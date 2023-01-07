Top 10 Best portable hand air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Mobile Rescue Cool Down System

3X more powerful than the original Airwirl model or any similar looking counterfeit product the all new Airwirl 3.0 utilizes a more advanced patent pending air blade design and 2 speed motor to deliver 3X more air flow from its ultra compact turbine fan. With each 2 cups of ice added, Airwirl delivers 20-40 minutes of pure, refreshing cold air relief…anywhere! It’s the ultimate “mobile” rescue cool down machine!

Personal fans do not change warm ambient air temperatures. Misters and evaporative towels are simply not convenient or effective to use “everywhere”. Airwirl’s compact and powerful air flow system changes warm ambient air temperatures by as much as 20 degrees to help satisfy your immediate cool down needs.

Setup is easy. Simply remove the fan lid, add ice, and power it up with either 3 AA batteries (recommend Ultimate Lithium brand AA batteries) or optional microUSB power cord (sold separately). In a matter of seconds, you can begin your rescue cool down journey.

Get Cool Fast With Airwirl 3.0

Because ice typically lasts 20-40 minutes when lowering warm ambient temperatures as much as 20 degrees, we provide Airwirl with a 20 minute Auto-Off feature. Ice generally delivers 20-40 minutes of refreshing cool air relief, depending upon fan speed, before needing replacement. To maximize ice preservation, turn it ON when you need it. Turn it OFF when you don’t. The two speed push button power switch makes it easy to cycle your Airwirl 3.0 “on and off” as needed, to extend ice performance, especially in hot and humid conditions.

After ice has depleted its thermal cold energy, it only takes 10 SECONDS to pour out the melted ice water and refill with 2 cups of fresh ice.10 SECONDS to refresh the ice and you are back enjoying upwards of 20 degree lower temperatures to help keep your cool…everywhere you go!

MOBILE RESCUE COOL DOWN RELIEF



Unlike any product you have ever experienced, Airwirl delivers a refreshing wisp of “ice cold” air right up close and personal, when you hold your Airwirl “nearby” your face, neck or other body area that may need “immediate” temperature relief.

NOVEL COLD AIR TECHNOLOGY



Airwirl’s novel cold air technology can be used anywhere…on a plane, at work, in the car, at home or play. As with other double wall, vacuum insulated beverage bottles, experienced travelers have found the Airwirl to be TSA carry-on acceptable when empty. Once onboard, ice is readily available at no charge.

Ice is one of nature’s most amazing wonders, and Airwirl has come up with a patent pending method to maximize this thermal energy “to cool” warm ambient temperatures quickly in a small mobile device.

100% RENEWABLE THERMAL ENERGY



Ice is a 100% renewable thermal energy resource that is ideal for portable cooling. 2 cups of ice is all you need to maximize your cool down journey with Airwirl. It only takes 10 SECONDS to pour out and refill your Airwirl with fresh ice when it has exhausted its cold energy. It’s also good to know just how cost effective ice can be for immediate cooling needs. When traveling away from home, ice is readily available “for free” from all airlines, most beverage retailers, theme parks, stadiums, hotels, cruise ships, work offices and popular drive-thru restaurants.

AIRWIRL 3.0 JET NOZZLE & Extendable Air Tube



The Airwirl 3.0 Jet Nozzle not only lowers the turbine fan decibel level to under 60 dB for quitter personal use, and lower at low fan speed, the cold air stream “can be directed” from a nearby cup holder, stroller, desk or table, or backpack. At low speed, it is quiet enough for bedside, nighttime and or pet cool down use.

For more remote placement, Airwirl comes with an easy-to-attach flexible tapered “air tube” that extends from 8” to 28”. The air tube is “multi-positional” to help keep your cool down relief up close and personal in a backpack, golf cart or stroller.

Airwirl Features



Waterproof Micro-USB Port

Airwirl’s 3.0 “waterproof” micro USB power cord outlet gives you the option to use either 3 AA batteries or direct-power with a micro USB power cord (Not Inculded).

2 Speed Power Switch With 20 Minute Auto Shut-Off

The 2 speed power switch with 20 minute automatic shut-off, makes it easy to “Power ON” when you need it, and “Power OFF” when you don’t. The push button power switch makes it easy to cycle your Airwirl “on and off” as needed, to extend ice performance especially in hot and humid conditions.

100% BPA Free EPP Foam Insulation with dual Air Blades

The thermally insulated dual air blade thermal concentrator is constructed of 100% BPA free expanded polypropylene foam (EPP) and ABS plastic, which do not wick or hold moisture to help resist bacterial colonization. Unlike polystyrene foams (styrofoam) Airwirl uses an extremely durable expanded polypropylene foam for its powered lid insulation.

Ever been so over-heated you just want to take a second to catch your breath?

Airwirl 3.0 is your answer to a faster, more complete rescue cool down relief.

Whether for that unexplained hot flash, after a workout or just to take a break…Airwirl delivers immediate cool down relief.

It takes less than 10 SECONDS to load 2 cups of ice to begin your 100% effective “cool down” journey with Airwirl 3.0.

Compact and powerful air flow system changes warm ambient air temperatures by as much as 20 degrees. Instant, refreshing cool air relief where and when you need it.