Top 10 Best pressure washer electric Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Easily deal with the toughest homes, outdoor and automatic cleaning projects.

4 Quick-Connect spray tips and metal rod, medium and heavy duty cleaning tasks.

Powerful 1800 Watt motor generates up to 3000 PSI/1.7 GPM for maximum cleaning power.

Foam cannon for Effective Cleaning

The foam cannon that comes with the power washer can produce dense foam, easily clean the car or perform other cleaning tasks for foam spray cleaning.

Safety Lock Switch and Total Stop System

-This pressure washer features a safety lock switch that enables the spray gun to be safely locked, preventing any accidental startup.

-Automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged,saving energy and prolonging the pump’s life

Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter

We make your family’s safety our top priority, so our machine is ETL certified and its power cord offers GFCI protection

Easily remove surface tar from cars, insect stains, grease deposits on concrete, oil stains and rust stains, and other stubborn yard and garden waste and dirt.

HIGH PRESSURE FOAMER CANNON: As a high pressure foamer, the polymer corrosion-resistant detergent bottle can loose tough stuff or remove deep stains.

HIGH PRESSURE CLEANER: Powerful 1600-Watt motor generates up to 3000 PSI/2.4 GPM.Perfect for siding, decks, cement, pavement, pools, outdoor furniture, cars, trucks, RVs, ATVs and more.

LEAKPROOF CONNECTIONS: Professional metal garden hose connector and 22mm metal water outlet. Comes with a 20ft high-pressure hose (metal connection) to avoid annoying water leakage.

TOTAL STOP SYSTEM: Power Pressure Washer Features Safety Automatic Total Stop System (TSS), which automatically shuts off the pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life. We provide 33 ft power cord with inline GFCI for use on all exterior outlets.

CUSTOMER SUPPORT: We provide a 2 year warranty, if you have any problems with your high pressure cleaner, you can contact us at any time. If you are not satisfied, you can get a full refund within 30 days! !

So you had known what is the best pressure washer electric in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.