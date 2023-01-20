Top 10 Best portable air conditioner venting kit Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

TOPOWN Ac window vent kit



In summer, everyone needs air conditioning,

and a perfect air conditioning experience requires a perfect window kit.

At this time~

TOPOWN is here!

TOPOWN AC window vent kit—–Suitable for family living room, study, kitchen, bedroom, etc.



TOPOWN window vent kit

Specially designed for mobile air conditioners with 5.9 inches of air-conditioning ducts, just for your satisfaction.

The material of the window vent kit is made of non-polluting and non-irritating PVC plastic, so it can be used in any room with peace of mind.

Exhaust the turbid air and hot air,block the hot air outside;

Living room-make your living more comfortable;Study room-allows you to work or study in a more comfortable environment;Kitchen-will not be uncomfortable due to the high temperature generated by cooking;Bedroom-give you a more comfortable sleeping environment.

Triple Characteristics



-wide compatiblity suitable for vertical and horizontal sash Windows!

-High compatibility，suitable for clockwise and anti clockwise！

-Suitable for 5.9inch/15CM air conditioning hose.

Easy to install



Mounting screws 1

the screw throughthe hole(groove side)

Mounting screws 2

Then use screws to tighten and fix it (flat side)

Splicing

Insert the screw into the groove in the middle of the movable plate to complete the splicing

TOPOWN ac window kit has good compatibility and wide versatility.

It is unique in that it can adapt to vertical or parallel windows, and it can be used regardless of whether the air conditioning hose is counterclockwise or clockwise.

This means that you don’t have to spend a lot of time choosing a Air Conditioner Window Vent Kit that meets all the conditions.

Package includes:

3 x 17.5 Inch Fixing Plate

1 x Exhaust Hose Adaptor

3 sets of Screws

With Adaptor;

With Screws;

Eesy to use.

Style

5.9inch Diameter AC Hose

5inch Diameter AC Hose

Window seal 300CM（Soft cloth）

Window seal 400CM（Soft cloth）

Window seal 560CM（Soft cloth）

Door seal 90x210cm（Soft cloth）

Applicable scene

Air conditioner with hose diameter of 5.9inch

Air conditioner with hose diameter of 5inch

Sliding window

Sliding window

Sliding window

Sliding door

Healthy material

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

