Top 10 Best primo manual water pump Reviews

Product Description

No need to buy expensive and huge machines to get water. The small and portable KEAIDUO Water Pump will make your life easier and better! No need to lift up heavy water jugs to get water. It provides you the opportunity you get healthy and safe drinking water in one touch. It is suitable for using indoor and outdoor and also it is compatible with 2–5 gallon universal bottles. Once you charge it full, you can use it to pump out up to 4-5 gallon water bottles.

KEAIDUO Food Grade Water Bottle Pump



Food grade water pump, BPA free, no toxic, no smell, with a USB rechargeable battery – fits for 2,3,4,5 Gallon water bottle and other standard size bottles. Makes Life Easier and Better!

Why Choose Our Water Pump Dispenser?

1. Safe Material: BPA free, Food grade silicone hose, 304 stainless steel, high density ABS plastic shell.

2. USB powered: Rechargeable battery, can be used to pump out 4-6 water jugs if fully charged.

3. Fits All Standard Size Bottle: Standard size is 2.16 Inch (5.5cm) neck size, fits for 2, 3, 4, 5 gallon and other standard size water bottle.

4. Extensive use: Portable device for both indoor and outdoor use like office, home, Kitchen, camping, picnic, activities, etc

How to use the water dispenser?



1.Install Pipe

Screw the spout on the outlet of the water dispenser

2.Install Silicone Hose

Fix the silicone tube on the inlet located at the bottom of the water dispenser

3.Set On The Barrel

Pierce a hole on the cap of the water can and fix the dispenser on top of it by inserting the silicone tube through the hole

4.Press The Button

Press the on/off button for continuous discharge of the water until stopped or long press for approx. 25oz

Universal Fit

Perfectly fits screw top jug or bottle with the capacity of 2, 3, 4, 5 gallon water bottle

(Not for screw tops or bottle without cap )

Wireless & Long Battery Life

It has a built-in Rechargeable UL Certified 1200mAh Li-Ion battery. Once fully charged, it will last you a long time.

Press the power button for 3 sec and fill an approx 25oz of water continuously.

Make it easy to drink water:

Universal Fit for 2, 3, 4 and 5 Gallon Water BottlesLong Lasting Rechargable BatteryEasy One Button OperationLightweight Portable Device100% Safe For Everyone

Package includes

1 x Water Bottle Pump

1 x Stainless Steel Pipe

1 x Food Grade Silicone Hose

1 x Micro USB Charging Cable

1 x User manual

♥100% Safe for Your and Your Kids: KEAIDUO Water Bottle Dispenser is a BPA-Free product with food grade silicone hose and 304 stainless steel, high density ABS plastic, no toxic and no smell. This drinking water pump is totally safe and health to provide a healthy drinking water for you and your family.

♥High Compatibility for 2,3,4,5 Gallon Water Bottles: It’s a universal fit water bottle pump which can fits almost every water jug with 2.16inch (5.5cm) neck. Do not pry the lid of the water bottle in order to make the pump better hold the neck. Compatible with different capacity bottle: 4.5L, 5L, 7.5L, 10L, 11.3L, 15L, 18.9L. Please confirm the size of your neck before purchasing.

♥Long Lasting Battery make Your Life Easier: Built in rechargeable 1200mAh battery, Once fully charged it will pump at least 30 to 40 days or around 30 gallons of water. It basically means, for a small family it just need to be charged once in a month and for a large family just twice in a month.

♥One Switch Operation: Simply fasten the drinking water pump on the bottle mouth. One press to switch it on and another to off, Press the switch, pump 0.16 gallons of water and stop automatically. Press and hold for 3 seconds to switch the water pump to pump water all the time. Hassle free operation for everyone including elderly and kids.

♥Widely Usage: this USB charging water pump is small, lightweight and easy operation, you can use where ever you want. Use this machine in your home, kitchen, office. It is portable so that you can even use it at picnic or camping. Compared to manual water pump it is so easy to use!