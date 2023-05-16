Top 10 Best portable evaporative air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Aigostar is a leading international modern brand, which delivers technology and products remarkable for their innovation and artistry – contributing to a safer, more comfortable and more productive life.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Voltage: 120V

Rated power: 60W

Wind speed: 6 m s

Rotation speed: 1250r, min

Size: L10.5 * W9 * H22.5 inches

Weight: 4.8 kg

Capacity: 3.5L Watertank

Aigostar Evaporative Air Cooler w/ Cooling ＆ Humidifier & Fan



Aigostar Evaporative air cooler can be a best partner in hot summer day.

Aigostar Multi-functional Evaporative air cooler offers a powerful, efficient air conditioner alternative from a name you can trust. Cool and refresh air indoors and outdoors in a more cost-effective way. Create a comfortable home environment for you and your family.

Features:

3 speed （High-Med-Low）

Sleep/Normal/Cool mode

455 CFM powerful wind

65° wide oscillation

12-hour energy-saving timer

Humanized double water tank

360° rollers and a portable handle

20ft Remote Control

Ultra-Quiet Swamp cooler

Noise as low as 55 decibels, won’t disturb your sleeping or work. Sleep mode creates an ideally comfortable climate in your bedroom. So you can wake up fully refreshed and take on a new day!

3 Speeds ＆ 3 Modes

Aigostar evaporative air cooler provides you customized breeze to your desire. Enjoy your maximum comfort

1-Gallon Water Tank

In hot summer, you can activate the cooling mode. With a 1-gallon water tank, you can enjoy cool wind a whole night.

Double Watertank Design

No need to bend over. Water can be added up and down, It is friendly to the elderly and pregnant women.

65° wide oscillation

The 65°Oscillation function covers a large angel of the room, making sure whole-room air circulation is in place.

360° Swivel Wheel

Equipped with 360° rollers allow you to easily transport your portable evaporative cooler to anywhere you want to dispel heating.

【3-in-1 Functionality】Aigostar smart evaporative air cooler has 3 modes to choose from – wind/humidification by adding water/cooling quicker with ice. It combines the natural cooling properties of water with a steady breeze and has an efficient motor that provides excellent cooling and humidification performance. 455 CFM powerful wind and 65° wide oscillation can quickly cover your area up to 200 sq. ft. An evaporative cooler will be your secret weapon to survive during the heating months.

【Easy-To-Use & Multi-Function】Electric evaporative air cooler was easy to set up and start. Control your evaporative air cooler by using our remote control to quickly set your fan speed, change cooling modes or activate the sleep feature. Whether you are on the sofa or the bed, you can enjoy the cool without moving even afoot. With a 12-hour energy-saving timer, you can easily set to help save energy by turning the unit off automatically. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest.

【Quiet & Triple Security Barrier】Air conditioner keeps quiet while running, Noise as low as 55 decibels, won’t disturb your sleeping or work; ETL certified to meet applicable & strict U. S. safety standards; Designed with an ultra-tight grid guard of this louvers, don’t need to worry about your child’s hands being injured; Installed a water tank lock to prevent leakage of water and electric shock; all of which are designed to provide a safe and cool environment for you.

【Energy Saving & Eco-Friendly & Save Money】Aigostar air cooler no ozone-damaging refrigerants nor does it use a compressor. By adding ice or cold water, ​you can easily enjoy extra coolness in seconds at a low cost. Compared with your costly AC, Evaporative air Cooler lowers installation and maintenance costs, up to 75% less electricity usage to reduce your bills. An ideal efficient cooling solution for your home, Aigostar helps you save budget and cool down faster!

【Double Watertank & Easy to move】Humanized double water tank, No need to bend over. Water can be added up and down, It is friendly to the elderly and pregnant women. Equipped with 360° rollers and a portable handle, it is also can be easily rolled into different places even in tough conditions like patios, garages, warehouses. We will provide you lifelong technical support and customer service. Please contact us freely if you have any questions.