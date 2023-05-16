Top 10 Best portable evaporative air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated portable evaporative air conditioner in 2023 Comparison Table
- Powerful Meets Portable: Dreo's all-in-one airflow system combines with a supercharged electric motor, delivering high-speed, brisk cool. This 36-inch compact tower fan enlivens every inch of air in your living space fast at up to 24ft/s.
- Cut Out the Noise: Enjoy all-day serenity and comfort, enabled by its algorithmic impeller design and the magical Conada effect. Along with display auto off, auto mute in Sleep mode, 8h timer, and soothing airflow, you can always get a restful sleep whenever you need it.
- Easy to Clean & Safe to Use: Removable rear grille and impeller wheel make cleaning more accessible. Designed with fingertip pinch-proof grills, a fused plug and built-in circuit protection, this ETL-listed tower fan ensures safety is always prioritized.
- Far and Vast: 90° oscillation and calibrated airflow path allow this oscillating fan to cover more areas in the room. Combine with your cooling air conditioner to cut cooling costs during hot days.
- Customizable Comfort: Featured with 4 modes (Normal/Natural/Sleep/Auto) and 4 speeds from soothing-soft to storm-strong, you can easily customize your comfort at the touch of a button, on the panel or the remote.
- Quiet at All Speeds: Better cool begins with quieter sound. Acoustically designed airflow system hugely reduces noises from motor and fan. This bladeless fan also adopts hyper-precision bearing to provide ultra quiet cooling at all speeds.
- Max Out the Winds: Drawing from back and sides, this Dreo floor fan brings out more air. Built-in motor spins up to 1350RPM to provide cooling up to 29.5 feet far, so you finally can say goodbye to sweltering summer days.
- More Speeds to Your Needs: From soft breezes to strong winds, this tower fan offers 6 speed levels to cool your body and soothe your mind whenever you need it. Along with 4 modes (Sleep/Auto/Natural/Normal) to give you more personalized cooling.
- Cool that Sweeps Around: With a 530mm extended fan wheel, this oscillating fan blows out more air at one time, along with ultra wide 90° osicllation to cover every corner of your living space.
- Into the Peaceful World: Designed to tune out the noise and distractions from the fan so you can be with just yourself and peaceful comfort. In Sleep mode, display turns mute and off in 15 sec to give you the complete peace, day and night.
- Personal Air Cooler for Indoor & Outdoor Spaces: Switch to an eco-friendly solution with Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0. Featuring Hydro-Chill Technology and cooling control with dual cooling jets, it helps cool and humidify the air around you.
- Space-Saving Portable Design: The compact, sleek design allows you to place the box cooler on your office desk, nightstand, coffee table, or kitchen counter. It is lightweight, so you can easily carry it around the house or while travelling.
- Energy Efficient Cooling Device: The Arctic Air Pure Chill cooler operates on 8-10 watts of power to minimize energy consumption. The multi-directional air vents allow you to adjust the direction of airflow, making it perfect for any room or office.
- Easy to Use Cooler: Pour water in the top-fill tank, plug it in and enjoy refreshing cooler air all night long. Runs for up to 10 hours* so you don’t have to worry about frequent refilling. *Depending on speed setting, room temperature & humidity levels.
- Convenient Controls - The personal air cooling unit is equipped with easy-to-use touch controls to switch between the 4 speed settings, and built-in LED nightlight with 7 fun color options - everything you need to operate your cooler, in one place
- 3 DIFFERENT SETTINGS: Customers can enjoy STRONG - NATURAL or SLEEP speed variations of airflow to satisfy your desired cooling needs with one touch.
- EFFORTLESS OPERATION: The user-friendly top mounted control panel with bright LED light indicators features different speed settings, fan modes, turns oscillation on/off, and a convenient programmable automatic timer which gives you undisturbed sleep and saves energy.
- CONVENIENCE at FINGERTIPS: Adjusting your fan settings from a distance of up to 16 feet or to power the unit on or off at the touch of a button, no matter where you are in the room.
- WIDE ANGLE COOLING: 50cm air outlet with 90°silent oscillation along with the 15-hour programmable timer takes the experience to a completely new level. Plus, a rear handle makes it much easier to relocate.
- SPACE SAVING TOWER DESIGN: this lightweight fan is ideal for the bedroom, kitchen, livingroom and home office. Plus a fused safety plug to prevent damage from over-voltage and power surges
- 24ft/s Velocity: This oscillating tower fan effectively distributes ample air circulation to bring airflow to your room faster thanks to its wide 90° angle oscillation. Offers a continuous, refreshing breeze that keeps everyone in the room comfortable on hot days
- Customizable Airflow: This electric fan is powered by 6 wind speeds and 4 modes (Normal, Natural, Sleep and Auto), perfectly customized to meet your desired air circulation needs in the sweltering environment. The bladeless fan boasts a compact, space-saving design, making it ideal for your living room, bedroom, kitchen, Dorm or home office
- Easy Operation with LED display and Remote: Fitted with a large LED display and customized smart control, this 42 inch floor fan is super easy to operate. The wireless remote control allows you to operate it from up to 26ft. You can control the oscillation, fan speeds, the built-in timer or turn off the tower fan from the comfort of your home office, sofa, or bedroom
- Quiet Cooling Fan: Cruiser Pro T2 Fan is engineered for ultra-quiet and high wind velocity. In Sleep mode, this fan for bedroom automatically reduces speed every twenty minutes until it reaches speed level. The LED dims after 20 mins while the 12H timer kicks off, giving you up to 12H of good sleep or deep nap at a noise lower to 34dB
- Automatic Mode: By activating the auto mode, the standing fan will automatically increase the wind speed by one gear every time the ambient temperature increases by 1.8F, ensuring you will always have a healthy and comfortable space to live in
- Simple Controls: Easily customize your airflow with 5 different speeds, oscillation and 4 modes (Normal, Natural, Auto or Sleep) from the comfort of your bed or sofa; the easy-to-touch design and remote control makes it more than ever to use, so you can adjust settings to your cooling needs for a child's room bedroom, or home office
- Wide & Smooth Oscillation: Perfect 90°oscillating cooling fan allows you to direct airflow where you need it. The wide-angle oscillation and long wind curve provides more effective airlow distribution around your room
- Quiet & Gentle Breeze: Powered by TurboSilent technology, this floor fan delivers cooling breezes while bringing noise down to 34dB, ideal for a good night sleep without loud fan noises. Built-in timer can be set from 1 to 12 hours so you don't have to worry about turning off the fan during hot summer nights
- Safe & Reliable: ETL-certified bladeless oscillating fan designed with narrow grille to not endanger children; with the steady stand base that resists falling or tripping; a fused safety plug prevents damage from over-voltage and power surges
- Compact & Portable: The true space saving standing fan that can fit into any room or corner thanks to its small base and body; you can take it anywhere with its convenient handle, ideal portable fan for home, RV or office; and keep your air always fresh thanks to its easy washable grille and impeller parts.
- 【Beat the Heat】If you live in the heat with no central air, or your window AC units do a poor job of moving air around your whole house or apartment, this stand up fan creates excellent air flow making you feel cooler. Comes with built-in carry handle, optional oscillation and a handy remote for when you don’t feel like getting up to change the settings.
- 【Very Quiet】Powered by 3 speed settings H/M/L, fan creates a powerful breeze, but even on H, you can still hear the TV. If you need white noise to sleep, this tower fan is perfectly sized to aim over a high bed and creates a soothing purr that drowns out bedroom noises making it easy to fall asleep. Energy efficient auto-off timer can be set from 0.5 to 7.5 hours.
- 【Fresher Air Ionizer】The built-in Ionizer disperses millions of negative ions into the air that bond with positively charged ions which includes things like dust, bacteria, pollen, smoke and other allergens. Once the bond is formed, the particles become heavier and fall to the ground. As the negative ion levels grow in the room, the air feels naturally fresher.
- 【A Real Space Saver】Standing 41.8” tall with a small 13” x 13” footprint, the sleek, vertical design of this tower fan optimizes floor space letting you to put the tower fan in places where pedestal & box fans won’t fit, without sacrificing air circulation, comfort or style. Ideal for the dorm, kitchen, living room, RV and home office.
- 【Designed for Safety】Lasko has been making high-quality fans designed to enhance home and workplace comfort for more than 100 years; this fan is ETL listed and comes with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty
- Cooling Gets Smarter: With the Dreo app, you can control your smart tower fan from anywhere. Adjust settings while you're in another room, at the office, or out walking the dog. Plus, Pilot Max is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use your fan without lifting a finger
- Into the World of Wind: Optimized air outlets and ultra-wide 120-degree cooling enable Dreo Pilot Max bladeless fan to circulate mind-blowing cool around the whole room at high speeds as fast as 26 ft/s
- Quieter Than Ever Imagined: Brushless DC motor winds you down with its ultra quiet acoustic engineering. With 25dB noise level, quieter than a whisper, even those with picky ears will find inner peace. Far silent than other standing fan
- Tailored for Every Occasion: 4 different modes, 12 speed settings, customizable oscillation angles (30°/60°/90°/120°), and more useful features. This oscillating fan can be tailored to your every need whether you're alone or with a group
- Seamless Smart Integration: In Auto Mode, Pilot Max fan for bedroom senses the ambient temperature and automatically adjusts fan speeds, cooling seamlessly throughout the day
- Portable Air Cooler & Neck Fan - Arctic Air Freedom is a cordless, personal cooler that delivers cool, crisp & refreshing air instantly. Better than a hand-held fan, just slip it around your neck, turn it on & the heat is gone
- Compact and Lightweight - With Comfort-Chill Technology, this compact, travel-friendly, and comfortable cooling device pulls in hot air and instantly transforms it into a cool refreshing breeze. It's small and does not feel heavy around the neck at all
- Convenient Hands-Free Operation - This air cooler's wireless and wearable design keeps your hands free, making it ideal to be worn on hot sunny days and is suited for indoor and outdoor use. It's like having a portable air conditioner wherever you go
- USB Rechargeable - It has 3 fan speeds, is USB rechargeable, and the battery runs for up to 6 hours on a single charge, making it the perfect accessory to bring with you wherever you need to cool down
- Take It Anywhere - Great for relaxing at home, walking the dog, working at the office, attending a sporting event or camping, exercising at the gym, hanging out at the beach, and much more. It cools your face and neck, making your whole body feel cooler
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:136 CFM
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
Our Best Choice: Aigostar 3-in-1 Portable Evaporative air cooler with Double Water Tank, 3 Modes w/Cooling & Humidification, 12H Timer & Remote Control Ultra-quiet Swamp cooler for Home & Office
Product Description
About the Brand
Aigostar is a leading international modern brand, which delivers technology and products remarkable for their innovation and artistry – contributing to a safer, more comfortable and more productive life.
SPECIFICATIONS:
Voltage: 120V
Rated power: 60W
Wind speed: 6 m s
Rotation speed: 1250r, min
Size: L10.5 * W9 * H22.5 inches
Weight: 4.8 kg
Capacity: 3.5L Watertank
Aigostar Evaporative Air Cooler w/ Cooling ＆ Humidifier & Fan
Aigostar Evaporative air cooler can be a best partner in hot summer day.
Aigostar Multi-functional Evaporative air cooler offers a powerful, efficient air conditioner alternative from a name you can trust. Cool and refresh air indoors and outdoors in a more cost-effective way. Create a comfortable home environment for you and your family.
Features:
3 speed （High-Med-Low）
Sleep/Normal/Cool mode
455 CFM powerful wind
65° wide oscillation
12-hour energy-saving timer
Humanized double water tank
360° rollers and a portable handle
20ft Remote Control
Ultra-Quiet Swamp cooler
Noise as low as 55 decibels, won’t disturb your sleeping or work. Sleep mode creates an ideally comfortable climate in your bedroom. So you can wake up fully refreshed and take on a new day!
3 Speeds ＆ 3 Modes
Aigostar evaporative air cooler provides you customized breeze to your desire. Enjoy your maximum comfort
1-Gallon Water Tank
In hot summer, you can activate the cooling mode. With a 1-gallon water tank, you can enjoy cool wind a whole night.
Double Watertank Design
No need to bend over. Water can be added up and down, It is friendly to the elderly and pregnant women.
65° wide oscillation
The 65°Oscillation function covers a large angel of the room, making sure whole-room air circulation is in place.
360° Swivel Wheel
Equipped with 360° rollers allow you to easily transport your portable evaporative cooler to anywhere you want to dispel heating.
【3-in-1 Functionality】Aigostar smart evaporative air cooler has 3 modes to choose from – wind/humidification by adding water/cooling quicker with ice. It combines the natural cooling properties of water with a steady breeze and has an efficient motor that provides excellent cooling and humidification performance. 455 CFM powerful wind and 65° wide oscillation can quickly cover your area up to 200 sq. ft. An evaporative cooler will be your secret weapon to survive during the heating months.
【Easy-To-Use & Multi-Function】Electric evaporative air cooler was easy to set up and start. Control your evaporative air cooler by using our remote control to quickly set your fan speed, change cooling modes or activate the sleep feature. Whether you are on the sofa or the bed, you can enjoy the cool without moving even afoot. With a 12-hour energy-saving timer, you can easily set to help save energy by turning the unit off automatically. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest.
【Quiet & Triple Security Barrier】Air conditioner keeps quiet while running, Noise as low as 55 decibels, won’t disturb your sleeping or work; ETL certified to meet applicable & strict U. S. safety standards; Designed with an ultra-tight grid guard of this louvers, don’t need to worry about your child’s hands being injured; Installed a water tank lock to prevent leakage of water and electric shock; all of which are designed to provide a safe and cool environment for you.
【Energy Saving & Eco-Friendly & Save Money】Aigostar air cooler no ozone-damaging refrigerants nor does it use a compressor. By adding ice or cold water, you can easily enjoy extra coolness in seconds at a low cost. Compared with your costly AC, Evaporative air Cooler lowers installation and maintenance costs, up to 75% less electricity usage to reduce your bills. An ideal efficient cooling solution for your home, Aigostar helps you save budget and cool down faster!
【Double Watertank & Easy to move】Humanized double water tank, No need to bend over. Water can be added up and down, It is friendly to the elderly and pregnant women. Equipped with 360° rollers and a portable handle, it is also can be easily rolled into different places even in tough conditions like patios, garages, warehouses. We will provide you lifelong technical support and customer service. Please contact us freely if you have any questions.