An immediate classic and eerily prescient cultural phenomenon, from “the patron saint of feminist dystopian fiction” (The New York Moments). Now an award-profitable Hulu sequence starring Elizabeth Moss.

Glance for The Testaments, the sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, accessible now.



In Margaret Atwood’s dystopian long run, environmental disasters and declining birthrates have led to a Second American Civil War. The result is the rise of the Republic of Gilead, a totalitarian routine that enforces rigid social roles and enslaves the few remaining fertile women. Offred is a person of these, a Handmaid certain to develop little ones for 1 of Gilead’s commanders. Deprived of her husband, her little one, her freedom, and even her have name, Offred clings to her memories and her will to endure. At at the time a scathing satire, an ominous warning, and a tour de force of narrative suspense, The Handmaid’s Tale is a modern day traditional.

Consists of an introduction by Margaret Atwood