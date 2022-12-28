Top 10 Best pot filler faucet wall mount brushed nickel Reviews

Top 10 Rated pot filler faucet wall mount brushed nickel in 2023 Comparison Table
SaleBestseller No. 1
GIMILI Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer High Arc Single Handle Spring Kitchen Sink Faucet Brushed Nickel Modern rv Stainless Steel Kitchen Faucets
- High Quality Design:The brushed nickel sink faucet has exquisite special solid brass body design ,rust-resistant finishing.
- Two Function Sprayer: Kitchen sink faucets setting (STREAM, SPRAY), stream for filling water, spray for rinsing, providing stable water pressure, makes cleanup easier.From now on it will create a different kitchen cleaning experience.
- Flexible to Operate: High arc 360 degree swivel spout for full sink access, pull down sprayer to avoid splashing. It suitable both single bowl and double bowl kitchen sink. Also single handle design make its easy control the hot&cold water and flow volume.
- Easy to Clean: Brushed nickel finish & surface transition design prevent dirty / water stain from sticking to faucet surface, only cleaning faucet by cloth is enough in Daily Use.
- What will you get: You will get a forever customer service. If there is any question, please feel free to email us via Amazon, we will answer you within 12 hours.
Bestseller No. 2
WOWOW Pot Filler Faucet Matte Black Commercial Wall Mount Faucet Brass Pot Filler Black Folding Faucet Stretchable Double Joint Swing Arm Pot Filler Copper Rotatable Wall Faucet
- Premium Quality Black Pot Filler: Made of Solid Brass Material, prevent corrosion and fingerprints, increases the durability and reliability of the structure. Note: Please turn off the faucet handle near the wall when not in use to extend the service life of the pot filler!
- 360° Rotatable Faucet: WOWOW pot filler faucet with 360° swing arm two handle design is convenient to fill pots on your stove quickly without the walk from sink to stove. It can retract when not in use, save your kitchen space
- Matte Black Faucet Pot Filler: Low-key in a pure black finish, resists corrosion and not easy to oxidize, for creating a modern kitchen decorating style. Drip-free aerator provides a steady water pressure, no-splash and water saving
- Wall Mount Pot Filler: US standard size brass threads 1/2'' NPS to 1/2'' NPT, single hole wall mount installation，with a installation flange for stability . NOTICE: Only fit for cold water
- Warranty & Customer Service: 5-year warranty and timely customer support are offered. It is covered by 90-day limited return. Please contact us through your order, we will try our best to assist you
Bestseller No. 3
Heyalan Brushed Gold Pot Filler Faucet Folding Stretchable Wall Mount Kitchen Restaurant Sink Faucet SUS304 Stainless Steel with Double Joint Swing Arm Single Hole Two Handles Commercial NPT
- 【American standard design】: 2.2 gpm (60 psi), 15 L/min (414 kPa), Fill the large pots or pans quickly; NPT 1/2" connecting thread, Fit for US Standard, with a installation flange for stability.
- 【Premium Material】: The core material of this brushed gold pot filler kitchen faucet is industrial-grade Stainless Steel, which increases the durability and reliability of the structure. The Brushed Nickel finish will undoubtedly complement the modern look of your kitchen and is easy to clean.
- 【Convenience and Easy Use】: The brushed gold pot filler maximum extension length is 20 inches, and spout maximum water supply radius is 19 inches. Use for Only Cold Water or Only Hot Water, One Hole Inlet Wall Mount, dual swing joints that can rotate 360 degrees, dual valve control has greater flexibility when used.
- 【Design and Workmanship】: Dual Handles brushed gold pot filler with Two ceramic valves provide smooth turning action and prevent dripping; the surface of the matte plating layer has anti-scratch and anti-corrosion properties and is not easy to oxidize. Equipped with exquisite aerator, it can provide stable pressure and straight constant water flow.
- 【PERFECT FOR FILLING POTS】: Wall-mounted brushed gold pot fillers are the perfect addition to any kitchen with the convenience of filling large pots directly on the stovetop.
Bestseller No. 4
KES Pot Filler Folding Kitchen Faucet Brass Double Joint Swing Arm Sink Faucet Articulating Wall Mount Two Handle Single Hole, Matte Black, cUPC NSF Certified Lead-Free, KN926LF-BK
- cUPC NSF Certified: This KES kitchen black pot filler faucet meets U.S. and Canada high-quality standard (Uniform Plumbing Code), certified by IAPMO. The faucet body is made from premium grade no-lead BRASS (with less than 0.25% lead content), complied with NSF/AB1953 lead-free regulation, ensuring it’s safe for drinking water. It provides much higher performance (high heat-resistance and pressure-resistance), sturdy and durability than zinc alloy ones. It can serve many years without leakage.
- Dual Valves & Articulating Arms: This pot filler faucet features the convenience of two valve controls and an articulated arm that has a maximum reach of 17 inches. Plus, it folds out of the way when not in use, which saves kitchen space. The 360°rotating design makes it easy to fill large cooking vessels quickly without having to walk from the sink to the stove. (Just remember to turn off both valves after use.)
- Superior Aerator: The superior aerator (1.8 GPM, which is compliant with California water efficiency regulations) creates a perfect aerated stream that's quiet and non-splashing. Most importantly, it saves water!
- Standard 1/2 NPT Threads: The connection threads have been updated to 1/2 NPT tapered threads (standard U.S. size). The faucet has a single hole wall-mounted installation and a single tap (not a mixer tap).
- Package Included: Pot filler faucet, 2 meters teflon tape, and escutcheon. Everything you need is in the package, you can install the faucet right away after receiving the package.
Bestseller No. 5
LEPO Pot Filler Faucet, Wall Mount Solid Brass Brushed Nickel Double Joint Swing Arm Folding Kitchen Faucets with Single Hole, 2 Handles
- Premium Materials: The core material that this wall-mounted stove kitchen faucet is made out of is industrial grade brass which adds to the durability and reliability of the construction. Brushed nickel finish would undeniably complement the modern outlook of your kitchen.
- Convenience and Easy Use: Convenience is what pot filler faucet aims to bring to homeowners with its ability to fill pots with ease. This kitchen faucet has dual swing joints that extends to up to 26 inches in length,which is ideal to use even if you have more than 4 burners.
- Exquisite Workmanship: Brushed nickel surface which is resist scratches and corrosion, not easy to oxidize. Equipped with delicate aerator provides a steady pressure and straight consistent water flow.
- Dual Handle: This wall-mounted kitchen faucet is equipped with Dual joints with 360 degree rotation, which is more convenient for controlling water flow rate or turning the water off at either the wall or spout with easy one-handed operation. Please turn off both switches when not in use. Notice: this pot filler faucet is only for cold water use.
- Easy to Install: Pot filler kitchen faucet's Quick-In system requires only 3 simple steps to install the tap, without plumbers and specialized tool, and it takes only about 15 minutes to finish the DIY installation.
Bestseller No. 6
Kraus KPF-1610SFSMB Bolden 18-Inch Commercial Kitchen Faucet with Dual Function Pull-Down Sprayhead in All-Brite Finish, Spot Free Stainless Steel/Matte Black
- COMMERCIAL-STYLE FAUCET is both flexible and functional, with a heavy-duty open coil spring spout for an industrial look – PERFECT FIT: Optimized for home use, compact 18-inch height fits beneath almost any kitchen cabinet – PULL-DOWN spray head offers an extended range of motion all around the sink
- TWO-TONE SPOT-FREE STAINLESS CHROME FINISH creates a sleek, sophisticated look with a subtle contrast; SPOT-FREE FINISH: all-Brite spot free stainless steel finish resists water spots and fingerprints for a cleaner looking faucet. Available in multiple single-tone and two-tone finish options, so you can create a LOOK YOU LOVE
- DUAL-FUNCTION spray head with easy-clean rubber nozzles offers aerated stream for everyday cleaning and powerful spray for heavy-duty rinsing; DOCKING ARM WITH HOLDER keeps flexible spring sprayer securely in place
- SMART HANDLE DESIGN: Single handle operates with 90 degree forward rotation, allowing for installation in tighter spaces with no backsplash clearance needed; PREMIUM CERAMIC CARTRIDGE provides long-lasting leak-free use
- Escutcheon Plate not Included, Bottom Grid Included
SaleBestseller No. 7
HAIYUNDA Pot Filler Folding Faucets,Wall Mount Pot Filler Kitchen Faucet Solid Brass,Swing Arm Folding Brushed Gold Modern Kitchen Sink Faucet Folding Stretchable with Single Hole Two Handles
- EVERYDAY LUXURY: Brushed Gold finish adds a touch of sophistication to any room.pot filler with dual handle design for easy operation.
- PRACTICAL DESIGN: wall mount installation frees up extra space on the countertop,Approximately 21.3 in. dual-jointed swing spout folds neatly against the wall when not in use.
- LONG REACH: Swivel double jointed spout,Dual joints allow for maximum reach up to 21.3 inches from the wall.
- WATER WHERE YOU NEED IT: Convenient pot filler kitchen faucet offers water access directly over your cooktop,Convenient swing-arm spout.
- INSTALLATION: Designed to fit single-hole, wall-mount configurations using cold water only,Standard 1/2 NPT tapered threads(standard U.S.size),designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connections for saving man-hour cost during installing.
Bestseller No. 8
Havin Brass Pot Filler,Pot Filler Faucet Wall Mount,Brass Material,with Double Joint Swing Arms (Matte Black)
- ✔Pot Filler Faucet:100% High Quality Brass Material,Ensures Durability and Easy Cleaning.
- ✔More Safe Leak Free Design:Dual Handles pot filler with Two ceramic valves provide smooth turning action and prevent dripping;with 1pc spare valve for future replacement.
- ✔Product is 360° Rotatable：Dual Jointed Swing Spout,Use for Only Cold Water or Only Hot Water,One Hole Inlet Wall Mount.
- ✔High Water Flow Rate: 4 gpm @ 60 psi, 15 L/min @ 414 kPa,Fill the large pots or pans quickly;NPT1/2" or NPSM1/2" connecting thread,Fit for US Standard,with a installation flange for stability.
- ✔Exceptional Customer Service: Our after sales team has more than 15 years product knowlage and experience can help to solve your product problem within 8 hours and we provice 5 years warranty for all our faucets.Free parts or Free faucet are available ,just feel free to contact us by Email through Amazon order or [email protected] to provide us details.
Bestseller No. 9
BAGNOLUX Pot Filler Faucet Wall Mount Commercial Kitchen Faucet Cold Water Only Double Lever Handle with Dual Joint Swing Arm, Matte Black
- ➤Lower lead BRASS: Premium brass body (with less than 0.25% lead content), safe for drinking water, provides much higher performace (high heat-resistance and pressure-resistance), sturdy and durability than stainless steel ones. It can serve many years without leakage. The estimated service life is more than twenty years!
- ➤Product is 360° Swivel Degree Rotates: Dual Jointed Swing Spout,Use for Only Cold Water or Only Hot Water,One Hole Inlet Wall Mount.Double handle double valve design, control the flow switch with any handles. PLEASE turn off the both handles after finish using. Double-jointed foldable spout arms can reach 20.3" at full extension.
- ➤ Great Water Flow: Max 5.5 GPM, Equipped with Swiss Neoperl Aerator provides a steady pressure and straight consistent water flow. Connection threads have been updated to 1/2 NPT tapered threads (universal U.S. size). Easy installation: screw the faucet into the wall female threaded connector and you are done!
- ➤ Easy installation: screw the faucet into the wall female threaded connector and you are done! You can push it back to wall when not in use, saving your ktichen working space. 360°rotating design，more convenient to clean, cook and so on.
- ➤Guarantee Service:100% guarantee available.5-year free replacement, Any reason makes you dissatisfy with this kitchen faucet, let us know and we will make it right,full refund or free replacement,whichever you prefer.
Bestseller No. 10
CWM Pot Filler Faucet Stainless Steel Commercial Wall Mount Kitchen Sink Faucet Folding Stretchable with Single Hole Two Handles
- Constructed by 1.5mm thick SUS 304 stainless steel tubes; Equipped with solid brass ceramic cartridge; No Leak compliant.
- Equipped with CWM Aerator provides a steady pressure and straight consistent 3.5 GPM water flow; 100% factory high pressure and low pressure tested
- Lead free construction; pure stainless steel construction with Polished Inner Surface, every drop of water passing through the pot filler is natural, no harmful materials added
- Two valves for double flow control; dual swing joints allows the pot filler to easily fold away when not in use
- NPT 1/2" conical connection thread (without brass fittings), can prevent water leakage without using water tape; NPSM 1/2" connection thread, need to use water tape; Fit for US Standard, with a installation flange for stability .
Our Best Choice: Kingston Brass KS8101DL Concord Pot Filler, Polished Chrome, 13″ Length
Our rating: (4.8 / 5)
[ad_1] Modern fashion. Smooth style and design. Double jointed arrive at. Single hole wall mount installation. Ceramic disk cartridge. Swing arm spout extends 21.5 in.. Max 1.8 GPM/6.8 LPM h2o flow amount at 60 PSI. .5 in. IPS h2o link. Made from reliable brass. Made in Taiwan. Assembly necessary. Spout clearance: 4 in.. Spout attain: 21.5 in. . Smooth cylindrical faucet that is convenient and quickly workable when doing work in the kitchen..
Solid brass design
Drip-free of charge ceramic disc cartridge
Wall mount solitary gap set up
Convenient swing-arm spout
Swivel double jointed spout, increase up to 20″
8-5/16″ spout peak
1/2″ IPS inlet link