Top 10 Best portable carpet and upholstery cleaner Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Rated portable carpet and upholstery cleaner in 2023 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: Handheld Carpet Cleaner Machine Cordless, POWERGIANT 9000PA Portable Pet Stains/Spot Cleaner and Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Upholstery Home Couch Carpet Cleaning
- Removes pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, red wine, coffee, blood, rust, food, cosmetics, dirt, and grime
- Water-based, non-flammable and odor free
- VOC, solvent, and petroleum free
- Safe to use around children and pets if used as directed
- Made in the USA
- MULTI-SURFACE USE – Removes hair, dirt, and debris from carpets, car interiors, furniture, and high-traffic areas.
- LIGHTWEIGHT AND PORTABLE – Easy to carry and maneuver, even in tight spaces. Has a charging base which cannot be mounted on a wall.
- ERGONOMIC DESIGN – On-board extension means you won’t need to bend over as often.
- ROTATING SLIM NOZZLE – Nozzle rotates 180° to fit into tight spaces at different angles.
- PULL-OUT CREVICE TOOL – Accesses hard-to-reach areas like between couch cushions and on top of shelves.
- SWIVEL STEERING FOR MAXIMUM MANEUVERABILITY. Makes cleaning around furniture and other obstacles easy. Filter replacement every 6 months
- TRIPLE ACTION BRUSH ROLL. Loosens, lifts and removes embedded pet hair.
- MULTI-SURFACE CLEANING WITH SCATTER-FREE TECHNOLOGY. Stop the scatter when tackling dry pet messes on hard surfaces.
- EDGE-TO-EDGE CLEANING. Tackle pet hair, dirt, and debris along edges and in corners.
- ULTRA SOFT MATERIAL & SCRATCH FREE - Ultra soft and highly absorbent microfiber cleaning cloths, great for cleaning windows, kitchenware, car or other delicate surfaces.
- ABSORBENT & LINT FREE - Made of 85% Polyester, 15% Nylon. These non-abrasive cleaning rags can soak up water from the countertop and tables instantly and without lint or streaks left behind. Clean with or without water, from worktops, appliances to kitchens, bathrooms, mirrors etc, they will make your house sparkling.
- TACKLE VERSATILE CLEANING JOBS - These premium microfiber towels are also perfect dish rags which don't smell, removes grease and particles from microwave oven, plates, pots or pans effortlessly. Not only that, you will be amazed they are also terrific duster that removes fingertips from silverware and glasses easily and leaves your kitchen spotless.
- REUSABLE & LONG LASTING - These microfiber towels feature high quality stitching with reinforced edges, they are durable and made to last hundreds of washings. They are lightweight, super absorbent and dry quickly, use them everyday to enjoy your cleaning.
- MR.SIGA's mission: Make your housework easier, and make the world cleaner. Should you have any questions about the product or after-sale service, please do not hesitate to contact us. We are here for support and advice!
- Large Tank Capacity. 48 oz. tank means you can clean more between refills.
- Tools & Formula Included. Comes with 3" Tough Stain Tool, HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool and an 8 oz. trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.
- REACHES DEEP FOR THE MOST EMBEDDED HAIRS - Whether on your couch, pet tower, carpet, car or coat, the Uproot Cleaner Pro saves you time and energy without cutting corners. The lint remover for pet hair reaches even the most attached follicles, hair and lint in a quick swipe.
- SPECIAL MULTI-FABRIC EDGE DESIGN - Not all reusable pet fur remover products are made equal. We've improved on the one complaint pet owners shared by designing a pet hair removal tool that keeps the fabric intact! Use the carpet hair removal tool gently before identifying the fabric. Even your cat!
- INFINITELY REUSABLE - The Uproot Clean Pro pet fur remover utilizes no consumables like batteries, sticky rolls, or vacuum bags, reducing your environmental footprint. The carpet scraper for pet hair could be used as reusable lint scraper which is also budget-friendly. Buy once - Enjoy for life.
- AN EASY, SATISFYING TIME-SAVER - Using the Uproot lint cleaner is easy and satisfying. Just take the fuzz remover and pull it across the affected area. When done using the carpet lint scraper, just throw away the collected "treasures". Also it's great as a pet hair remover for car upholstery!
- DEDICATED TO MAKING PET-LOVING LIVES EASIER - The Uproot lint tool makes every pet owner's life easier. Gone are the days of disposable lint rollers, sticky tape and frustration. The reusable, sustainable and effective cat & dog remover tool saves you time and energy, while getting the job done well.
- Removes tough stains with the power of OXY. Surface Type: Upholstery, Carpet, Spot and Stain
- Formulated with a fresh scent.
- Quick and effective spot cleaning on carpet, area rugs and upholstery.
- Great for beverage and food stains, kitchen grease, and more.
- Every Purchase Saves Pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets..Power Rating 3 Amps
- Large Tank Capacity. 48 oz tank means you can clean more between refills.
- Specialized Tools. Each tool is engineered for specific spots and stains, so choose the one that best fits your mess
- ONE CLEANER TO RULE THEM ALL - Rather than use separate cleaners for leather, vinyl, plastic, carpet, cloth, glass, and wood, Chemical Guys developed Total Interior Cleaner & Protectant; with just one product, you can now clean and protect virtually all interior surfaces!
- SIMPLIFY YOUR DETAILING ARSENAL - Save time and money with one do-it-all product; keep your interior fresh, clean, and looking like new; clean without worrying about damaging surfaces; clean and protect nav and touch screens too!
- MIST ON, WIPE OFF - Total Interior Cleaner & Protectant offers professional grade results and is so easy to use! Just mist on and wipe off! The unique formula contains blockers that help shield interior car parts from harsh sunlight to help prevent cracking and fading on hard plastics.
- DRY-TO-THE-TOUCH FORMULA - The premium formula wipes clean, finishes residue free, and leaves no greasy or oily feel or look behind; Total Interior Cleaner & Protectant does not add extra gloss or shine; it only restores the stock appearance to the cleaned surface
- THE GO TO BRAND IN CAR CARE - Beginners and professionals alike choose Chemical Guys, not only for the finest car care products, but the world class customer support and vast detailing knowledge Chemical Guys is more than a brand it's a lifestyle with a worldwide following
- POWERFUL SUCTION: Deep-clean carpets and tackle bare floors with multi-surface powerful suction.
- LIFT-AWAY FUNCTIONALITY: Detachable pod for cleaning under furniture or detach the nozzle to clean above the floor, on upholstery, furniture, stairs, and more.
- ANTI-ALLERGEN COMPLETE SEAL TECHNOLOGY: Works with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner.
- PERFECT FOR PETS: Powerful pet hair pickup attachments like the upholstery tool make cleaning pet hair a breeze.
- SWIVEL STEERING: Easily maneuver your vacuum in and out of tight spaces, in corners, around furniture, and more.
Our Best Choice: Handheld Carpet Cleaner Machine Cordless, POWERGIANT 9000PA Portable Pet Stains/Spot Cleaner and Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Upholstery Home Couch Carpet Cleaning
Product Description
POWERGIANT 9000PA Wet Dry Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, 2020 New Pet Stain and Mess Eraser
Powergiant 9000PA wet dry vacuum cleaner is an impressive and upgraded vacuum cleaner design to clean the pet stains and mess from the hard floor, carpet, couch, stairs, area rugs and even auto interiors and so on.
Attention:
Please look at the cautions below before you are going to use our handheld vac.
3 different nozzles and 5 replacement washable fliters included
3 different nozzles and 5 replacement washable fliters included can meet different needs.
Narrow brush nozzel is ideal for crevices and corners;Flat nozzle is good for cleaning wet carpet stains after spray the cleaner; Roller brush nozzle is the best for carpet dry cleaning.
But please do clean the fliter frequently after both wet and dry cleanning to increase vac’s service life.
Specifications:
Power: 120W
Battery: 2000mAh lithium-ion battery
Charging time: 3.5 ± 0.5 hours
Running time: ≧ 15 minutes
Suction: ≧ 9000 KPa (When fully charged)
Charging adapter included
How to use our cordless handheld vac?
Fill with clean water and detergent
Open the cover to fill with clean water and detergent into the solution tank (at the end of the vac)
Choose the suitable nozzle
Choose the suitable nozzle for your cleaning (according to the places or the stains(wet or dry))
Clean the places
Clean the stains or mess after spray the detergent.
Clean the recovery tank
After clean the wet stains or mess and before the recovery tank is over the level, please remove the recovery tank and pour our the dirty water and clean it.
Clean the transh
If you clean the dry practicles, please pour it ou t and clean the filter frequently to avoid any inoperation of the vac.
Charge the vacuum cleaner
When finishing the cleaning, please charging the vacuum cleaner with standard charger.
🔨Ideal Handheld vacuum tools for pet stain and mess cleaning🔨: Choose a proper cleaner solution, spray it to the spot and stain, hold portable cordless pet stain vacuum cleaner to remove pet messes and hairs with brush nozzle from the hard floor, carpet, couch, stairs, area rugs and even auto interiors and so on.
🔨Cordless handheld carpet vacuum cleaner rechargeable 🔨: wet dry vacuum cleaner with a built-in 2000 MAh rechargeable 14.4V 4 cell 2.0AH Lithium-ion battery, provides constant 15 mins to work after 3-4 hours fully charged.
🔨Up to 9000PA powerful sunction🔨: powergiant handheld carpet cleaner is equipped with 120W high motor and has up to 9000PA strong sunction but with lower than 75DB noise which will not disturb your children and will not scare your pet.
🔨3 nozzles and 5 fliters Included: To meet various cleaning needs, brush nozzle, flat nozzle and roller brush nozzle are provided. Narrow brush nozzel is ideal for crevices and corners; flat nozzle is good for cleaning wet carpet stains(urine, feces, vomit, blood, tomato sauce, red wine, coffee, cola, milk, and more) after spray the cleaner; roller brush nozzle is for carpet dry cleaning. But please do clean the fliter frequently after both wet and dry cleanning to increase vac’s service life.
🔨Both 150ml Solution and recovery tank design🔨: They are located in the both sides of the handle which is easily for you to grasp. You can put the cleaner and water into the solution tank(not over the water level) to ensure stains cleaining neatly. Please do not the dirty water over water level, otherwise, it will be leak out.(When you are using our handheld vac, please do not use it vertically, please make sure the handle is higher than the nozzles.) It is an ideal mothers day gift.