Top 10 Best pressure water pump Reviews

Product Description

Amarine Made 12v Water Pressure Diaphragm Pump 20 L/min 5.5 Gpm 60 Psi – Caravan/rv/Boat/Marine



Specifications For



1) Motor Voltage: 12/24V DC

2) Max Flow rate: 20lpm (5.5gpm), can be adjusted from 3.0-20lpm (0.8-5.5gpm) as required.

3) Max Pressure: 60psi (4.2bar), can be adjusted from 10psi (0.6bar) to 60psi (4.2bar) as required.

4) SFS51-01inlet strainer for your choice. Inlet/Outlet fitting: 13mm pyramid hose barb, 1/2 NPT thread fitting for your choice.

5) Protection: pressure switch protection: pressure-off protection or circumfluence switch protection. For the powered control you can choose pump without pressure protection.

6) Duty Cycle: Intermittent (under different pressure the continuous working time will also be different)

Why choose us

* Amarine Made DC Diaphragm pump is specially made for RV/MARINE Yachts and any other pressurization system.

* All Amarine Made pumps have been strictly tested and inspected by QC department to ensure proper operation.

* The patented design delivers smooth，consistent flow at all ranges of operation, while drawing low current.

* The balanced motor design incorporates precision ball bearings for long life, motor is equipped with an integral thermal breaker.

* Marine duty fresh water pumps are enclosed to prevent incidental moisture from entering and when installed correctly, Marine Duty Fresh Water Pumps provide years of quiet operation.

* A Amarine Made pump in combination with a low backpressure water system can exceed all expectations.

* All marine duty pumps have sealed switches and are finished with a Electro Coating to inhibit corrosion.

Applicatins For



* Yacht / RV/Caravan pressurized water system

* Sprayer fixtures (Vehicle-mounted sprayers, electric sprayer)

* Clean machine, Humidifier, Water purification, Medical apparatus

* Food beverage filling & liquid transfer

* Any other pressurization system.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎11.18 x 6.42 x 5.59 inches; 6.7 Pounds

Date First Available‏:‎March 4, 2016

Manufacturer‏:‎Alfa Marine (shanghai) Co.,Ltd

ASIN‏:‎B01CJJI8YO

Country of Origin‏:‎USA

