Top 10 Best powered water heater anode Reviews

24-HOUR ROTTEN EGG SMELL ELIMINATIOIN

No matter what causes the odors of sulfur in your water, the Corro-Protec Powered Anode Rod can solve this problem in just a few hours. Once the system is operational, the energy projected by the Impressed Current Cathodic System will prevent these unpleasant smells for years to come!

STOPS CORROSION INSIDE TANK

Our Corro-Protec anode combined with electrical current will provide added corrosion protection and increase the life of your hot water tank. Our system provides a layer of permanent corrosion protection on the internal welds and weak points of the tank. This technology is recognized by corrosion specialists and has been laboratory tested.

REDUCES LIMESCALE ACCUMULATION

Limescale deposits cause significant costs for the rehabilitation of water pipes and heating installations and are also responsible for significant energy losses. The energy sent by the Corro-Protec imposed current anode is used to destabilize the calcium molecule found within the water, which has the effect of preventing the chemical reaction that normally creates calcite.

15 Minutes installation – We’ve included step-by-step instructions to make it easier to replace your old water heater hex-head anode with our Corro-Protec with easy-to-follow directions for beginners.



Prepare

Turn off electrical power supplyTurn off water supplyRemove the water pressure from the tankRemove the magnesium anode

Install

Install Teflon tape on the lower portion of the Corro-ProtecInsert and screw the Corro-Protec

Plug it

Install the ground on the hot water tankConnect the Corro-Protec Anode on the rectifierConnect the rectifier

Smaller & Better

Even though it is much smaller than the magnesium anode present in your tank, the Corro-Protec anode uses a completely different technology and will last much longer and will offer better protection to your tank. In addition, its format greatly facilitates installation.

We have been testing Corro-Protec in the laboratory for more than 12 years in order to offer you safe and effective products.

Sacrificial VS Powered Anode



DESIGNED AND TESTED TO LAST MORE THAN 20 YEARS

When a hot water tank is exposed to corrosive water, the magnesium anode will transfer electrons to the inner side of the hot water tank to protect it. The anode will slowly break up. After a few years, there will be no more protection for corrosion.

All you need to do is replace the original anode with the Corro-Protec and simply connect the current rectifier. Our Corro-Protec combined with electrical current will provide improved corrosion protection and increase the life of your water heater.

Made of stable materials that do not disintegrate

Generates permanent protection instead of temporary protection

Doesn’t require any maintenance

Safe to use with a water softener

Made in North America

Tank capacity

10 to 120 Gallon

10 to 39 Gallon

40 to 89 Gallon

90 to 120 Gallon

Rectifier

15 mA

5 mA

15 mA

15 mA

5mA

Anode Rod Size

Regular

Regular

Regular

X-Large

Regular

Fit Any Brand (except Bradford White)

✓

✓

✓

Fit Bradford White Hot Water Tank

✓

Works with all type of water (well water, city water, water softener, ..)

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

SAY GOODBYE TO ODORS – Eliminate your water heater odor problem by removing the rotten egg smell caused by hydrogen sulfide with our advanced powered anode rod.

PERMANENT CORROSION PROTECTION – Designed to replace your 10-39-gallon water heater’s hex head anode rod, it can help defend against any level of water hardness.

ENERGY EFFICIENT DESIGN – By reducing mineral accumulation on the tank it can help improve the water quality while reducing stress on the tank to reduce energy costs.

QUICK AND EASY INSTALLATION – We’ve included an easy-to-follow paper and step-by-step online PDF instructions to make installing your anode rod much easier.

WARRANTY & QUALITY – Manufactured right here in Canada, our hot water heater anode rod not only extends the life of your tank but is backed by a 20-year warranty.