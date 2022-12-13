Top 10 Best portable air conditioner with usb charger Reviews

Top 10 Best portable air conditioner with usb charger in 2022 Comparison Table
- Reduce facial pressure: The gravity balance and distributed design is adopted, so that the gravity of the product is evenly distributed in different positions of the head, reducing facial pressure. The design is adjustable with 5 different nodes, which can be freely adjusted to the most comfortable state to adapt to different sizes of head shapes
- Power supply is more convenient: The battery pack adopts a magnetic quick-release design, and the battery can be detached and charged, which does not affect the use of VR host. Two battery packs are hot-swappable for unlimited battery life (the second battery pack needs to be purchased separately);
- Reducing the weight of the head battery: We designed a dedicated battery pack B2 for the VR host, which weighs only 140g, which can balance the front and rear weights. Compared with the traditional power bank, the burden on the head is significantly reduced;
- Double the battery life: The battery capacity of a single battery pack is 5200mah, which can fully charge the Quest2 once, adding about 2-3 hours of battery life (some high-power applications may shorten the battery life), and there is also a USB-C interface. Can power other accessories like BOBOVR F2.
- The redesigned shape of the back of the head provides a larger contact area and improves the overall wrapping and comfort; the adjusted parts are replaced with polymer materials to improve toughness and further reduce the risk of damage.
- PLUG & PLAY INDOOR INFRARED FILL LIGHT: Compared with the traditional infrared light, i2 is easier to use, only plug into the VR and then work. 2 gears of brightness are optional, letting you enjoy the VR in a dark environment without disturbing others. NOTE: i2 can be used normally with a battery head strap at the same time and can see VR is charging, but it does not show the power of head strap. Displaying the power level is the official patent, which cannot be done by third-party products.
- TWO-GEAR BRIGHTNESS ADJUSTMENT: When the I2 IR light is turned on, the furniture and walls of the room will reflect infrared light from all angles, so that the infrared light fills the entire room, maintaining the sensitivity of the VR sensor in the dark. The first gear of brightness can be used in a room of 15-20㎡, and the second gear of brightness can be used in a room of 30-40 ㎡. If you need to use it in a larger room, you can buy multiple I2 lights, with a power bank or charger use
- ENERGY-SAVING IR LIGHT: Gear 1 brightness consumption （0.8w）2.2%/h, gear 2 brightness consumption（1.5w） 4.5%/h, While ensuring sufficient light, I2 Ir light will not consume too much power of the VR. At the same time, a type-c power supply port is reserved to plug in the battery head strap that can use an i2 IR light and charge VR at the same time.
- MINI PORTABLE DESIGN: The I2 infrared light weights only 6g and supports a 120° field of view, it does not affect the weight balance after plugging into the VR, does not block the headphone port, and allows the external headphones to be used normally.
- PACKAGE: I2 IR light comes with a type-c to type-c extension interface, and a type-c to USB adapter, which can help your I2 Ir light be powered by a charger or a power bank. Any problems, refund you or replace the product please feel free to contact us if you need any help. Customer satisfaction is our goal.
- BATTERY STRAP DESIGN: Q2 elite strap built-in 2pcs 3400 power rechargeable convex batteries, total 6800 power can extra extend using time about 3.5-4h for Oculus Quest 2.In order to ensure the Q2 elite strap can charge and use normally, please quest 2 original charger and insert two batteries with equivalent power at the same time.
- ENHANCED SIDE STRAP: The side straps of our elite battery strap with battery adapted high-strength materials can automatically return to their original shape after being pulled arbitrarily, which have undergone strict high-temperature and low-temperature tests and will not break regardless of external force or temperature changes.
- MULTI-POINT ADJUSTMENT DESIGN: Q2 elite strap has two top contacts that can be moved forward or backward to adjust the tightness and the knob at the back of the Q2 elite battery strap can be adjusted to the right or left to fit the head circumference. Q2 elite strap with battery pack suit for 16"-21" head circumference, it can be used by old people and children.
- UPGRADED CUSHIONS: Q2 battery strap top on both sides have two comfort high elastic sponge contacts and back has three-section high elastic sponge, they can effectively distribute the weight of the face to the head and solve the problem of pressing the face and make your head more fit the Q2 strap, so it won't slide when playing intense games. The sponge is designed with velcro and leather surface, easy for removal and clean.
- GRAVITY BALANCE DESIGN: The weight of Quest 2 is 477g and the Q2 battery Elite strap is 316g, top left & right comfort contacts can spread the weight of Quest 2 to the head and reduce the pressure on your face. The back of the head has a larger & soft sponge it can enhance head support, three-stage sponge design has a better anti-skid effect.
- White Noise Sound Machine: The Homedics White Noise Sound Machine includes 6 digitally recorded relaxing sounds designed to mimic the natural environment: White Noise, Thunder, Ocean, Rain, Summer Night, and Brook
- Compact and Portable: This portable sound machine is lightweight, compact, and easily fits into your purse, bag, or suitcase
- Baby Sleep Aid: Add these rhythmic sounds to your baby’s sleep routine to help them fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer; it makes the perfect baby sound machine and baby registry must-have
- Auto-Off Timer and Volume Controls: Choose to play relaxation sounds on this ambient sound machine continuously or opt for the auto-off timer; the timer features 3 options: 15, 30, or 60 minutes; adjust the volume with convenient volume control buttons
- What’s in the Box: (1) Homedics White Noise Sound Machine, (1) Wall Outlet Adapter, (1) Quick-Start Guide
- 6 Sleep-inducing sound: Features six soothing sound options including white noise, brown noise, Dohm sound, Gentle Surf, Stream, and Thunderstorm
- Soft Nightlight: Provides warm, amber light and three dimmable options; amber light is shown to not be disruptive to your natural sleep cycles
- Portable: As small as the palm of your hand and weighs less than 5 oz; 40% smaller than the average travel sound machine on the market, it fits perfectly in handbags, purses, suitcases, and diaper bags for travel. Lanyard included
- Elegant Design: Sleek and intuitive with smooth, rounded edges, can easily be turned off/on and controlled with one hand
- Rechargeable: Convenient USB charging (USB cable included); operates 8 hours on a single charge. This sound machine is intended for portable use. For optimal performance, do not leave continuously plugged in for longer than 14 days
- THE WORLD TRAVELS TO USA with this handy Type (A-B) American wall outlet adapter. Offers two USB and one main AC socket. This is super portable and easy to pack in your backpack, luggage, or briefcase. Ideal for holiday and business travel. Essential for enjoying your devices, electronics, and appliances in hotels, airports, and everywhere else.
- UNIVERSAL INPUT works from all EU and all over the world to give maximum compatibility and capability. Will not accept type M South Africa. This gives you dramatically more options than any other U.S. plug adapters on the market. No more need to carry a box load of adapters. This adapter is designed in the USA by an American company specialized in Travel Products.
- CHARGE 3 Devices at ONCE with one AC and two USB that face upwards to keep your cables straight and untangled. Much better than others that have the ports facing downward. Lets you use low placed hotel sockets difficult to use with other designs. Great charger for phones, tablets, listening devices, GPS and much more.
- Works ALL over USA, American Samoa, Anguilla, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Cambodia, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, EI Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Japan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Mexico, Niger, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Tahiti, Taiwan, Thailand, Venezuela, Vietnam, etc.
- 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE for a full 30 days & 2 Full Year Warranty. Please Note: This adapter only converts the pin. It does NOT convert voltage AC. Hurry and buy now while we have this very popular travel accessory in plentiful supply. This makes a fine birthday gift or holiday present for the traveler in your life.
- ✓ TSA APPROVED — TSA Approved Toiletry Bags are Fully Compliant with TSA 3-1-1 Rules and Regulations of ALL Airlines. Makes Traveling and Passing Through Domestic and International Security Quick and Easy. Save Time and No More Hold Ups or Hassles at the Airport.
- ✓CLEAR, DURABLE, REUSABLE —This TSA Approved Toiletry Bag is Transparent, Waterproof Travel Pack to Hold all Your Liquids. Environmentally Friendly. PVC is Premiere Strength and Built To Last with you for the Long-term.
- ✓SECURE & SAFE —Clear Toiletry Bags are made from a Durable Material that Will Not Tear Easily, and Strong Zipper Closure Ensures your Toiletries Stay Secure Inside. Carry Small, Plastic Containers Without Worry.
- ✓TRAVEL IN STYLE— Smart, Stylish Design. No More Sandwich or Ziplock Bags! Great for Men and Women. One Size Fits All Genders and Meets all Requirements and Guidelines.
- ✓STAY ORGANIZED— Clear Toiletry Bag for Air Travel Keeps your Bottles, Containers, Cosmetics,Small Toiletries, and Liquids in One Place. Bag is Easy to Clean After Use and Wash. BAG MEASURES is :7.2 x 5.5 x 2.5 Inches. ❗Bottles Not Included
- New Micro USB 5V 5VDC thru / from USB port PC Charging Cable Power Charger Cord Compatible with Arctic Air Model 17013 Portable Evaporative Cooler ArcticAir TM-K007VC-00501500PH-01 TM-K007VC-00501500PH01 TM-K007VC00501500PH01 TMK007VC-00501500PH-01
- Compatible with: Arctic Air Model 17013 Portable Evaporative Cooler ArcticAir TM-K007VC-00501500PH-01 TM-K007VC-00501500PH01 TM-K007VC00501500PH01 TMK007VC-00501500PH-01; AA-MC4 AAMC4 Arctic Personal Air Cooler
- 2-in-1 feature: depending on your device's specification, this cable may both sync and charge your device through USB port
- Safety Features: Over current protection; Total power protection; Over voltage protection; Short Circuit Protection.
- Manufactured with the highest quality materials. Certification: FCC, CE and RoHS.
- This Certified Refurbished product is tested & certified to work like-new. The product is backed by a 90 day warranty
- Contoured shape with soft rubber grips provide all-day comfort
- Back/forward buttons and side-to-side scrolling plus zoom let you do more, faster Requires Logitech SetPoint software
- 2-year battery life practically eliminates the need to replace batteries Battery life may vary based on user and computing conditions
- Comes with a tiny Logitech Unifying receiver that stays in your computer - plug it in, forget it
Our Best Choice: Personal Air Cooler, Portable Air Conditioner Fan USB Desk Fan with 3 Speeds for Office, Air Cooler for Home & Travel, USB Charging, Super Quiet
Personal Air Cooler– Greatest selection for summer time, unwind and get pleasure from the neat air and comfy lifetime.
Characteristics:
Merchandise Dimension: 15x15x18 cm
Product Excess weight: 560g
Material: Ab muscles plastic
H2o tank capability: 300ml
Winds speed: 3 modes (Nature / Medium / Sturdy)
Sounds: ≦50DB
Product Consumer Guide:
1. Join to USB port, push the button on the back of the enthusiast to change on and regulate level (L1, L2, L3). Lengthy press to transform on ambient lights.
2.Add water or ice water combination from the major of the air cooler for far better cooling.
3. Products could be utilized by way of standard mobile-cellphone charger, Computer system USB port, laptop USB port, electric power financial institution and so on.
Observe:
1.Do not tilt or idea the Mini AC immediately after introducing drinking water to prevent the h2o from slipping onto the table or merchandise and producing hurt.
2.Do not permit small children to use and participate in with the merchandise on your own.
3.Do not put the enthusiast way too much absent from you to use.This Admirer is for particular use.
◎【MULTIFUNCTIONAL DESIGN】The multifunctional mini air cooler supporter with refrigeration, air purification, humidification. The individual air cooler has 3 enthusiast speeds, so you can pick an great pace to interesting you down and create your personal personal cooling zone.
◎【QUIET OPERATION】The personal air cooler has a small sound in the course of the work. Even in large speed the noise is considerably less than 50dB. This moveable air conditioner can give you a relaxed, great and peaceful natural environment when you operate or rest.
◎【EFFICIENT & ECO-FRIENDLY】This transportable desk admirer does not use refrigerant and is genuinely area conserving. USB fan is electricity-conserving and environmentally helpful. You can even incorporate ice drinking water mixture to the equipment, This moveable air conditioner will job clean and purified airflow within seconds.
◎【PORTABLE & LIGHTWEIGHT】Wherever you require, on your office, on your garage, rest room, mini transportable desktop cooling fan can simple to go to these places. This individual air cooler with compact sizing, it is not getting up far too a lot room, so it’s extremely effortless to carry & go.
◎【EASY TO CLEAN】If you really don’t use the air cooler for a although, you just need to pour out the h2o which within. You should not fret about Complicated cleaning any longer. Supporter head is able to tilt airflow to the place you want. Removable front protect is uncomplicated to take out for cleansing the lover blade.