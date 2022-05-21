Top 10 Best prescription safety glasses for women Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Welcome to LIACELEE’s anti-fog goggles shop



The story about LIACELEE‘s shop



LIACELEE‘s

I am the father of two children. I love life and family. We want to use the products used in life to help people experience a more comfortable and relaxed life.Therefore, we have established a small company “LIACELEE”. Our main products are anti-fog glasses and care glasses.We value the recognition of our products by every customer who enters the store, and do our best to make the products better, and look forward to listening to everyone’s valuable suggestions.

Outdoor protection effect display



6 protection functions



anti-shockwindproof sandanti-foganti-splashbroad visionclear vision

PACKAGE: 1*Soft Glasses cloth, 1*Glasses box, 1*Glasses bag, 1*Silicone glasses lanyard.

Protection functions in different scenarios



At work

Anti-spattering of foreign objects during work

Outdoor anti-pollen allergy

Prevent spring pollen from entering the eyes and causing allergies

Use the computer for a long time

Can prevent blue light and protect eyes

Outdoor sports

It can also better protect your eyes during outdoor sports

Anti-fog lens

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Anti-blue UV

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Goggles shape

Round

Round

Round

Round

Round

color

Blue

Pink

Gray

Transparent

Orange

【Antigone safety goggles】Glasses transparent lenses with fog coating technology side and top shields protect against flying debris, splashes airborne droplets, can protect the eyes of adults maintain clear field of vision from the external environment.

【Safety glasses blue light protection】Blue light blocker and 400 lenses resist 100% bluelight and UVA/UVB rays, protection Alleviates visual fatigue and discomfort from browsing mobile phones,tablets, gaming and working under.

【Lightweight frame and stylish goggles】Durable, Scratch-resistant, flexible and super light, Unisex design,give you a perfect fit without the slipping no matter the face type or head size, feature an anatomical temple design for a comfy, yet secure fit that feels great all day long.

【Nurse safety goggles】nursing glasses Maximum utility across a myriad of environments，when you have jobs or environments that Require reliable, comfortable eye protection, you can choose our safety glasses confidently.

【nursing glasses】chemistry lab glasses , clear lens. No color difference, restore the true color. Besides, you can remove the lens at any time and replace it with the lens you want.PACKAGE: 1*Soft Glasses cloth, 1*Glasses box, 1*Glasses bag, 1*Silicone glasses lanyard.

