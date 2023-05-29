Top 10 Best portable water heater shower Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Portable outdoor camping shower, built-in 4400mAh rechargeable battery, USB charging line, applicable for hiking, backpacking, pet cleaning, car washing. Portable outdoor camping shower system applicable for personal showering, cleaning or rinsing the dirty gear in your home & garden or outdoor, it is a very good outdoor equipment for outdoor showering, like camping, hiking, caravanning, boating, fishing, hunting, traveling, even watering the plants or car washing.

Easy to operate

Built-in retractable clip hook, extending 2.5cm, can be hung on the side of the bucket/tent frame.

Press the switch to start the shower

Easy to charge

Use USB TYPE-C cable to charge；

Real-time battery display；

4H can be fully charged on 5V/1A

Working to About 80 Minutes on Full Battery

Free Your Hands

With a suction cup holder, S-shaped hanging hook and flexible 6.5-foot hose. The system allows you to suspend it safely from a tree, against a car window or anywhere you need hands-free advantage

Product Specifications:

Battery Capacity: 4400mAh (Full Battery Working Time: About 80 Minutes)

Battery Charging Method: USB Type-C output of 5V, 0.5-2A

Outlet Flow Rate: 1 Gallons(4L) /minAnd 0.8 Gallons(3L)/min (Dual Mode)

Hose Length: Inlet 2ft/0.6m; Outlet 6ft/1.8m

Pump Size: Length: 5.9 in; Width: 3.3 in; Thickness: 2.5 in

Safety specifications: RoHSstandard, EN 55014-1 and EN55014-2

What’s in the Box?

1 x Shower head and 1 x Pump

1 x 6 ft (1.8 m) Hose and 1 x 2 ft (0.6 m) Hose

2 x O-ring and 1 x Filter

1 x Suction cap and 1 x Hook for hanging

1 x Shower head holder

1 x USB charge cable

1 x Manual

Package Dimensions‏:‎9.8 x 7.01 x 4.21 inches; 2.47 Pounds

Batteries‏:‎2 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)

Date First Available‏:‎September 17, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎AZXJC

ASIN‏:‎B08JC5GWZ1

