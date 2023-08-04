Top 10 Best privacy screen for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

UV Stabilized Compounds & Thick Content



Did you know, the reduced the excess weight (gsm) of a balcony screen, the a lot less visibility protection and power it will have? That’s why Our privacy screen is created with 180 gsm as opposed to most balcony screens that are only 130 gsm. Presents 90% UV protection, fabric has been dealt with with UV stabilized compound and extra humidity barrier, protecting against fence display screen from dried out, tearing and fading, significantly lengthen the lifespan.

Will come with the Stainless Grommets and Bolstered Tie



A significant visibility reducing significant responsibility screen produced from 100% HDPE that can provide up to 90% visibility reduction. Grommets are created of stainless metal, mild and flexible. Incorporated cable tie for a solitary man or woman set up. The grommets and bindings assist the display screen to keep up in the wind.

