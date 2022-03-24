Top 10 Best portable room air conditioner non vented Reviews

Top 10 Best portable room air conditioner non vented in 2022 Comparison Table
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 215+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
- 3-in-1 OPERATION (Cool/Fan/Dry) - Cool mode provides powerful cooling and dehumidifying in hot days. Fan mode circulates air and dry mode is ideal for rainy and damp days.
- AUTO SWING AIR VENT - Oscillating air vent circulates air evenly to avoid hot spots.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS - 2 cooling and fan speeds allow you to customize your cooling.
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 250 SQ. FT. - LP0621WSR is ideal for cooling medium rooms (10 'X 25')
- OUTDOOR COOLING: Designed to cool outdoor areas up to 500 square feet using evaporated water - most effective when used in dry climates outdoors and not in enclosed indoor spaces
- PORTABLE HUMIDIFIER: 4 heavy-duty locking wheels with 2 fan speeds, and a built-in plug makes this ideal for all tailgates, camping trips, and outdoor cookouts
- MANUAL AND CONTINUOUS FILL: Continuous fill option by attaching a household hose with the included float adaptor, with low water shut off sensor
- ELECTRONIC HUMIDITY CONTROL: With the adjustable features, you can set your preferred relative humidity between 50% - 90%; Take control of the unit from the touch panel, remote, or use the timer function for auto shut off
- MONITOR WATER LEVELS: Uses water evaporation to cool warm, stale air and circulate cool, refreshing air in a 500 square foot area at a rate of 1,300 cubic square feet per minute; Monitor the water levels with the convenient water level display; Water capacity: 4.8 gallons
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 8,000 BTU DOE (14,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (17.1 x 13.8 x 28.1 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- COOLS ROOMS FAST - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, effective cooling for rooms up to 350 sq. ft. It’s the perfect small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just roll this portable air conditioner with wheels into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- [ Powerful Efficient Cool air conditioner] Cool your room, home, bedroom, apartment and office with Airo Comfort’s portable air conditioner. Beat the heat and stay comfortable, it’s perfect for rooms approx. 200 sq. ft. With horizontal or vertical window installation, and automatic wind swing motion to evenly distribute the cool air throughout any room.
- [User- Friendly Programmable Control Function] Simple and easy to use. The Airo Comfort portable air conditioner has a clear and elegant LED display on the front panel, which can be turned off when you sleep. It also features a digital touch button panel on top which includes a Timer, Model, Speed, Power and the LED display. Additional functions like: LED on/off, Sleep and select (°C /°F) can be controlled using the remote control included.
- [ 3 in 1 Operation Models] The compact and modern floor air conditioner combines cooling, fan and dehumidifier models with a quiet performance for peaceful sleep, work and relaxing time.
- [ Easy to Install and Easy to Move] All accessories are included in the packaging, with clear instructions and drawings to help you install quickly and without the need of special tools. The unit has wheels, so it can easily be moved around in any room that is window accessible.
- [WASHABLE AIR FILTER] The air conditioner has a removable and washable double-layered filter to protect you and your family from dust, pet dander and hair. We recommend you to clean the filter every two weeks of operation. Regular cleaning and maintenance will ensure your air conditioner to work efficiently and help prevent air quality issues.
- LOW NOISE PERFORMANCE: Operates at sound levels as low as 52dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS: 3 cooling and fan speeds allow you to customize your cooling.
- MAXIMUM USABILITY: Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- AUTO RESTART: After a power failure, auto restart will automatically turn the unit back on when power is restored
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 260 Square Fee: LW6017R is ideal for cooling medium rooms (10' X 25')
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 6,000 BTU DOE (10,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- Portable Electric Air Conditioner：This air conditioner is convenient and easy to move. The side handle groove design makes it easy to move; moving casters make it easy to move, flexible and durable. The air conditioner can be moved to the bedroom, living room, kitchen or even outdoors, which is more convenient than traditional air conditioners and fans.
- 2-1 Air Cooler & Tower Fan：One machine has many enjoyments. 1. Anhydrous state: when the fan is used 2. Add water state: when the humidifier is used 3: Use with ice: as cool as an air conditioner
- 7L Large Water Tank：7L large water tank, cooler and longer lasting, refrigeration avoids frequent addition of water. The water level perspective window allows you to view the water level at any time, and it is covenient to control water addition.
- 3 Speeds/Modes：This air conditioner has three modes and three wind speeds. Wind speed: fast, medium and slow. Mode: normal, natural, sleep. You can change the selection mode according to the time, place and situation
- Convenient and Smart：The 12H timer switch allows you to sleep peacefully until dawn, and let you have a good night's sleep to accompany you through the hot summer; remote control, bid farewell to the troubles of getting up. The 5M remote control allows you to adjust the operating status of the air-conditioning fan at any time without getting up, allowing you to enjoy the exclusive coolness
- FOLLOW ME FUNCTION - The easy to use remote control includes a FOLLOW ME function, which allows the remote to act as a thermostat allowing for more precise temperature control. Top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer.
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 5,000 BTU SACC/CEC (8,500 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 12.2 x 27.6 in.) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 64°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest.
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms.
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store.
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- 3 CONVENIENT MODES: Use as an Air Conditioner, Fan and Dehumidifier with built-in continuous drain design and effective cooling for spaces up to 200 square feet. Includes washable dust filters to trap dirt and debris before they build up, improving indoor air quality and AC unit life span.
- 2 SPEEDS & MORE: Adjust between two fan speeds, save energy with Sleep Mode and program times of use or shutoff with the automatic on/off timer up to 24-hours.
- SPACE-SAVING DESIGN: Portable AC unit perfect for single room cooling including bedroom, apartment, college dorm room, garage and more. Move the free standing air conditioner from room-to-room with four easy mobility caster wheels.
- USER-FRIENDLY UNIT: A big LED digital display touch control panel and full-function remote control make this 7000 BTU portable air conditioner easy to use, especially while lounging around or when adjusting settings from a distance.
- SELF-EVAPORATING SYSTEM: This air conditioning unit’s evaporative technology draws moisture out of the room and evaporates it into the outside air, reducing the need to empty a water bucket (except in areas with high humidity).
Our Best Choice: Evaporative Air Cooler, 3-IN-1 Portable Air Conditioner for Room Personal Bladeless Fan/AC Cooling & Humidification, 3 Wind Speeds, 3 Modes, 360° Oscillation, 1-8H Timer, Color night light,Tower Fan For Home Office (Black)
Product Description
XIAOXIAO Evaporative Air Cooler you cannot Pass up!
It is relief immediately after a very long day’s get the job done, no noisy equipment for your rooms and comfort and ease on a summer season porch. It is a tough bladeless oscillating tower admirer with an aesthetically satisfying glance fitting for your modern décor.
It is your XiaoXiao.
Be aware:Finest use in a modest and validated place , this sort of as bedroom, workplace, kitchen area, garage etc. It is also terrific for individual use,regarded as the various humid amount,the general performance of the cooler would varies,you should do stick to the person guide when applying.
Transform off the light in 5 minutes
Immediately after stopping the procedure for 5 minutes, the indicator light will routinely convert off, and there is no outcome of mild on sleep.
Two regulate solutions
Distant regulate and touch command, free decision, handy and relaxed.Faucet the panel or simply click the remote handle from a length to handle the equipment. You can handle it without getting up from the mattress or sofa. It truly is actually hassle-free.
Uncomplicated to clean
The straightforward style and design would make it quite uncomplicated to thoroughly clean,It can be cleaned with a fabric,Lifetime has been really occupied,Permit Xiaoxiao swap cooler totally free your hands and get pleasure from the interesting it brings.
Proficiently Flow into Air Move
As much as the airflow is worried, this bladeless tower enthusiast adapts powerful motor and air amplifier technological innovation that produces regularly easy stream of air. Xiaoxiao oscillating tower enthusiast also gives you the possibility to angle the way of louver upper and down.
3 Modes/3 Wind speeds
Normal / pure / rest a few wind mode, small / medium / superior a few wind method, appropriate for many wants, these as residing space / bed room / business.The wind-chill effect Xiaoxiao tower supporter provides is related to a breeze you would at any time working experience in nature.Make you truly feel very relaxed in any natural environment.
ladeless Layout
Bladeless design and style is not only for clean breeze, but most for the basic safety. If you have young children and pets, remember to undertake the bladeless alternative. Spinning blades will reminder you about the protection concern all the time when you are absent from you young children or pets.Cleaning is also extremely hassle-free.
【Bladeless Design & Chill Round Air Stream】 Bladeless style and design&air amplifier technological know-how can make this transportable air cooler delivers a stream of easy, comfort and ease and high-velocity air, swift cooling off function. As analyzed, an evaporative air cooler like this can reduced area temperature by all over 15°F in the scorching summer time. With the bladeless structure, no far more be concerned about home working with for children and pets, assure 100% security and very straightforward to thoroughly clean.
【Humidification Function to Conquer The Dry & Heat】 It gets incredibly hot and dry in summertime, with a ceiling supporter only blows incredibly hot air and jogging a central AC costs a good deal. Properly, XIAOXIAO portable air conditioner with humidification and cooling operate will be your key weapon to survive through the heating months, with the evaporative cooling method naturally humidifies dry air bordering and with ice packs to blow chilly air, no additional window hose putting in desired, plug and enjoy for speedy cooling.
【3 Wind Speeds, 3 Cooling Modes, Excess 360 Levels Swing Feature】- This swamp cooler is made with usual/pure/sleeping mode to satisfy diverse needs, and just about every manner adopts higher/middle/small wind speeds to generate a comfortable zone for you, with 360° automated swing perform to provide prevalent coolness to amazing down your space.
【Panel/Distant Manage, Timer and Moveable Design】Our Evaporative tower lover is outfitted with 1-2-4-8Hrs timer element and distant management amplify your liberty even it has panel manage way. Have your individual AC enthusiast in hand from 20 feet absent with out possessing to get up from what you are enjoying. Also,Lockable Wheels Effortless Going : 360°caster wheels and make it straightforward to move your unit from place to area.
【110W Power Conserving & Tranquil Working Motor】Compared with expensive central AC, our small air conditioning lover has no compressor which is a lot more environmentally friendly. By including ice or chilly drinking water, you can effortlessly appreciate more coolness in seconds with a reduced price tag. this evaporative air cooler has been processed to minimize sound for hassl.