry Climates

About Briza



James Roberts started his consumer products business in 1984. While in grade ten, James took his mother’s entrepreneurial spirit and started selling customized key chains at the Pacific National Exhibition. After several successful years of selling customized key chains, James started looking around the globe for the best consumer products.

Dimensions

15x15x25 Inches

Watts

80

Amps

0.66

Water Tank Capacity

2.1 Gallons

Fan Speeds

3 Speeds

AIR COOLER, HUMIDIFYER, FAN – Combines the benefits of an Air Cooler, Fan and Humidifier all into one package. It is an air cooler that provides a cool breeze through evaporating water into the air, an 80° oscillating fan with three speeds, and a humidifier that provides 800ml/h moisture into the air. PLEASE NOTE: This is an air cooler, not an air conditioner. It will blow cold air and cool your ambient temperature, it will not cool a whole room down.

INDOOR & OUTDOOR USE – Lightweight design so you can place anywhere in your home with ease. Great for your home office, home gym, bedroom, living room. Also great for hot days outside on the patio when you want a cool breeze.

REDUCE YOUR ENERGY BILL – The Briza only draws 80 Watts of power, compared to air conditioners which can draw over 3500 Watts. For days when you are only in one room the Briza is great when you don’t want to use the extra power to turn on A/C. Briza’s low energy consumption makes it great for Campers and RV’s

8L WATER TANK – Extra large water tank so you wont have to repeatedly re-fill the water tank throughout the day.

WORRY FREE BUYING – If anything goes wrong with your air cooler, Briza provides a one year unlimited warranty