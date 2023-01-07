Top 10 Best portable auto air conditioner Reviews

Contents
Portable Air Conditioner Mini Personal Cooler Fan 120°Auto Oscillation Rechargeable 3 Wind Speeds 7 Colors Night Light Air Cooler Mist Humidifier with Handle for Office/Room/Dorm/Outdoor
- NEW VERSION: Upgraded Pelonis pedestal fan is equipped with a more powerful motor and high-quality blades, it makes cooling more efficient and energy-saving. This standing fan with 3 speed settings and 7-hour timer with Auto Shut-off for wide area cooling in medium to large rooms. It generates strong airflow to boost the cooling effect while operating at a low noise level in any room in your home.
- WIDE ANGLE OSCILLATION: The 85° wide oscillation angle provides versatility for personal or the entire family's use. The direction of the airflow could aim anywhere between the floor and the ceiling through tilting the angle of fan head. The wide-angle oscillation can accelerate air circulation and quickly cool the room in your home helping to increase your comfort.
- ADJUSTABLE & EASY TO USE: The user-friendly front operation panel and remote control makes it possible to obtain full range control over our product, and provides a unique and customizable experience. The height of the fan can be adjusted between 3.5 to 4 feet and the tilt-back head allows you direct the airflow where you need it to provide comfort throughout your home or office.
- DURABLE & SAFE: The sturdy base provided additional stability for the fan during its operation. The built-in overheat protection automatically switches the fan off when the motor overheats.
- Powerful Meets Portable: Dreo's all-in-one airflow system combines with a supercharged electric motor, delivering high-speed, brisk cool. This 36-inch compact tower fan enlivens every inch of air in your living space fast at up to 24ft/s.
- Cut Out the Noise: Enjoy all-day serenity and comfort, enabled by its algorithmic impeller design and the magical Conada effect. Along with display auto off, auto mute in Sleep mode, 8h timer, and soothing airflow, you can always get a restful sleep whenever you need it.
- Easy to Clean & Safe to Use: Removable rear grille and impeller wheel make cleaning more accessible. Designed with fingertip pinch-proof grills, a fused plug and built-in circuit protection, this ETL-listed tower fan ensures safety is always prioritized.
- Far and Vast: 90° oscillation and calibrated airflow path allow this oscillating fan to cover more areas in the room. Combine with your cooling air conditioner to cut cooling costs during hot days.
- Customizable Comfort: Featured with 4 modes (Normal/Natural/Sleep/Auto) and 4 speeds from soothing-soft to storm-strong, you can easily customize your comfort at the touch of a button, on the panel or the remote.
- 24ft/s Velocity: This tower fan is equipped with a powerful motor and a unique air-duct that can provide a velocity of 24ft/s, effectively distributing airflow around the room. It lets you enjoy the cool quickly
- Lower Noise, More Serenity: This bladeless fan adopts a unique air-duct design with fluid mechanics and minimize noise. Brings a comforting, cool, and ultra-quiet breeze, helping you to sink into a soothing night of rest
- 90° Oscillation Tower Fan: Compared to other 65°oscillating fans, for quicker cooling, ours provides wider coverage of airflow to increase indoor air circulation
- 6 Speeds plus 3 Modes plus Additional Auto Mode: Customize your breeze with 6 speeds and 3 modes (Normal, Natural, and Sleep). Stay cool on hot summer days in the bedroom, study, or office. If you activate the pedestal fan’s auto mode, the velocity of the wind will automatically change with the temperature, allowing your room to always stay pleasant and healthy
- Clear LED Display: Track the room temperature, speed, mode and timer settings on the floor fan's large LED display. Easily access all settings via the control panel or remote control. Convenient and easy to use. [Note：Set the tower fan to sleep mode. The LED display will turn off automatically after 20 seconds, allowing a restful night’s sleep]
- ️2-SPEED DIAL CONTROL: Choose between low or high air output options on this twin speed window fan to create gentle airflow or a brisk breeze.
- ️AUTO-LOCKING ACCORDION EXPANDERS: This twin airflow window fan features auto-locking expanders, which can expand between 22-1/4" and 33" for a snug fit.
- ️REVERSIBLE FUNCTION: Featuring a manual reverse option, this twin blade window fan can draw cool, fresh air into your home or push hot, stale air out of the room using the exhaust function.
- ️VERSATILE DESIGN: With 2 sturdy feet for tabletop use and a carrying handle for added portability, this twin blade window fan is convenient enough for use throughout your home.
- ️WINDOW FAN: This Comfort Zone 9in. Reversible Twin Window Fan has a 3-in-1 design that allows you to choose from three different settings. The cooling setting brings in fresh air, while the exhaust setting removes stale air.
- Simple Controls: Choose between 4 speeds, 3 modes (Normal, Natural, or Sleep), remotely control the strength and oscillation from your bed or sofa; easy-to-touch smart design makes you more convenient to use, so you can easily customize your airflow and cooling needs for a child's room bedroom, or home office
- Wide & Smooth Oscillation: Perfect 90°oscillating cooling fan allows you to direct airflow where you need. The wide-angle oscillation and long wind curve provides more effective air flow distribution around the room
- Quiet & Gentle Breeze: This powerful yet silent floor fan is expertly engineered to produce little noise(only 40dB) that won’t disturb your sleep; built-in timer can be set from 1 to 12 hours for a good night’s sleep or cool nap during hot summer nights(light turns auto-off after 30s in sleep mode)
- Safe & Reliable: ETL-certified bladeless oscillating fan designed with narrow fence to not endanger children; with the steady stand base that resists falling or tripping; a fused safety plug prevents damage from over-voltage and power surges
- Compact & Portable: The quiet, real space saving standing fan can fit into any room corner thanks to the small base and body; move it easily with the convenient carry handle, portable for home, RV or office.
- Included Components: Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan - Black, HYF290B.Voltage:100-120 volts.Number of speeds:8
- Voltage: 100120
- Perfect for cooling a medium to large size room without taking up much space
- Inhibits or eliminates condensation
- Nontoxic/no carcinogenic
- Does not require Protective clothing, goggles, or respirator
- POWERFUL AND COMFORTABLE AIRFLOW: With the maximum performance dual blade structure combined with an DC motor, this 42-inch oscillating tower fan with remote brings you stronger, quieter, stable, and more powerful airflow in Summer.
- 5 SPEED SETTINGS & 3 MODES:: Press the 1 button to turn them on. Choose between normal, natural and sleep modes to suit your needs and personal preferences; 9-hour timer appointment to customize the cooling plan you want.
- INTELLIGENT AUTO-ECO TEMPERATURE CONTROL: Featuring an intelligent ECO temperature control sensor, which automatically increases or decreases the fan speed according to the room temperature for the most optimized setting and saves energy consumption.
- CUSTOMIZABLE COOLING & FRAGRANCE: Built-in aromatherapy diffuser, you can drop in aromatherapy essential oils into the tray, to enjoy fresh scents throughout the room.
- WIDE-ANGLE OSCILLATION: Equipped with a 45W motor designed for better airflow, the 90° oscillation function evenly distributes air from left to right so that you can benefit from maximum air circulation from every corner of the room.
- 【Feel The Coolness】Features dual fans to maximize air movement and deliver strong airflow throughout the stuffy space in high summer. 3 speed options (high-medium-low) provide tailored cooling-off experience to beat the heat.
- 【110° Widespread Oscillation】A simple press on the “swing” button allows the tower fan to oscillate horizontally for 110 degrees, sweeping more areas in the room with smooth breeze for effective personal cooling.
- 【3 Auto-Off Timers】Comes with 3 timer options, including 2H, 4H, and 8H, to enable this desk fan to circulate muggy air at night for improved ventilation and lasting coolness at your bedside.
- 【Whisper-Quiet Cooling】Produces a right amount of white noises (less than 60db) even if the tower fan projects high-velocity airflow, bringing maximum comfort to you for a sound sleep.
- 【Energy-Efficient Choice】Equipped with a 16W high-performance motor to create a stream of powerful airflow, while using less energy than tower fans of other brands. For any questions or concerns about this desk fan, please feel free to contact with us.
Product Description
Multifunction Evaporative Air Cooler & Cooling Fan
After a full day of work, you can use it with confidence. The machine has low noise and provides a comfortable environment for your room. This is a durable pendulum portable air conditioner with safe and beautiful appearance.
Safe For Your Family
The double barrier design ensures children can’t insert their fingers and dogs and cats can’t insert their paws or noses, designed for your family’s safety.
Wide Air Supply
This evaporative air cooler has up to 120° rotation function dock helps to distribute coolness to larger areas efficiently and quickly, keep your immediate areas fresh all the time.
Control With Ease
Touch buttons and a 4000mAh battery, it is convenient to control and carry anywhere. And LED display to allow you to clearly know the running status of the cooler fan.
Portable Handle
Easy to carry with the carrying handle provides an effortless way for users to move it from room to room, to place in your bedroom, living room, baby room, dorm, kitchen, living room, RV, office, etc.
Large Capacity Water Tank
You can easily add water or ice to the top tank, which is very convenient and quick. Pls, pay attention that not over the max water line when you turn on the humidifier mode, And don’t shake the water tank violently during use.
Portable Safe Charging
With a one-button control switch, the USB port, mobile power supply, wall outlet, and other power supply methods of mobile devices can be charged at any time and can be used anywhere. Pls, pay attention to that You also need to turn the button on when charging, and charge before the first use.
Fterwk Personal Air Conditioner with the Humidifier
Enjoy Cool Summer
hydro-chill technology, that pulls in hot air from the room through its fan, a pump and motor transform the water into mists when the hot air been transported to the mists, it becomes cool air breeze instantly; Simply add water to the top fill water tank, press the button and enjoy. provides you powerful cooling and comfort in the sultry summer. This personal air cooler satisfies all your personal needs for indoor activities like working, watching TV, sporting and cooking.
Whisper Quiet Running
Less noisy than regular air cooler fan. It keeps you comfortable during the day, and lets you enjoy restful sleep at night.
Low Consumption
Compare to the traditional air conditioner, it consumes and costs less. This small air conditioner accompanies your sultry summer brings to your optimum cool breeze.
Warm Tips:
1. Please use it with 5V/2A apart to make a better use effect.
2. Before using it for the first time, please charge it fully to extend the battery life.
3. Do not tilt/dump/shock the fan after adding water to prevent leak water.
4. The level of the fan speed will affect the noise, the lower the wind speed lowers the sound.
5. The humidifier function cannot be used alone, it needs to be used together with the fan.
❄️Multifunction Mini Air Cooler Fan: Our personal air conditioner is a perfect combination of mini air conditioners, desktop fans, and air humidifiers. Small space and portable design, easy to move around, the best choice for bedroom, study, office, couch, bed, workspace.
🍃3 Wind Speed: 3 air blowing modes: Low/Mid/High Imitating natural wind design, Choose your favorite speed and enjoy the cool summer.
❄️Mist Cooler: the cool mist humidifier uses ultrasonic atomization technology to atomizing water to humidify the air, keeping you away from dry air, fast creating your own cooling zone.
🍃4000mah Power Personal Air Cooler: Built-in 4000mah battery, runs up to 5 hours, it also supports USB charging like via a power bank, you can place it anywhere: camping, bedroom, office, nightstand, dining table.
❄️Large Capacity Water Tank: 240ML Top-fill reservoir water tank with lid, easy to add water from the top and check the capacity from the tank window. Cold air can be sprayed continuously for several hours to keep the body cool all day！
❄️ Simple to Use: the ac combines push-button with an LED display screen to be easily seen and operated.No giddier with the heat, this ac will free you from the summer!
🍃7 Color Night Lights: Seven color backlight and stylish design fit any interior or outdoor, serving you the most comfortable atmosphere for all day. This small air conditioner accompanies your sultry summer brings to your optimum cool breeze.
❤️Enthusiasm Secure Service: If this mini ac does not satisfy your requirement or you encounter any problem with it, please feel free to send us a message, you will get satisfactory after-sales service!