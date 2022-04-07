Top 10 Best power strip safety cover Reviews

Top 10 Best power strip safety cover in 2022 Comparison Table
Safety 1st Power Strip Cover for Baby Proofing
- Keep Children Safe - Helps keep outlets covered and plugs securely away from children
- Customizable fit - Expandable design fits power strips up to 13.5 inches in length
- Full strip coverage - Covers the power strip, on/off switch and plugs, preventing cords from being pulled out
- Floor or wall mounted - Cover can be used on the floor or mounted on a wall in any room of the home
- 1 piece set - This kit includes one power strip cover
Mommy's Helper Power Strip Safety Cover
- Makes power strips tamper resistant
- Fits single row power strips and surge protectors
- 2 re useable nylon zip cord keepers for securely bundling up the power cords in use
- Stick on cord identifier labels included
- Includes 4 safety plugs to cover any unused stip outlets
Power Strip Surge Protector 2 Pack - 6 Outlet Power Strip with USB(3 x 2.4A ), Flat Plug Extension Cord with Multiple Outlets, Mountable, 1200 Joules, 5 ft, Slide-to-Close Outlet Covers, White
- 【Surge Protector Power Strip with USB】- Expands a standard 3 prong wall outlet to 6 surge-protected and grounded plugs, in addition to 6 AC outlets, this power strip provides 2.4 amp USB charging for up to three mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, bluetooth speakers, e-readers and more; with this power strip with usb, you can conveniently reach multiple outlets to cover all your devices and keeping your rechargeable electronics ready to use at any moment
- 【Power Strips with Surge Protection】- Safeguard your valuable and vulnerable electronics against voltage spikes and serious power events such as lightning-induced surges with 1200 joules AC suppression; a blue 'Surge Protection' indicator illuminates when the surge protector is turned on, so you know the power outlet is functioning properly; a sleek and neat charging station for desktop, home, office, gaming setup, college dorm room and apartment
- 【Mountable Power Strip Flat Plug】- The extension cord with usb ports features a space-saving angled flat plug that helps you connect to a wall outlet located behind furniture that is placed flush against the wall; the plug is attached to a 5 foot power cord, which gives you more choices in placing the surge protector with usb away from the wall outlet. Keyhole-shaped mounting slots on the back of the power surge protector allow you to permanently install it on any flat surface, including walls
- 【Safety Approved Surge Protector Power Strip】- The surge protector flat plug is equipped with slide-to-lock safety covers to keep unused outlets closed, so you can rest assured children won't be able to access the outlets and cause damage or incur injury; built-in On/Off switch and 10 amp circuit breaker offers power control and overload protection over all outlets; constructed with fire-resistance material, this flat plug extension cord ensures your home and equipment stay safe
- 【What You Get】- AUOPRO Power Strip Surge Protector 2 Pack; this outlet strip is intended for indoor use only. It is ETL listed(comforms to UL 1363 and 1449) and backed by our 24 months product care to put your mind at ease. Order it now without risk!
Cable Management Box, Cord Organizer Box Cover with Cable Kit Hides Power Strips, Surge Protectors & Cords. Keeps Kids & Pet Safe, Black
- Large:16 x 6 x 5.5 inches,medium:12.6 x 5.3 x 5 inches and small:9.25 x 4.5 x 4.8 inches.Three sizes designed to meet your different size needs,provide enough flexible space for all those cables and cords around your Desk, Wall mount TV and Computer.
- Made of premium material with high density, anti-scratch surface and fire-retardant material allows you to safely manage and customize your cord organization or clean-up effort. Non-slip feet for a steady hold on the floor or on the desk.
- 3 sizes cable management boxes are ideal for storing power strips, cables, and surge protectors in a convenient place, Fits most standard 6 to 12 outlet power strips. Creates a tidy and simple environment.
- Children are drawn to plugs and electrical outlets. Our cable management box protects kids and pets from directly touching the power strips and other electrical equipment at all times !
- We offer premium quality and the best service, no matter what reason cause dissatisfaction about our product,please contact us at the first time , we’ll have thorough solution , You will never lose every cent in our shop !
Power Strip with USB, TROND Flat Plug Extension Cord with 4 Child Safety Slide Outlet Covers, 4 USB Charging Ports, Wall Mountable, 5ft Cord, Compact for Desktop, Home, Office, Travel, Cruise, White
- 【8 in 1 Power Strip with USB】This USB Power strip has 4 widely spaced AC outlets(1.5 inch) & 4 smart USB charging ports (5v/2.4a max each port, 3.4a/17w in total). All the 4 USB ports support smart charging technology, can supply power to 8 devices at the same time. Max power: 1250W (125V~10A), AC 100-250V.
- 【Sliding Outlet Cover for Child Safety】Each AC outlet of this small power strip set with a slide-to-lock safety cover, protect baby away from accidental electric shock and keep unused outlets closed from dust and debris. To help a qualified parent pay more attention to the safety of the child.
- 【Compact & Portable】Compact design in 3.90 x 3.11 x 1.18 inches. This mini power strip can maximum space-saving at home or in your travel bag. The 5ft long extension cord is made of pure copper, makes it current output more stable, the conductivity and heat dissipation are better, and it has a zip ties, which brings you great convenience.
- 【Multi Safety Protection】Our power strip is made of the top-grade ul94 v-0 flame-retardant material. On/Off overload protection switch, If the load power exceeds 1250W, the reliable circuit breaker will trip off automatically to protect your electronic devices.
- 【Right Angle Flat Plug & Wall Mountable】The 45-degree low profile flat plug design won’t block the bottom outlet, and can be easily placed behind nightstand, bed, desk and other furniture. We also added 2 mounting holes on the back to make this power strip wall mountable.
Bestseller No. 6
GE 6-Outlet Surge Protector, 2 Pack, 10 Ft Extension Cord, Power Strip, 800 Joules, Flat Plug, Twist-to-Close Safety Covers, Protected Indicator Light, UL Listed, White, 46862
- Expand Your Power – This set of two GE-branded 6-Outlet White Surge Protectors with 10ft. cords provides power for your home and office electronics.
- Extra-Long Cord – Get optimal reach with the 10ft. extra-long power cord with a flat plug at the end, which lets furniture sit closer to the wall.
- Protection – Ensure the safety of your electronics with the 800 Joules protection rating and integrated circuit breaker.
- Functional – Use the twist-to-close safety covers to seal off outlets when not in use, to avoid shock, and better organize your power by mounting the surge protector, using the keyholes on the back.
- Best in Class – GE is the #1 brand in surge protection and extension cords.
Power Strip Safety Cover-Set of 2
- Fits most standard single row outlet power strips and surge suppressors
- For added safety, includes four outlet safety plugs for any unused outlets on the power strip
- Convenient access to on/off switch
- Comes with two nylon zip cord-keepers and cord identifier labels
GE 4-Outlet Power Strip, 1.5 Ft Extension Cord, Grounded Outlets, Twist-to-Lock Safety Covers, Integrated Circuit Breaker, UL Listed, White, 14837
- Power More – Turn one outlet in to 4 with the GE 4 Outlet Power Strip with 1. 5-Foot Long Extension Cord
- Safety – Keep foreign objects out of the outlets with twist to close safety outlet covers and protect your electronics with a built-in circuit breaker for overload protection
- Compatibility – Power almost all electronics like computers, laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances, lamps, cell phones, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and smartwatches
- Rating – This power strip is UL Listed and has an electrical rating of 15 Amps, 125 Volts, and 1875 Watts
- Trusted Brand – GE is a top brand in surge protectors, power strips and wall adapters
Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Child Proofing Electrical Outlet Cover with 3 Outlet Power Strip and Protective Cord Cover Kit, 8-Foot, Standard Size
- SAFEGUARD TODDLERS from accessing and chewing dangerous electrical cords. The Sleek Socket conceals electrical outlets while permitting full use of covered outlets
- DUAL-FUNCTIONALITY combines childproof outlet covers and low-profile extension cords, blocking access to live pins and sockets by little hands while letting you continue to use lamps, routers, TVs, and other devices
- SAFER than small outlet plug protectors which are a choking hazard
- NEAT AND DISCREET. The wall-hugging, ultra-thin outlet cover and 8 feet of adhesive protective cord clips blend with the wall and nearly unnoticeable. You'll forget it's even there!
- Compatible with all "standard" size duplex outlets. The sleek socket plugs into the top receptacle of a duplex outlet without tools or expertise
Can make electricity strips tamper resistant
