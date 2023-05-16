Top 10 Best portable electric fireplace heater Reviews

Top 10 Rated portable electric fireplace heater in 2023 Comparison Table
Our Best Choice: PuraFlame Klaus Electric Fireplace Insert with Fire Crackling Sound, Glass Door and Mesh Screen, 750/1500W, Black, 29 15/16 Inches Wide, 23 3/16 Inches High
Product Description
PuraFlame is a manufacturer of electric fireplace more than 15 years, we focus on providing good design, well made, realistic flame effect products and exceptional service. A commitment to quality and reliability can always be seen in the product that Puraflame creates. With all these merits, this ensures Puraflame is welcomed by designers, builders and trend-conscious consumers.
Traditional antique design of flickering logs, lively flame, crackling sound, three-sided interior brick wall, glass door and mesh screen makes it just look like a real wood burning fireplace but without the hassle of cleaning dust or ashes. The flame effects can be used with or without heat.
Several features listed below for more details and useful information you may need. Other details you can find on the “Technical Specification” section named “Specification Sheet” (including product and framing dimensions) & “User Guide” (a brief summary for Customer questions & answers) & “User Manual”
Life-like resin log which is 11 13/16″ high and 7 1/2” deep sits on the grate above ember bed.
Wood burning fireplace before renovation
Fireplace after renovation
Easy to slide into your wood burning opening. Much cleaner, hassle-free and without air pollution.
The heat outlet and manual control panel are hidden subtly by the specially designed grille, which gives a simple and elegant look. The front glass is safe to touch anytime and will never get hot when the heater is running.
Insert Size
23″
26″
30″
33″
33″(21 High)
33″(No Glass Door)
Air Vent Location
Front
Front
Front
Front
Front
Front
Installation Method
Insert
Insert
Insert
Insert
Insert
Insert
Heating Power
750/1500W
750/1500W
750/1500W
750/1500W
750/1500W
750/1500W
Remote Control
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Adjustable Flame
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Adjustable Thermostat
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Overall dimensions: Width: 31.89″ x Height: 24.61″ x Depth: 8.78″. For more dimension details, please refer to “User Manual” in “Technical Specification” section
3 flame settings with variable intensity and brightness can be used with or without heat all year long; 100% energy saving LED technology
Life-like resin log which is 11 13/16″ high sitting on the grate above ember bed, that’s just what a wood burning fireplace looks like. Traditional antique design with three-sided interior brick wall, glass door and mesh screen makes it more realistic but without the hassle of cleaning dust or ashes
Adjustable thermostat; A supplemental heat for up to 400 sq. ft. CANNOT be used as a main heat source; Remote control provided for easy operation
Easy to install and uninstall. With flat bottom, the insert can just sit on the floor directly; Plug in and use under a voltage of 120, CANNOT be hard wired. One year warranty but customer service is always ready for help whenever you need