Top 10 Best portable carpet and upholstery cleaner Reviews

Product Description

POWERGIANT 9000PA Wet Dry Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, 2020 New Pet Stain and Mess Eraser



Powergiant 9000PA wet dry vacuum cleaner is an impressive and upgraded vacuum cleaner design to clean the pet stains and mess from the hard floor, carpet, couch, stairs, area rugs and even auto interiors and so on.

Attention:

Please look at the cautions below before you are going to use our handheld vac.

3 different nozzles and 5 replacement washable fliters included



3 different nozzles and 5 replacement washable fliters included can meet different needs.

Narrow brush nozzel is ideal for crevices and corners;Flat nozzle is good for cleaning wet carpet stains after spray the cleaner; Roller brush nozzle is the best for carpet dry cleaning.

But please do clean the fliter frequently after both wet and dry cleanning to increase vac’s service life.

Specifications:

Power: 120W

Battery: 2000mAh lithium-ion battery

Charging time: 3.5 ± 0.5 hours

Running time: ≧ 15 minutes

Suction: ≧ 9000 KPa (When fully charged)

Charging adapter included

How to use our cordless handheld vac?



Fill with clean water and detergent

Open the cover to fill with clean water and detergent into the solution tank (at the end of the vac)

Choose the suitable nozzle

Choose the suitable nozzle for your cleaning (according to the places or the stains(wet or dry))

Clean the places

Clean the stains or mess after spray the detergent.

Clean the recovery tank

After clean the wet stains or mess and before the recovery tank is over the level, please remove the recovery tank and pour our the dirty water and clean it.

Clean the transh

If you clean the dry practicles, please pour it ou t and clean the filter frequently to avoid any inoperation of the vac.

Charge the vacuum cleaner

When finishing the cleaning, please charging the vacuum cleaner with standard charger.

🔨Ideal Handheld vacuum tools for pet stain and mess cleaning🔨: Choose a proper cleaner solution, spray it to the spot and stain, hold portable cordless pet stain vacuum cleaner to remove pet messes and hairs with brush nozzle from the hard floor, carpet, couch, stairs, area rugs and even auto interiors and so on.

🔨Cordless handheld carpet vacuum cleaner rechargeable 🔨: wet dry vacuum cleaner with a built-in 2000 MAh rechargeable 14.4V 4 cell 2.0AH Lithium-ion battery, provides constant 15 mins to work after 3-4 hours fully charged.

🔨Up to 9000PA powerful sunction🔨: powergiant handheld carpet cleaner is equipped with 120W high motor and has up to 9000PA strong sunction but with lower than 75DB noise which will not disturb your children and will not scare your pet.

🔨3 nozzles and 5 fliters Included: To meet various cleaning needs, brush nozzle, flat nozzle and roller brush nozzle are provided. Narrow brush nozzel is ideal for crevices and corners; flat nozzle is good for cleaning wet carpet stains(urine, feces, vomit, blood, tomato sauce, red wine, coffee, cola, milk, and more) after spray the cleaner; roller brush nozzle is for carpet dry cleaning. But please do clean the fliter frequently after both wet and dry cleanning to increase vac’s service life.

🔨Both 150ml Solution and recovery tank design🔨: They are located in the both sides of the handle which is easily for you to grasp. You can put the cleaner and water into the solution tank(not over the water level) to ensure stains cleaining neatly. Please do not the dirty water over water level, otherwise, it will be leak out.(When you are using our handheld vac, please do not use it vertically, please make sure the handle is higher than the nozzles.) It is an ideal mothers day gift.